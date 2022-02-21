ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

RS Recommends: 57 President’s Day Sales Worth Checking Out

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFWiF_0YYQ2aJM00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With President’s Day upon us, tons of stores are offering discounts on clothes, tech, mattresses, bedding, and more. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorite deals to shop this weekend below. We’ll be updating this article as new discounts become available, so check throughout the week for the latest sales.

AMAZON

Almost all of Amazon’s tech is on sale right now. Standout deals include $80 off this Fire HD 10 tablet bundle, up to 39% off Blink Smart Home doorbells and cameras, and the Insignia Smart Fire TV for under $100 . See the deals here .

ADIDAS

Save an extra 30% on shoes, sweatshirts and more at Adidas — just use the promo code SCORE .

ARTIFACT UPRISING

This startup’s stationary, cards, photo books, calendars, and prints make excellent gifts. Save 15% on decor, prints, and more with the promo code HAPPYDANCE . Shop the deals here .

AMERISLEEP

Get $300 off off ANY mattress with free delivery. This is one of the better mattress deals we’ve spotted this weekend, with few restrictions. See the deals here .

APPLE

Apple products almost never go on sale but you can find AirPods for under $100, discounted to just $98.98 on Amazon right now (regularly $159). The AirPods Pro are marked down to $174.98 (regularly $249). That’s the cheapest price we’ve seen for them this year.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for just $449 (regularly $499). That’s the lowest price online for the newest Apple Watch. You also can score a $50 discount on the 2020 MacBook Pro — one of the best laptops Apple has ever made.

AVOCADO MATTRESS

Take up to $800 off mattresses, or up to $281 off bed frames and adjustable bases with the code SAVE10 .

Use that same code to save on bedding, pillows, toppers, organic fashion, and clean beauty products, too. See the deals here .

BACKCOUNTRY

Get up to 50% off during the company’s Season Send-Off Sale, which includes discounts on gear and apparel. Shop the deals here .

BEAR

Save 25% site-wide and get a free $325 gift set including pillows, a sheet set, and mattress protector — no promo code necessary.

BELKIN

The computer accessory maker is offering 56% off on select accessories like their popular wireless charging docks.

BEST BUY

Besides just headphones and audio gear , you can get $20 off select Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy through Presidents’ Day. See the deals here .

CASETIFY

Casetify’s popular collection of colorful phone cases, watch bands, tech accessories and more are on sale right now. Use promo code ROLLINGSTONE15 to get 15% off your entire order. Start shopping here.

CLMBR

You can save $304 on the CLMBR connected machine for low impact, high intensity workouts — with this deal, you’ll also receive 3 months of the CLMBR on demand app and a free Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro.

CLOUD MASSAGE

Get a deep kneading Shiatsu massage on your feet and legs with $120 off with the applied Amazon coupon , and an extra 10% off using the promo code 10CLOUD2022 .

COCOON BY SEALY

Sealy’s offering 35% off its Cocoon by Sealy “Chill” Mattress (the queen-size is now only $599). This includes a free pillows and sheets set. See the deals here .

CRANE & CANOPY

Save up to 70% on sheets, rugs, bedding, and decor at the store’s “Mega Sale” with no promo code required.

CROCS

Step into these best-selling sandals, clogs and more with 50% off all sale styles, and an extra 25% with promo code FLASH25 through 2/22. See the deals here .

FITBIT

Save up top $60 on a fitness tracker or smart watch — no promo code required.

FOSSIL

The famed watch company has slashed the prices for its Stock Up Sale, you can get 30% one sale item, or 40% your purchase of two sale items. See the deals here

FRAME

Save 30% on men and women’s styles online and in store — no promo code required.

G-STAR RAW

G-Star is offering up to 50% off sale denim styles, plus an extra 15% off with promo code EXTRA15 .

GAMESTOP

The large video game retailer is running a lot of President’s Day Weekend sale, including up to 50% off NBA 2K22 and CyberPower PC accessories from $39.99

GLASSESUSA

We’ve written about our love for GlassesUSA before and that extends to their President’s Day Sale. Get 60% off your frames with the promo code DEAL60 , or buy one get one free frames with promo code BOGOFREE at checkout. You can save on almost 2,000 frames (with lenses) by shopping the store’s clearance section. See all the deals here .

GOBBLE

Get your first six chef-prepared meals from this highly-rated meal delivery service for just $36 with promo code WINTER636.

GOOGLE NEST

Save $22 on our favorite smart thermostat, which can learn your schedule to be more energy efficient and save you money.

HISENSE

The company’s smart, 40-inch full HD TV is just $198 right now — it usually goes for $224.

THE HOME DEPOT

Get savings of up to 30% off on select furniture, mattresses, and home decor. Starting 2/17, you can also take an extra 10% off select items at checkout with promo code PRESIDENTS22 .

HOTEL SHEETS DIRECT

Get this 100% Bamboo sheet set like you’d find in the best hotels for $40 off right now .

HP

Get up to 70% off select laptops, printers, monitors and more, along with free shipping sitewide. See the deals here .

INDOCHINO

If you need some new formal ware (think slacks, button-ups, and shoes) for the season, you can get a suit for $75 off with promo code WEDDING75 .

JBL

The famed audio gear maker is running deep discounts on its gear, which start at just $49.95. Shop the deals here .

J. CREW

Save 25% off full-price and 50% off all sale shirts and pants — just use the promo code WARMUP

KLIPSCH

Klipsch is throwing a massive sale, with discounts on its audiophile speakers and earbuds, which now start at $60 off .

KITCHENAID

Expand the functionality of your kitchen with these major appliances, like up to $40 off coffee makers, $70 off countertop blenders, and up to $310 off microwaves right now .

LAYLA SLEEP

Get $200 off any mattress and $1,000 off sleep bundles if you shop right now.

LEESA

Get up to $500 off mattresses and a free organic sheet set worth $179 at Leesa.com .

LEVOIT

Take 15% off select smart purifiers and humidifiers with promo code PRESIDENTS15 at checkout.

MACY’S

Get 25-70% off on Macy’s sale page. Discounts extend to men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and bath and bedding; get free shipping too with any purchase of $25 or more. See the deals here.

MICROSOFT

It’s a great time to snag a deal on a best-selling computer. Save up to $200 on the Surface Laptop Go, $150 off a Surface Pro X, or up to $600 off the Surface Pro 7. The company is also offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, and $500 on non-Surface computers. See the deals here .

MONOS

Monos’ premium luggage is a must-have for frequent travelers due to its durability and sleek look. You can save up to 25% on many pieces by shopping right now using the promo code PRESIDENT2022 . Shop the entire selection .

MOUNT-IT!

Save on TV accessories and get free shipping on orders over $99 . No promo code required.

NEST BEDDING

Save up to 20% on select mattresses and 10% on select bedding accessories. See the deals here .

NIKE

Get up to 40% off footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids at Nike.com .

NORDSTROM

Get up to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel during Nordstrom’s clearance sale. See the deals here .

PHONE SOAP

The company’s accessories can kill 99.9% of the bacteria on your phone in minutes using UV light, and is offering a 50% off deal with promo code TRAVEL50.

PUFFY

One of the newer mattress sites on the block, Puffy is offering $750 on any mattress with a free pillow, protector, and sheet set. See the deals here.

QUILITY

Get 30% off this comfortable weighted blanket that’ll help you get a relaxing night’s sleep.

RAVPOWER

Save 25% site wide by using the promo code LOU25 at checkout.

ROBOROCK

Roborock is knocking down the price of many of their smart robot mops and vacuums, including $150 off the popular Roborock S5 MAX. See the deals here .

SAATVA

The company’s premium mattresses and bed frames rarely go on sale, but right now you can save $200 on any purchase of $1000 or more. See the deals here.

SATECHI

Satechi makes some of the highest quality tech accessories we’ve ever tested, and you can save 15% site wide by using the promo code IPADOS at checkout.

SOCIETY 6

Take 40% off everything from tapestries, to posters and home decor at Society6.com . Support independent artists and get their prints on designs on thousands of different apparel items and accessories. See the deals here .

