9 best baby bottle sterilisers that will make life easier for new parents

By Rosie Shephard
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

Now, more than ever, keeping bacteria and virus free is of utmost importance, especially for parents of small babies.

Babies’ digestive systems are super sensitive and for the first year, all babies’ bottles, feeding and breast pump equipment needs to be thoroughly cleaned and then sterilised after each use. This is a big labour of love, so it is important to choose a steriliser that will make it as quick, easy and efficient as possible.

You can sterilise by boiling, using a microwave or electric steam steriliser, or a cold water steriliser that you add tablets to or even use UV light. Smaller travel, dummy and microwave bag sterilisers are also handy for travelling.

We spoke to the experts at baby specialist brand Nuby for what to look for in a steriliser:

“If you want to sterilise bottles, breast pumps and dummies, you should look at four-bottle sterilisers or larger. Ideally with an upper tray so you can easily locate the small components of a breast pump and dummies.

“If kitchen counter space is limited, a small steriliser may work better for you. If you intend to store it, a microwave steriliser might be a better option, as you could leave it in there even when you’re not using it. Check the size of your microwave first to make sure it fits.”

We tried a wide range of models across all price points to find the pros and cons so you can make the right decision for your family.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Milton solo travel steriliser

Dr Brown's options and microwave steriliser set

Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags

Milton professional cold water steriliser

Boots baby electric steriliser

Nuby UV dummy steriliser

Vital Baby pro UV steriliser and dryer

Minbie steriliser and dryer

The verdict: Baby bottle sterilisers

