Hurry, These TikTok Couch Dupes Are Majorly Discounted During Wayfair's 4-Day Sale

Shopping for a great couch is honestly one of the most taxing things we’ve tried to do during quarantine. You can only read so many best-of lists looking for the perfect sectional or sleeper sofa before your brain starts to feel like it’s melting. We think videos and reviews from real people, friends, and families are the best ways to scout out an investment like a new couch, and thanks to seeing it in tons of videos on TikTok , we’re now obsessed with getting our hands on a Caruso sleeper sofa sectional . It’s roomy, comfy, has storage, and pulls out into a sleeper, but it’s already sold out almost everywhere.

Thankfully, there are some pretty convincing lookalikes out there — particularly on Wayfair, which just happens to be having a massive sale right now. You can take advantage of reduced prices up to 70% off on a bunch of must-have home items for less from Le Creuset , patio furniture , and Dash kitchen appliances ( another TikTok fave ). And yep, we found a bunch of couch dupes majorly discounted!

The original couch that has everyone on TikTok in a tizzy is the Caruso 3 piece Fabric Sleeper Sectional . It’s a light gray sofa with a chaise lounge, and it pulls out into a sleeper sofa, which is ideal for guests (or for when you want to be extra cozy while bingeing your favorite TV shows). It’s sold out almost everywhere, but you can still get your hands on one of the OG TikTok sofas if you’re lucky.



Caruso 3 Pc. Fabric Sleeper Sectional

However, we might love the dupes even more. This sale only lasts for a few days, so you’ll have to shop Wayfair’s massive Black Friday-worthy sale and take advantage of these prices to score a TikTok-approved couch for a steal. Check out our favorite couch picks on sale below!

$2184





Abdul-Rahman Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise — 12% Off; Save $240

Your guests will feel like royalty when sleeping or relaxing on this reversible sleeper sectional , which comes with built-in cup holders for their beverages and storage pocket pouches to keep their belongings tidy and close at hand. It comes in gray or black.

Abdul-Rahman Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise



$1759.99





Lourenco 70″ Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise — 17% Off; Save $150

If you prefer a sleeker look, try a reversible sofa and chaise . This piece features a firm seat with removable seat cushions and plenty of storage space. It’s a total contemporary design that can add elegance to your favorite room.

Lourenco 70



$729.99





Efim Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise — 16% Off; Save $180

If you have a smaller space, it can be hard to find a sleeper sectional that will fit in your home, but this reversible sleeper sofa and chaise will do the trick. It’s smaller than the original Caruso sofa, but has a similar look. It pulls out into a full size sleeper, so you can have a cozy place for guests to sleep even if your space is limited. This option is super-affordable, too.

Efim Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise



$919.99





Jarrett 112″ Wide Sofa & Chaise — 30% Off; Save $779

If you want something less bulky, this ultra-mod sofa is the way to go. The mid-century design is on trend, while the cushiony seats give you plenty of room for a movie marathon.

Jarrett 112



$1820





Michiko 87″ Wide Right Hand Facing Sleeper Corner Sectional with Ottoman — 19% Off, Save $486

Here’s a cozy sleeper sectional option from Latitude Run. It has a similar pull-out sleeper option as the original Caruso sofa everyone seems to love, but comes in a light gray polyester and features an ottoman for added comfort. This one is quickly selling out, so you’ll want to get yours soon.

Michiko 87



$2099.99





