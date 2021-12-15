ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Hurry, These TikTok Couch Dupes Are Majorly Discounted During Wayfair's 4-Day Sale

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoXuk_0YYYoupP00

Shopping for a great couch is honestly one of the most taxing things we’ve tried to do during quarantine. You can only read so many best-of lists looking for the perfect sectional or sleeper sofa before your brain starts to feel like it’s melting. We think videos and reviews from real people, friends, and families are the best ways to scout out an investment like a new couch, and thanks to seeing it in tons of videos on TikTok , we’re now obsessed with getting our hands on a Caruso sleeper sofa sectional . It’s roomy, comfy, has storage, and pulls out into a sleeper, but it’s already sold out almost everywhere.

Thankfully, there are some pretty convincing lookalikes out there — particularly on Wayfair, which just happens to be having a massive sale right now. You can take advantage of reduced prices up to 70% off on a bunch of must-have home items for less from Le Creuset , patio furniture , and Dash kitchen appliances ( another TikTok fave ). And yep, we found a bunch of couch dupes majorly discounted!

The original couch that has everyone on TikTok in a tizzy is the Caruso 3 piece Fabric Sleeper Sectional . It’s a light gray sofa with a chaise lounge, and it pulls out into a sleeper sofa, which is ideal for guests (or for when you want to be extra cozy while bingeing your favorite TV shows). It’s sold out almost everywhere, but you can still get your hands on one of the OG TikTok sofas if you’re lucky.

@racheltiffanyy Things tiktok made my fiancée buy for me #couch #new #loveit #tiktokcouch #tiktokmademebuyit #caruso carusocouch #sectional ♬ original sound – Rachel Tiffanyy


Caruso 3 Pc. Fabric Sleeper Sectional

However, we might love the dupes even more. This sale only lasts for a few days, so you’ll have to shop Wayfair’s massive Black Friday-worthy sale and take advantage of these prices to score a TikTok-approved couch for a steal. Check out our favorite couch picks on sale below!

Caruso 3 Pc. Fabric Sleeper Sectional

$2184


Buy now

Sign Up

Abdul-Rahman Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise — 12% Off; Save $240

Your guests will feel like royalty when sleeping or relaxing on this reversible sleeper sectional , which comes with built-in cup holders for their beverages and storage pocket pouches to keep their belongings tidy and close at hand. It comes in gray or black.

Abdul-Rahman Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise

$1759.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Lourenco 70″ Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise — 17% Off; Save $150

If you prefer a sleeker look, try a reversible sofa and chaise . This piece features a firm seat with removable seat cushions and plenty of storage space. It’s a total contemporary design that can add elegance to your favorite room.

Lourenco 70

$729.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Efim Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise — 16% Off; Save $180

If you have a smaller space, it can be hard to find a sleeper sectional that will fit in your home, but this reversible sleeper sofa and chaise will do the trick. It’s smaller than the original Caruso sofa, but has a similar look. It pulls out into a full size sleeper, so you can have a cozy place for guests to sleep even if your space is limited. This option is super-affordable, too.

Efim Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise

$919.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Jarrett 112″ Wide Sofa & Chaise — 30% Off; Save $779

If you want something less bulky, this ultra-mod sofa is the way to go. The mid-century design is on trend, while the cushiony seats give you plenty of room for a movie marathon.

Jarrett 112

$1820


Buy now

Sign Up

Michiko 87″ Wide Right Hand Facing Sleeper Corner Sectional with Ottoman — 19% Off, Save $486

Here’s a cozy sleeper sectional option from Latitude Run. It has a similar pull-out sleeper option as the original Caruso sofa everyone seems to love, but comes in a light gray polyester and features an ottoman for added comfort. This one is quickly selling out, so you’ll want to get yours soon.

