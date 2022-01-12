ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

8 best fridge organisers for minimal food waste and maximum storage

By Lesley Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6F9L_0YYwwzy600

When you open the door and throw a light on the contents of your fridge, is it a packaging free-for-all, with out-of-date cheese and forgotten jars strewn about? Then now is the time to make the most of your space to help you save time, money, and not to mention cut down on food waste .

Tailor your fridge organisers to your usual menus. Smelly ingredients such as fish and cheese should be top of your list to contain, and everyday essentials should all find their own storage space.

Not only will organising the space help you find everything quickly when a snack attack strikes, you’ll also be able to keep tabs on sell-by dates, find those easily lost ingredients and never again accuse a housemate of scoffing something delicious that’s actually buried under a pile of veg .

“Think twice about what you need to buy and how you store it,” says personal organiser Nicola Lewis, who shares her decluttering expertise on Instagram as @thisgirlcanorganise . “Shop wisely; always do a fridge audit first. What’s running out and what don’t you need? Then, use clearly labelled bins and transparent stay-fresh containers to show everyone in the family exactly where to look for different foods.

“My best move recently has been to keep a large iDesign box labelled ‘use it up’, so everything that has been opened or is near its use-by date is front and centre. It really helps to minimise waste.”

Read more:

How we tested

We tested a range of widely available kitchen organisers, to see if they could make our fridge foraging simpler and keep food fresher for longer. From bags to boxes, and vacuum pumps to plastic trays, these were the ones that made a real difference to the state of our crowded coolers.

The best fridge organisers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Orthex smartstore compact clear box small: £3, Homebase.co.uk
  • Best for storing salad – M&S large fridge storage box: £15, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best for cold cuts and sarnies – Tatay fresh cold cut fridge storage box: £4.29, Lakeland.co.uk
  • Best egg holder – iDesign fridge/freeze binz egg holder: £15.87, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for storing condiments – Lakeland expandable shelf organiser: £19.99, Lakeland.co.uk
  • Best vacuum pump containers – Zwilling fresh and save 7 piece glass vacuum starter set: £89.95, Zwilling-shop.com
  • Best glass containers – VonShef 12 piece glass container storage set: £41.44, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best metal container for leftovers – Smidge stainless steel lunch boxes: £25, Wearesmidge.com

Orthex smartstore compact clear box small

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8yuV_0YYwwzy600

Best: Overall

  • Suitable for: Fridge, freezer, dishwasher
  • Dimensions: 7.5cm x 14cm x 20cm
  • Other items in the range: Extra small, medium and large boxes and lids

Homebase is always a great shout for household storage basics, and this range of pull out bins from Finnish brand Orthex is just the ticket for sorting your space on the cheap. They come in a range of sizes and shapes, from extra small to shelf width, in both opaque white and see-through plastic (our faves for the fridge).

The lipped lids keep stacked boxes secure and the range is designed to fit together neatly – two small boxes side by side fit perfectly on top of one medium, for example. There’s a 10-year guarantee on the BPA-free containers, which have handy pull holes at the ends. Our favourite for all-round versatility, everything from raw meat to herbs is now stored neatly in these boxes in our fridge, all easy to grab when needed.

Buy now £3.00, Homebase.co.uk

M&S large fridge storage box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qf7tQ_0YYwwzy600

Best: For storing salad

  • Suitable for: Fridge, dishwasher
  • Dimensions: 14.5cm x 18cm x 28cm
  • Other items in the range: Medium and small boxes

This large storage box is perfect for stashing salad ingredients and keeping them in crisp condition, thanks to the drainage tray that lifts lettuce away from any collecting moisture at the bottom. Once clipped shut, vents on the top and side of the box can be opened, which also helps keep things fresh.

We used it for baby gem lettuce on one side of the central divide, and tomatoes, peppers and radishes on the other side. Everything was kept separate while rinsing, before being lifted out of the box for prepping. Very handy.

Buy now £15.00, Marksandspencer.com

Tatay fresh cold cut fridge storage box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmrLh_0YYwwzy600

Best: For cold cuts and sarnies

  • Suitable for : Fridge, microwave, freezer, dishwasher
  • Dimensions: 25cm x 7cm x 3cm
  • Other items in the range: Screw-top fridge containers

Add these to your “bag for life” reminder when you go to the shop. If you’re serious about cutting down on single-use plastic, take a cold-cut storage box with you to the deli. We used a bunch of these hinged boxes, stacked upright in the door of the fridge, to keep cheese, ham and other cold cuts sealed and fresh.

We also thought they made good planet-friendly lunchboxes for overfilled sandwiches and antipasti platters, as, at only 3cm high, there’s no need to wrap in cling film to keep everything in place.

Buy now £4.29, Lakeland.co.uk

iDesign fridge/freeze binz egg holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3gWT_0YYwwzy600

Best: Egg holder

  • Suitable for: Fridge, freezer, dishwasher
  • Dimensions: 37cm x 8cm x 16cm
  • Other items in the range: Can holders, stackable storage boxes

Offering a fridge storage bin for almost any need, iDesign has a great range to choose from. We like this generous egg holder for a couple of reasons – it has the space for 24 of them and the secure lid means no breakages, plus extra space to store items on top. Beloved of Insta home organisers everywhere, iDesign "storage solution" buying can be a bit addictive. If it doesn’t move, you’ll be finding a perfect container for it before long. Be warned!

Buy now £15.87, Amazon.co.uk

Lakeland expandable shelf organiser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108TpQ_0YYwwzy600

Best: For storing condiments

  • Suitable for: Fridge
  • Dimensions: 37–65.5cm x 24.5cm x 9cm
  • Other items in the range: Drawer organisers, hanging storage, tote bins

Get those jars in order and easy to access – never again will you encounter some chutney opened at Christmas two years ago. These tough, expandable shelves can be pulled wide to get right across a section of your fridge, giving two layers of shelf space for pickles, mustards and other lingerers.

Buy now £19.99, Lakeland.co.uk

Zwilling fresh & save 7 piece glass vacuum starter set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pm4XL_0YYwwzy600

Best: Vacuum pump containers

  • Suitable for: Fridge, freezer, microwave, oven (without lids), dishwasher
  • Dimensions: Medium box 18cm x 22cm x1 0cm, large box 21cm x 14cm x 13cm
  • Other items in the range: Vacuum boxes, vacuum bags, vacuum pump

Sick of throwing food away that you haven’t eaten in time? This brilliant Zwillig set could save you money and prevent waste by giving the contents of your fridge a longer lease of life. The idea is that you can remove the air from these glass storage boxes and reusable bags using a small vacuum pump.

As well as being suitable for freezing, the dishes are ovenproof up to 180C, making them useful for heating up stored dishes. In this kit, you’ll get two boxes, a range of bags in different sizes and an electric pump. We used them for cheese, herbs, leftover pasta and soups, with everything still fresh five days later – noticeably better than leaving them in their original packaging. Smells were contained too, which, for stinky-cheese lovers, is an added bonus.

Buy now £89.95, Zwilling-shop.com

VonShef 12 piece glass container storage set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vleRO_0YYwwzy600

Best: Glass containers

  • Suitable for: Fridge, freezer, oven (without lid), microwave (lid ajar), dishwasher
  • Dimensions: Three 21cm x 15.5cm x 7cm containers, three 18cm x 7cm x 13.5cm containers, two 16cm x 11.5cm x 7cm containers and two 13cm x 13cm x 7cm containers
  • Other items in the range: Storage bowls, glass jars

Ditch the annoying cupboard full of plastic for some fridge-friendly, toughened borosilicate glass boxes with BPA-free plastic lids. In this 12-piece glass container set there’s a size for every need, from parmesan gratings to chicken portions. It’s always advisable to go for see-through storage when choosing fridge accessories.

Opaque box savers can be a pain to open and close for food investigations, so having everything in crystal-clear glass went down well. The snap lids on these square and rectangular VonShef boxes are very secure, and we appreciated being able to chuck the bowls in the bottom tray of the dishwasher without fear of the warping or decolourisation that often happens to plastic storage.

Although this set is currently out of stock, you can sign up to be notified for when it makes its return, which should be around 2 March.

Buy now £41.44, Wayfair.co.uk

Smidge stainless steel lunch boxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeFMW_0YYwwzy600

Best: Metal container for leftovers

  • Suitable for: Fridge, freeze, oven, dishwasher
  • Dimensions: 23cm x 16cm x 7cm
  • Other items in the range: Small, medium boxes

This guaranteed-for-a-lifetime stainless steel box is meant for lunches, but don’t overlook it as the perfect leftovers container, too. With different mealtimes for different family members, we stashed portions of curries (there’s a moveable divider to keep rice and sauce separate), pasta and even a roast dinner for two; all could be moved straight to the oven from the fridge.

Leakproof thanks to the secure push-down clips, this hardwearing choice is also a great way to save soups and sauces. Smidge boxes are good to go in the freezer and ovenproof to a whopping 240C, so that leftover lasagne can get the bubbling cheese topping of your dreams.

Buy now £25.00, Wearesmidge.com

The verdict: Fridge organisers

Now we’re in organisation mode, we wouldn’t want to live without any of the fabulous fridge accessories we tried out; they’ve made a real difference to the amount of food wasted in our households. Our favourites were the bargain basic Orthex bins , which stacked like a dream. The Zwillig vacuum set was a step-change in the war against food waste and definitely worth investing in, in our honest opinion.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen storage and other home appliances, try the links below:

Do your bit for the environment with the best recycling bins for managing your waste

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Food Waste#Good Food#Christmas#Soups#Thisgirlcanorganise#Shop#Idesign
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out.
SHOPPING
BobVila

How to Clean a Shower the Right Way

A clean shower is a healthy shower. After washing up, you leave behind dirt, water minerals, body oil, skin cells, soap lather, and more. This combination of shower debris starts to build up and become a real problem. Regularly scrubbing your shower surfaces removes unhealthy mold and mildew, and the soap scum that makes a bathroom look dingy.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

20 Walk-In Pantry Ideas You’ll Want to Copy in Your Own Kitchen

Let’s face it: kitchen cupboards and countertops only have so much room. For foodies, families, bulk shoppers, and kitchen gadget lovers, a walk-in pantry can be a real lifesaver. This small room offers extra storage for canned goods, dry foods, beverages, snacks, and kitchen supplies. It’s time to beautify...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

21 Smart Ways to Keep Your Kitchen Clean, at All Times

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A mess in the kitchen can be demoralizing. I can’t cook in a dirty kitchen, and having to clean it up before I can even get started drains my energy. So the kitchen needs to stay in a basic and general state of cleanliness and order. As the hardest-working room in the house, and the place where the messiest messes are often made, this is a feat that’s best accomplished with some principles that are kept firmly in place.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

This 12-month decluttering calendar will help you get organised for the year

Dreading the decluttering process? Household clutter seems relatively harmless, but a messy home can make many of us feel out of control. With the Christmas decorations packed away, now is the perfect time to slip on your cleaning gloves and get decluttering. According to research by RAJA UK, 16% of Brits say decluttering the home improves their mental health, while findings discovered that tidying up can reduce fatigue, remove distractions and improve concentration.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans And Keep Them Sparkling

Just like cast iron, stainless steel pans are superior to cook with, but hard to clean. Although they’re extremely durable and yield better cooking results than cheap non-stick pans, stainless steel pans can develop stains and burn easily. Even though Navigating how to clean stainless steel pans can be a headache. If simply scrubbing it with soap or throwing it into the dishwasher isn’t enough, you might have to tackle that pot or pan with one of the many stainless steel cleaning hacks that you might not know about.    Why Deep Clean Your Stainless Steel Cookware? If food burns onto your pan, it’s...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
SolidSmack

Spongik Cleans Your Dishes And Your Sponges With Natural Materials

It’s time to wring in the new year! Quite literally, in fact. After gorging ourselves on food during the holiday season, someone has to be the bigger person and clean the dishes. Washing dishes with a sponge is a nightmare for those who can’t afford a dishwasher. The soap...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

These Ingenious Organizers Turn Wasted Space Into Extra Kitchen Storage

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re working with limited space or a wide expanse, everyone can appreciate clever storage solutions. We’re always on the lookout for small items that can make a big difference, and right now, we’d like to draw your attention to our favorite under-the-shelf organizers for the kitchen that will not only keep spices, paper goods, mugs, and more super tidy, but will also create storage space out of thin air!
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Dish Soap, From Eco-Friendly Formulas to Budget Bulk Buys

The only thing worse than doing dishes is having to do them twice, which is why it’s essential to pick a dish soap that you can rely on. Of course, a rich lather and thorough cleaning are not the only factors when shopping for dish soap. You might want an eco-friendly formula, for example. Or, you might want a budget-friendly option. And, of course, there’s the all-important matter of scent. In addition to getting your plates and flatware clean, dish soap has a ton of other uses. Many dish soaps have degreasing properties, so you can use them to lift stains...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy