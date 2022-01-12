8 best fridge organisers for minimal food waste and maximum storage

When you open the door and throw a light on the contents of your fridge, is it a packaging free-for-all, with out-of-date cheese and forgotten jars strewn about? Then now is the time to make the most of your space to help you save time, money, and not to mention cut down on food waste .

Tailor your fridge organisers to your usual menus. Smelly ingredients such as fish and cheese should be top of your list to contain, and everyday essentials should all find their own storage space.

Not only will organising the space help you find everything quickly when a snack attack strikes, you’ll also be able to keep tabs on sell-by dates, find those easily lost ingredients and never again accuse a housemate of scoffing something delicious that’s actually buried under a pile of veg .

“Think twice about what you need to buy and how you store it,” says personal organiser Nicola Lewis, who shares her decluttering expertise on Instagram as @thisgirlcanorganise . “Shop wisely; always do a fridge audit first. What’s running out and what don’t you need? Then, use clearly labelled bins and transparent stay-fresh containers to show everyone in the family exactly where to look for different foods.

“My best move recently has been to keep a large iDesign box labelled ‘use it up’, so everything that has been opened or is near its use-by date is front and centre. It really helps to minimise waste.”

How we tested

We tested a range of widely available kitchen organisers, to see if they could make our fridge foraging simpler and keep food fresher for longer. From bags to boxes, and vacuum pumps to plastic trays, these were the ones that made a real difference to the state of our crowded coolers.

The best fridge organisers for 2022 are:

Orthex smartstore compact clear box small

Best: Overall

Suitable for: Fridge, freezer, dishwasher

Fridge, freezer, dishwasher Dimensions: 7.5cm x 14cm x 20cm

7.5cm x 14cm x 20cm Other items in the range: Extra small, medium and large boxes and lids

Homebase is always a great shout for household storage basics, and this range of pull out bins from Finnish brand Orthex is just the ticket for sorting your space on the cheap. They come in a range of sizes and shapes, from extra small to shelf width, in both opaque white and see-through plastic (our faves for the fridge).

The lipped lids keep stacked boxes secure and the range is designed to fit together neatly – two small boxes side by side fit perfectly on top of one medium, for example. There’s a 10-year guarantee on the BPA-free containers, which have handy pull holes at the ends. Our favourite for all-round versatility, everything from raw meat to herbs is now stored neatly in these boxes in our fridge, all easy to grab when needed.

Buy now £3.00, Homebase.co.uk

M&S large fridge storage box

Best: For storing salad

Suitable for: Fridge, dishwasher

Fridge, dishwasher Dimensions: 14.5cm x 18cm x 28cm

14.5cm x 18cm x 28cm Other items in the range: Medium and small boxes

This large storage box is perfect for stashing salad ingredients and keeping them in crisp condition, thanks to the drainage tray that lifts lettuce away from any collecting moisture at the bottom. Once clipped shut, vents on the top and side of the box can be opened, which also helps keep things fresh.

We used it for baby gem lettuce on one side of the central divide, and tomatoes, peppers and radishes on the other side. Everything was kept separate while rinsing, before being lifted out of the box for prepping. Very handy.

Buy now £15.00, Marksandspencer.com

Tatay fresh cold cut fridge storage box

Best: For cold cuts and sarnies

Suitable for : Fridge, microwave, freezer, dishwasher

: Fridge, microwave, freezer, dishwasher Dimensions: 25cm x 7cm x 3cm

25cm x 7cm x 3cm Other items in the range: Screw-top fridge containers

Add these to your “bag for life” reminder when you go to the shop. If you’re serious about cutting down on single-use plastic, take a cold-cut storage box with you to the deli. We used a bunch of these hinged boxes, stacked upright in the door of the fridge, to keep cheese, ham and other cold cuts sealed and fresh.

We also thought they made good planet-friendly lunchboxes for overfilled sandwiches and antipasti platters, as, at only 3cm high, there’s no need to wrap in cling film to keep everything in place.

Buy now £4.29, Lakeland.co.uk

iDesign fridge/freeze binz egg holder

Best: Egg holder

Suitable for: Fridge, freezer, dishwasher

Fridge, freezer, dishwasher Dimensions: 37cm x 8cm x 16cm

37cm x 8cm x 16cm Other items in the range: Can holders, stackable storage boxes

Offering a fridge storage bin for almost any need, iDesign has a great range to choose from. We like this generous egg holder for a couple of reasons – it has the space for 24 of them and the secure lid means no breakages, plus extra space to store items on top. Beloved of Insta home organisers everywhere, iDesign "storage solution" buying can be a bit addictive. If it doesn’t move, you’ll be finding a perfect container for it before long. Be warned!

Buy now £15.87, Amazon.co.uk

Lakeland expandable shelf organiser

Best: For storing condiments

Suitable for: Fridge

Fridge Dimensions: 37–65.5cm x 24.5cm x 9cm

37–65.5cm x 24.5cm x 9cm Other items in the range: Drawer organisers, hanging storage, tote bins

Get those jars in order and easy to access – never again will you encounter some chutney opened at Christmas two years ago. These tough, expandable shelves can be pulled wide to get right across a section of your fridge, giving two layers of shelf space for pickles, mustards and other lingerers.

Buy now £19.99, Lakeland.co.uk

Zwilling fresh & save 7 piece glass vacuum starter set

Best: Vacuum pump containers

Suitable for: Fridge, freezer, microwave, oven (without lids), dishwasher

Fridge, freezer, microwave, oven (without lids), dishwasher Dimensions: Medium box 18cm x 22cm x1 0cm, large box 21cm x 14cm x 13cm

Medium box 18cm x 22cm x1 0cm, large box 21cm x 14cm x 13cm Other items in the range: Vacuum boxes, vacuum bags, vacuum pump

Sick of throwing food away that you haven’t eaten in time? This brilliant Zwillig set could save you money and prevent waste by giving the contents of your fridge a longer lease of life. The idea is that you can remove the air from these glass storage boxes and reusable bags using a small vacuum pump.

As well as being suitable for freezing, the dishes are ovenproof up to 180C, making them useful for heating up stored dishes. In this kit, you’ll get two boxes, a range of bags in different sizes and an electric pump. We used them for cheese, herbs, leftover pasta and soups, with everything still fresh five days later – noticeably better than leaving them in their original packaging. Smells were contained too, which, for stinky-cheese lovers, is an added bonus.

Buy now £89.95, Zwilling-shop.com

VonShef 12 piece glass container storage set

Best: Glass containers

Suitable for: Fridge, freezer, oven (without lid), microwave (lid ajar), dishwasher

Fridge, freezer, oven (without lid), microwave (lid ajar), dishwasher Dimensions: Three 21cm x 15.5cm x 7cm containers, three 18cm x 7cm x 13.5cm containers, two 16cm x 11.5cm x 7cm containers and two 13cm x 13cm x 7cm containers

Three 21cm x 15.5cm x 7cm containers, three 18cm x 7cm x 13.5cm containers, two 16cm x 11.5cm x 7cm containers and two 13cm x 13cm x 7cm containers Other items in the range: Storage bowls, glass jars

Ditch the annoying cupboard full of plastic for some fridge-friendly, toughened borosilicate glass boxes with BPA-free plastic lids. In this 12-piece glass container set there’s a size for every need, from parmesan gratings to chicken portions. It’s always advisable to go for see-through storage when choosing fridge accessories.

Opaque box savers can be a pain to open and close for food investigations, so having everything in crystal-clear glass went down well. The snap lids on these square and rectangular VonShef boxes are very secure, and we appreciated being able to chuck the bowls in the bottom tray of the dishwasher without fear of the warping or decolourisation that often happens to plastic storage.

Although this set is currently out of stock, you can sign up to be notified for when it makes its return, which should be around 2 March.

Buy now £41.44, Wayfair.co.uk

Smidge stainless steel lunch boxes

Best: Metal container for leftovers

Suitable for: Fridge, freeze, oven, dishwasher

Fridge, freeze, oven, dishwasher Dimensions: 23cm x 16cm x 7cm

23cm x 16cm x 7cm Other items in the range: Small, medium boxes

This guaranteed-for-a-lifetime stainless steel box is meant for lunches, but don’t overlook it as the perfect leftovers container, too. With different mealtimes for different family members, we stashed portions of curries (there’s a moveable divider to keep rice and sauce separate), pasta and even a roast dinner for two; all could be moved straight to the oven from the fridge.

Leakproof thanks to the secure push-down clips, this hardwearing choice is also a great way to save soups and sauces. Smidge boxes are good to go in the freezer and ovenproof to a whopping 240C, so that leftover lasagne can get the bubbling cheese topping of your dreams.

Buy now £25.00, Wearesmidge.com

The verdict: Fridge organisers

Now we’re in organisation mode, we wouldn’t want to live without any of the fabulous fridge accessories we tried out; they’ve made a real difference to the amount of food wasted in our households. Our favourites were the bargain basic Orthex bins , which stacked like a dream. The Zwillig vacuum set was a step-change in the war against food waste and definitely worth investing in, in our honest opinion.