Michiko 87

$2099.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRJ7H_0YYYoupP00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

A Look at the Best Holiday Decor You Can Buy at Aldi This Year

Ah, the month of December: that magical time when Christmas lights are carefully hung from homes and the front yard sprinkled with twinkling holiday lawn decor. And inside? Garland hangs from fireside mantles; front doors are donned with festive doormats; and, of course, Christmas trees are pristinely dotted with multicolored ornaments.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Groupon Is Having a Huge Last-Minute Holiday Gift Sale & You Might Even Get to Snag a Private Cooking Class with Martha Stewart

As you wrap up your holiday shopping, you might be struggling with what to gift that coworker or extended family member of yours. Should you give them another candle? Awkwardly gift-wrap a popcorn tin? Instead, head straight to Groupon during its first-ever Groupon Day, where you can snag the ultimate local experience as a gift for 30 percent off. And the best part? As part of today’s one-day sale, you could even win the chance to take a private virtual cooking class with Martha Stewart herself.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Groupon (@groupon) Groupon Day is in full swing...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

5 Black-Owned Businesses With Amazing Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is finally here, and this year, why not do a little Black-Owned Friday shopping in addition to hitting up your usual go-to stores like Amazon, Target, and Wayfair? We searched for some great Black-Owned Black Friday deals, and we found plenty. Whether you’re gift shopping for friends and loved ones or want to treat yourself to a little something nice, these brands are offering great deals on everything from candles to coffee. Don’t forget to share your favorite deals with your friends to keep the Black-Owned Black Friday love going, and don’t forget to check out more Black...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayfair#Design#Real People#Le Creuset#Fabric Sleeper Sectional#Og#Racheltiffanyy
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Shoppers Say These Are the 'Softest, Most Absorbent' Towels They've Ever Used — and They're on Sale

If your post-shower routine includes wrapping up in a thin, not-so-absorbent towel, now's a great time for an upgrade that won't break the bank. Right now, the Trident 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set is up to 30 percent off at Amazon. Available in 15 colors that vary in price, the set of ultra-plush towels is going for as little as $27. That means you can snag two bath towels that measure 30 inches by 54 inches, two hand towels, and two washcloths for about $4.50 each.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!
SHOPPING
CNN

The 21 best Amazon holiday gifts for everyone on your list

With more than 350 million products, Amazon has fantastic gift options for every member of the family this holiday season. The problem, of course, is actually combing through those millions of listings to find high-quality presents for your favorite people. And with tangled supply chains and inventory shortages already affecting shipping times across the country, the best time to get started on your holiday shopping is, in fact, right now!
SHOPPING
CNN

Sephora’s Holiday Sale is on, and the discounts are incredible

We love a Sephora sale, and fresh on the heels of Cyber Week is the beauty retailer’s Holiday Sale, with major discounts on hair care, skin care, makeup and more — and we’re talking brands like Paula’s Choice, Fenty Beauty and Tom Ford. The brand’s whole Sephora Collection line is...
MAKEUP
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

The latest Ring doorbell just got a $30 discount — but hurry!

One of the best Ring doorbell deals right now is on the latest model — the Ring Video Doorbell 4. Down to just $170 at Best Buy, you save $30 on the device that’s sure to make your life a lot easier than before. As the absolute latest Ring Video Doorbell, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will last. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so if you’re keen to embrace one of the best video doorbells, snap it up now so you don’t miss out.
ELECTRONICS
marthastewart.com

Sur La Table's "Great Gift Sale" Includes Discounts Up to 55% Off Brands Like Le Creuset and Staub

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. 'Tis the season for gatherings with family and friends to celebrate the holidays, and that means equipping your kitchen with the very best cookware and stocking up on gifts has never been more important. You have the opportunity to achieve both thanks to Sur La Table's ″Great Gift Sale,″ which ends today. This promotional deal includes "this year's greatest gifts," such as Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad up to 55 percent off. The Staub Four-Piece Baking Dish Set ($99.96, originally $314, surlatable.com) will make a great present for those who love to bake in your life. Shop other top deals, like the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Eight-Piece Knife Block Set ($199.96, originally $734.50, surlatable.com). With this addition to your kitchen, you'll be able to slice, dice, and chop any and every ingredient with ease. Ahead, find all of our top picks to shop before the event ends.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy