Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

10 best ergonomic office chairs that make working from home more comfortable

By Jon Axworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojjWb_0YYwJIUY00

There was probably a time in 2020 when you suddenly found yourself doing a full day’s work on a chair that you’d previously only sat on to eat your dinner.

And with many offices continuing to work from home, some permanently, now might be the time to bite the bullet and buy a more comfortable alternative.

The number of hours we spend sitting to work means that the right ergonomic office chair can greatly reduce the widely reported, negative impact that sitting can have on our bodies.

According to the NHS website , in order to sit healthily at your desk, you need to have your lower back supported, with your knees slightly lower than your hips, so an adjustable chair that you can change the height, back and tilt of, is essential.

A good office chair will balance functionality and form, supporting the natural curve of your spine throughout the working day, in particular, the lumbar or lower back region and promoting good posture.

Read more:

There are plenty of price points to choose from, so you need to factor in how much time you think you’re going to be spending in your chair. Are you a nailed on WFHer who is going to need a perch to support your 9 to 5, or are you looking for something that will offer you a step up from a kitchen stool for a few hours a day?

We spent a couple of weeks with a range of ergonomic office chairs to find out which ones have really got your back when it comes to the daily sit down.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best ergonomic chairs for 2021 are:

Humanscale world chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLJjM_0YYwJIUY00

Best: Overall

  • Weight: 15.9kg
  • Seat height: 14-30.75”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: No
  • Warranty: 12 years

This all mesh chair uses your body weight to automatically adapt to the most ergonomic position for working, reclining the chair and repositioning the armrests, which are attached to the back of the chair so they move with you. This means that you can just get on with the task at hand without having to fiddle around fine-tuning the chair’s position. The pivoting recline action is effortlessly fluid and leverages the chair’s frame to provide instant support through a full range of motion, while you’re at your desk. This means that the spine feels constantly supported whether you’re typing or reading and reclining. Added to this is excellent lumbar support and we liked the soft front edge of the chair, which didn’t create any pressure points on the knees and behind the thighs. The high quality mesh provides good breathability and you can choose from a range of mesh colours to suit your working environment.

Buy now £564.00, Wellworking.co.uk

Herman Miller mirra 2 butterfly office chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFhQM_0YYwJIUY00

Best: For back support

  • Weight: 15.9kg
  • Seat height: 16.7-22.2”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: No
  • Warranty: 12 yr

If you’re a dedicated home worker looking to outfit an office or space in your home then this is a great looking and wonderfully engineered chair with a butterfly shaped backrest that is made to move with you. Even micro movements, like leaning to the side or slightly bending forwards, are tracked by the backrest. This meant that our spine always felt like it was being well supported. Offering a smooth reclining mechanism and a full range of movement in the armrests, the chair was incredibly comfortable to sit in even for prolonged periods with the chair responding to even the slightest movement. Offering excellent lumbar support, which can be adjusted according to height, the seat pad distributed weight well so we never felt pressure on our legs, and the mesh also offered excellent breathability with castors that rolled easily over hard floors and carpet. Overall, this chair actively seems to promote better posture throughout the working day and makes finding the optimum working position incredibly easy thanks to the many micro adjustments that are available.

Buy now £895.00, Hermanmiller.com

Yaheetech office chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UejOp_0YYwJIUY00

Best: For quick delivery

  • Weight: 12 kg
  • Seat height: 35-40.6”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Warranty: No
  • Assembly required: Yes

If you suddenly find yourself having to work from home and need a chair quickly, this one offers a nice contemporary design and is available on Amazon Prime, so if you’re signed up to that service you can get next day delivery. The faux leather upholstery is available in black, grey, pink and white and is waterproof which makes cleaning easy, and there is a nice big seating area that will accommodate no end of fidgeting and squirming. The chair came together easily, plus the swivel action is very smooth and will keep the kids entertained for hours when it’s not being used for working.

Buy now £56.99, Amazon.co.uk

Habitat Alma chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4TPp_0YYwJIUY00

Best: Budget option

  • Weight: 11.85 kg
  • Seat height: 18.8-22.8”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: Yes
  • Warranty: Manufacturer’s 1-year guarantee

An eye-catching, modern design combines with good body positioning to make this chair an excellent addition to any home office. The back-rest is made up of four distinct pads, which offered just the right amount of support, even if you’re prone to some fidgeting when sat down. The locking tilt mechanism was easy to use and you can choose between pink or grey for the upholstery.

Buy now £100.00, Argos.co.uk

Orbit mesh chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oiVO_0YYwJIUY00

Best: For adjustable height

  • Weight: 15.5kg
  • Seat height: 26.5-36”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: Yes
  • Warranty: 1-year manufacturer guarantee

If you have to work at a breakfast bar, kitchen counter, or you use a drafting table for your work then this chair is designed to get you up to the right height without sacrificing ergonomics. An adjustable foot ring and comfortable meshed back, which moved well with us at our desk, combined with a nice rounded seat pad that reduced pressure on our hamstrings and thighs. The armrests are fixed but comfortable and the chair comes flat packed but was up and ready to go in no time.

Buy now £168.00, Officefurnitureonline.co.uk

Ikea langfjall chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGr4r_0YYwJIUY00

Best: Ikea office chair

  • Weight: 12.27kg
  • Seat height: 17-20.8”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: Yes
  • Warranty: No

This is a well designed chair that won’t look out of place if you’re working at a kitchen or dining table and is fully customisable so you can add armrests if required. Very easy to assemble, the design of the seat back offered good support and the height adjusting mechanism was well-engineered and robust enough to cope with plenty of up and down. The fabric-covered foam was comfortable and is available in eight different colour choices to suit your taste and your walls. The castors rolled easily and are fitted with a weight-activated brake mechanism that anchors the chair when you stand up, and releases when you sit down. While this is currently out of stock, you can leave your email to be notified when it next becomes available.

Buy now £90.00, Ikea.com

West Elm cooper mid-century chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z201e_0YYwJIUY00

Best: For all day use

Weight: 26kg

  • Seat height: 17-19.6”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: Yes
  • Warranty: No

You can give your working day the Mad Men makeover with this stylish Seventies inspired seat with adjustable height and tilt. It’s one of those chairs that will only look better with age and is more comfortable to sit in as the leather ages. The leather detailing extends to cording around the armrests to make this a real statement chair that will enhance the look of any home office space. The large seat pad meant that we could shift position easily and there was good support from the cushioned backrest, which felt firm and encouraged a good upright position even when sitting back in the chair.

Buy now £699.00, Westelm.co.uk

House by John Lewis hinton office chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jv5Xd_0YYwJIUY00

Best: For posture

  • Weight: 12 kg
  • Seat height: 45-54cm
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: Yes
  • Warranty: 2-year guarantee

This upholstered seat offered good support from the seat padding and mesh backrest, with a smooth height adjustment. We really liked the vertical flip-up design of the armrests which makes the chair easy to tuck right in under your desk once you’ve finished work. We found that the ergonomics of the chair really encouraged a more upright sitting position, which could be good if you’re a sloucher. If you have teenagers in the house with lots of studying to do, this is a good option.

Buy now £139.00, Johnlewis.com

Alphason Atlanta office chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOQk9_0YYwJIUY00

Best: For long legs

  • Weight: 12.1 kg
  • Seat height: 18.5-22”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: Yes
  • Warranty: No

This mesh and fabric chair is designed with a rounded front on the seat pad, which slopes slightly downward, reducing any pressure on your legs if you have to sit for an extended period. The chair’s lockable tilt mechanism is easy to use and the mesh offered good support to the upper back while assembling it was very straightforward.  Make sure to leave your email to be notified when it’s back in stock, as it is currently unavailable.

Buy now £85.00, Johnlewis.com

Ryman high back leather faced executive chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xldmx_0YYwJIUY00

Best: For lumbar support

  • Weight: 12kg
  • Seat height: 18-23”
  • Swivel: Yes
  • Assembly required: Yes
  • Warranty: No

Want that seventies boardroom vibe at home? Then this faux leather upholstered throwback is a comfortable adjustable chair that allows you to play around with the height and backrest according to your height. Lumbar support was good and the padded contours of the chair supported spine and legs effectively. The chair rolled well on the castors over hard floor or carpet and we found that the padded head support helped us avoid any pains in the neck throughout the working day.

Buy now £116.99, Ryman.co.uk

The verdict: Ergonomic desk chairs

A high quality task chair with minimal parts, the Humanscale World chair was built with longevity in mind and will look as good in ten years as it does today. A perfect combination of both form and function, the design of the chair allows you to stretch, reach and change posture with continued support in all the right areas, supporting the spine throughout a day in front of the computer screen.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on furniture, try the links below:

For more ways to make working from home more comfortable, read our guide to the best small desks that are perfect for compact spaces

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

163K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Working Day#Ergonomics#Office Furniture#Nhs#Wfher#Hermanmiller Com#Yaheetech#Amazon Co Uk#House#Alphason Atlanta#Ryman Co Uk Humanscale#Yes Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingHGTV

The Best Online Shopping Sites for Your Home

Whether you're planning a full remodel or just want to switch out drawer pulls, it's great to have options, but with so many places to shop, you may quickly feel exhausted with decision fatigue. To help narrow down a starting point, we listed our favorite online sources for furniture, decor and more. These are the stores our editors and design experts turn to when they need something unique, budget-friendly or high-quality.
RetailPosted by
IndieWire

Prime Day Deals: 8 Best Desks and Office Chairs for Any Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Last-minute Prime Day shoppers have a little time left to find great deals...
Home & Gardenmanofmany.com

11 Best Standing Desks for Your Home Office

Standing desks can transform your home office and fix your back in the process. For office workers doing the typical 9 to 5, sitting at a desk all day tends to be par for the course. While this daily work habit may seem routine, your body disagrees. The latest health research indicates that sitting is bad for your health, which is why adjustable standing desks are quickly becoming the de facto desk of choice for anyone who wants to alleviate health risks, reduce obesity and improve posture.
Home & Gardenpasadenanow.com

Create a Home Office that Works

Although a growing number of businesses are reopening their in-person office spaces, many are maintaining remote workforces or implementing hybrid schedules. While the shift signals steps toward more traditional, familiar work environments, it also presents some challenges. If your temporary remote work schedule is headed for a more permanent status,...
ShoppingPosted by
The Oregonian

Amazon Prime Day 2021 home office deals: Work chairs with hidden footrests, massage functions, large monitors, wake up lamps, storage solutions

The makeshift workspace you set up last year at home when schools and offices closed due to the coronavirus pandemic should be working for you. If not, it’s time to invest in your home office to boost your comfort and productivity. Making upgrades easier: Amazon Prime Day has discounts on desks, chairs, monitors and lighting. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can also focus on organizing your home office supplies and managing cords.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Souiten Ergonomic Office Chair Review

The importance of a good chair for gamers and those working from home honestly can’t be understated. Switching to a mostly work-from-home position, where I game in the evenings and on weekends, my DXRacer falling apart forced me to explore new options. From day 1, the Souiten Ergonomic Office Chair from Flexispot has really been a radical (and great) shift from utilizing gaming chairs for both my day-to-day work and for gaming.
honknews.com

Tips For Choosing The Best Office Chair Cushion

We spend on average eight hours a day working in our offices. At times, we may go well beyond the set time to spend even longer working in the office. One thing for sure is that you may not really lead a healthy life without a good office chair. But...
Healthbenefitspro.com

Ergonomic tips for adapting the remote workspace for healthier, more productive employees

Many Americans have been working remotely for over a year, with an increasing number of employers shifting to fully remote or hybrid work models. This unanticipated consequence of the pandemic has been a welcomed one for some – with several recent surveys, including one from FlexJobs, highlighting a majority of employees prefer remote work to in-person. It’s clear that remote work is not a trend – it is here to stay, removing old barriers that formerly dictated where people live and how their work gets done. As employers adjust to this new normal, the challenge of maintaining workers’ physical and mental wellbeing should be a priority in order to ensure a productive workforce.
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion uses your body heat to mold to fit you

Sit in a healthier way with the Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion. Made of pure memory foam, this cushion uses heat-responsive technology to mold to your body. So you’ll have a seat that suits you specifically, improving your posture and providing support while you sit. With a soft yet firm design, it adapts to your body’s contours for a customized fit. Available in black, blue, grey, navy blue, and red, this seat cushion can relieve pain in your back, legs, hips, and sciatica. Additionally, designed with an ergonomic U-shaped cutout, it relieves pressure on your tailbone area and suspends your coccyx above hard surfaces. Furthermore, this lightweight and portable chair pillow is easy for you to take with you anywhere. Finally, bring it in the car, to the office, or to your gaming seat.
Career Development & AdviceKAKE TV

People remain working from home

An ABC News report says online job postings in the US are twice as likely to mention remote work than before the pandemic. Many people have returned to the workplace over the past few months but some have turned working from home into a permanent career. Rachel Stahl made the...
Interior DesignGreater Milwaukee Today

Comforts of Home

When North Shore residents Mandy Culver and Nick Warner wanted the perfect house for a young and busy family to grow into, the couple turned to Deep River Partners to pull together the plans. Natalie Erickson, ASID, an interior designer with Deep River Partners, says the homeowners were wonderfully collaborative...
ShoppingPosted by
People

12 Comfortable Chairs on Sale for Prime Day, Including Office and Lounge Chairs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Even if you snagged a cart full of items when Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday, you might want to give the sale a second look. Today, in the final hours of Prime Day, there are still deals to take advantage of, including discounts on chairs - many of them.
Interior DesignForbes

10 Major Types Of Doors For Your Home

Doors create privacy, define rooms, reduce noise and instill beauty and style. Interior doors come in different materials and styles, making them easier to match or complement your home’s decor. There are endless door options to choose from when it comes time to buy, which can make the decision all the more difficult.
Interior Designkatheats.com

Affordable Home Office Decor

Ready to upgrade your work from home space with some budget-friendly finds? I’m sharing affordable home office décor from earthy elements and minimalist vibes to bright and bold statement pieces – something for every style!. ^^ one of my many versions of our home office ^^. I’ve always loved office...
Interior DesignReal Simple

How to Design a Cool and Comfortable Kitchen, According to 2021 Real Simple Home Designer Delia Kenza

To design each area of the 2021 Real Simple Home, we paired an editor "client" with each designer to help determine the goals and challenges within the space. For the open concept kitchen, interior designer Delia Kenza and Real Simple's features director, Amy Maclin, teamed up to create a kitchen that's cool and modern, yet still cozy and functional for a family. Get ready for smudge-proof appliances, sleek fixtures, and some statement-making pendant lights.
Electronicsarcamax.com

CNET: Best office chairs for 2021

Office chairs are something that may not have crossed our mind too much, even though lots of us are seated almost all day while at work. In our case, prior to March 2020, most of our work hours were spent at the CNET Smart Home, an actual house where we test smart speakers, security cameras and other products. We filed stories from upright dining room chairs, cushioned sofas and butt-numbing patio furniture — the best office chair specifically for work purposes just wasn't on our radar.
Jobsfox26houston.com

Finding work-from-home jobs

If you are looking at switching jobs or landing a new one, how do you approach the question, "can I work from home?" More people than ever are in search of more money or more flexibility, so competition for those work from home jobs can be intense. Michelle Castro from Workforce Solutions shares some advice.