TEMPUR-PEDIC

Save Up To $500 on select mattresses  Plus: get 40% off mattress toppers, and buy one, get one free on select pillows and sheets. See the deals here .

TILE

Tile trackers can help you locate your lost gear, save $26 on all two-packs. No promo code required.

TUFT & NEEDLE

Save 10% off Bedtime Basics and 20% off mattresses at Tuft and Needle. The company offers comfortable mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture.

TWELVE SOUTH

The deluxe iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessory storefront is offering discounts of up to $30 off if you shop right now

WHIRLWIND FX

The store’s LED computer accessories are the perfect way to add flare to your gaming setup, you can up to $50 off site wide.

WORLD WIDE STEREO

Save on turntables, speakers and headphones from the clearance section, no promo codes necessary. See the deals here .

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Women’s Figure Skating Has to Change

Click here to read the full article. The scene that unfolded on Thursday morning in Beijing during the Women’s Figure Skating competition — watching Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old thrust into the center of Russia’s doping scandal, struggle so publicly — was disheartening on many levels. It also capped off a terrible week for the sport of figure skating, the Olympic Games, the Olympic movement — and, most of all, the women involved. The women competing have spent their lives sacrificing normalcy — and their health — at a chance to be number one in the world. And this is where we have...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Linda Evangelista Is the Latest to Go to War Against This Fat-Freezing Company

Click here to read the full article. Since September, Nineties supermodel Linda Evangelista has been embroiled in a lawsuit over a cosmetic procedure that she said did the opposite of what it advertised, and ruined her famous physique. Evangelista is suing Zeltiq, the company that markets CoolSculpting, claiming the so-called fat-freezing treatment left her “permanently disfigured.” CoolSculpting is a cosmetic procedure designed to reduce the appearance of fat bulges without surgery. Its advertising says it “literally freezes and kills fat cells” and that it’s “FDA-cleared” to treat fat under the chin and jaw, as well as on thighs, the stomach,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Tracker#Coupon Code#Mattress Company#Rs#Blink Smart Home#Happydance#Amerisleep#Airpods#The Apple Watch Series 7#Apple Watch#Avocado Mattress Take
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

4 Overpriced Items You Should Stop Buying ASAP At Costco (They’re Not A Good Deal!)

There are many reasons why people love shopping at Costco and similar wholesale retailers. These membership-only stores allow customers to buy items in bulk, and it often appears like cheaper, more bang-for-your-buck deals are in store. After scrolling through customer reviews, Reddit users’ experiences and similar store prices, the following 4 items may be considered overpriced at Costco and something to look out for when shopping for them.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60 Percent Off (& You Can Score an Extra 15 Percent Off Select Styles)

Whether you're frantically searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or just in the mood to treat yourself, you'll be thrilled to hear that Michael Kors is having a huge limited-time sale right now. So not only can you score up to 60 percent off beautiful leather crossbodies, totes and wallets (plus an additional extra 15 percent off select styles with coupon code 'BEMINE'), but if you order by February 11 at 12 p.m. EST, you'll also receive free expedited two-day shipping so you can get your stuff by February 14. Basically, this is the best sale to shop right now, so we won't hold you up. Here are five of our favorite picks from the sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

Amazon Prime price is going up – here’s how to keep paying the lower price

Having an active Amazon Prime subscription can come in handy, especially if you’re buying more goods online during the pandemic. Amazon Prime doesn’t offer you just faster shipping for online orders; it also includes access to exclusive deals and sales. On top of that, Amazon’s video and music streaming services are included in the subscription. And you’ll want to have Amazon Prime enabled on your accounts during the Prime Day and Black Friday shopping events. That’s to say, you get a lot of value from Amazon Prime when you factor in all the perks. But that doesn’t make Amazon Prime price hike any less annoying when it happens.
BUSINESS
Reader's Digest

Received an Unexpected Package? It Could Be a Brushing Scam

A surprise delivery might seem like a stroke of luck, but experts warn that it could actually cost you. Receiving an unexpected package might be a sign that your information was used in a brushing scam, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In this new type of scam, sellers on Amazon or other shopping platforms will inflate their ratings by shipping products to an unsuspecting victim and posting a fake review in the victim’s name.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy