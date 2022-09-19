We're now halfway through September and experiencing some of the best RTX 3060 PC deals of the year. While the selection isn't quite as deep as in previous months, the prices themselves have fallen to an all-time low. Don't miss the chance to score entry-level Ampere for less.

While you may not necessarily be arming your battle station with one of the best gaming PCs from a raw technical perspective, you will be able to experience ray tracing and DLSS with frame rates hovering around the 60 FPS mark in 1440p if you plan your sliders accordingly. What's more, machines running the RTX 3060 Ti are even capable of 4K, as it's one of the best graphics cards to this day.

If you're wanting to cast a wider net, we're also rounding up the best cheap gaming PC deals with options starting at under the $700 mark. What's more, we're rounding up all the best RTX 3060 laptop deals around, too. You can also opt for component offers with the best cheap graphics card deals , too.

Best RTX 3060 PC deals in September 2022

RTX 3060 PC deals - US

iBuyPower Pro Gaming Slate MR | $1,300 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $350 - There's never been a better time to get your hands on the iBuyPower Pro Gaming Slate MR as this model has enjoyed the first price cut of the year. Simply put, it's never been cheaper than this. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $1,880 $1,199.99 at Dell

Save $680 - This is a return of one of the cheapest RTX 3060 PC deals that we've seen in some time. What's more, you're getting the latest from AMD here with a much more powerful CPU than what is typically seen at this price point. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD.

Skytech Archangel | $1,194.26 at Amazon

Although not strictly an RTX 3060 PC deal, this is still a great rate on truly exceptional hardware for what your money gets you, made all the better by the inclusion of the 12th Gen i5 CPU here. The MSRP has recently been lowered, so you're getting the best rate here. Features: Intel Core i5-12400F, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

CLX SET | $1,440 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $190 - Considering that CLX has a reputation for some of the more expensive boutique-built machines online, this RTX 3060 Ti-enabled model is stellar value with the discount considered. More importantly, though, is the fact that RTX 3060 Ti rigs are rarely ever seen at this rate. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD.

RTX 3060 PC deals - UK

Admi Gaming PC | £849.95 at Amazon

Although not strictly a deal, the Admi has recently had its RRP lowered, so this model is actually substantially cheaper than in the past. At the £850 mark, there's little else you could ask for given the power of this machine. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

Vibox II-41 | £914 £864.95 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is the cheapest that we've seen the Vibox II-41 selling for in recent memory and an excellent value proposition at under £900 given the components your money gets you. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

CyberPowerPC Warrior | £1,098 at Amazon

The CyberPowerPC Warrior is running the latest Ryzen 5 CPU, and includes a decent amount of fast storage space for your cash, too. There isn't much more you can ask for at the £1,100 mark in all honesty. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

And if you're looking to try your luck with individual components, these are the best prices available on the RTX 30-series in all its forms.

