DC Super Hero Girls has lit up the small screen for several years now, with both of its incarnations providing adorable takes on the DC Comics characters fans know and love. Later this summer, the franchise is set to expand into another medium with DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, a Nintendo Switch-exclusive game exploring the world of the show. Earlier this week, ComicBook.com was able to attend a virtual demo for Teen Power, diving head-first into what the finished game will be like. If that preview is any indication, Teen Power has the makings of a delightful all-ages hit — one that could be a perfect gateway to gaming for the franchise's young fans, and an engrossing, Easter egg-filled journey for more seasoned gamers.