RS Recommends: 57 President’s Day Sales Worth Checking Out

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With President’s Day upon us, tons of stores are offering discounts on clothes, tech, mattresses, bedding, and more. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorite deals to shop this weekend below. We’ll be updating this article as new discounts become available, so check throughout the week for the latest sales.

AMAZON

Almost all of Amazon’s tech is on sale right now. Standout deals include $80 off this Fire HD 10 tablet bundle, up to 39% off Blink Smart Home doorbells and cameras, and the Insignia Smart Fire TV for under $100 . See the deals here .

ADIDAS

Save an extra 30% on shoes, sweatshirts and more at Adidas — just use the promo code SCORE .

ARTIFACT UPRISING

This startup’s stationary, cards, photo books, calendars, and prints make excellent gifts. Save 15% on decor, prints, and more with the promo code HAPPYDANCE . Shop the deals here .

AMERISLEEP

Get $300 off off ANY mattress with free delivery. This is one of the better mattress deals we’ve spotted this weekend, with few restrictions. See the deals here .

APPLE

Apple products almost never go on sale but you can find AirPods for under $100, discounted to just $98.98 on Amazon right now (regularly $159). The AirPods Pro are marked down to $174.98 (regularly $249). That’s the cheapest price we’ve seen for them this year.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for just $449 (regularly $499). That’s the lowest price online for the newest Apple Watch. You also can score a $50 discount on the 2020 MacBook Pro — one of the best laptops Apple has ever made.

AVOCADO MATTRESS

Take up to $800 off mattresses, or up to $281 off bed frames and adjustable bases with the code SAVE10 .

Use that same code to save on bedding, pillows, toppers, organic fashion, and clean beauty products, too. See the deals here .

BACKCOUNTRY

Get up to 50% off during the company’s Season Send-Off Sale, which includes discounts on gear and apparel. Shop the deals here .

BEAR

Save 25% site-wide and get a free $325 gift set including pillows, a sheet set, and mattress protector — no promo code necessary.

BELKIN

The computer accessory maker is offering 56% off on select accessories like their popular wireless charging docks.

BEST BUY

Besides just headphones and audio gear , you can get $20 off select Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy through Presidents’ Day. See the deals here .

CASETIFY

Casetify’s popular collection of colorful phone cases, watch bands, tech accessories and more are on sale right now. Use promo code ROLLINGSTONE15 to get 15% off your entire order. Start shopping here.

CLMBR

You can save $304 on the CLMBR connected machine for low impact, high intensity workouts — with this deal, you’ll also receive 3 months of the CLMBR on demand app and a free Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro.

CLOUD MASSAGE

Get a deep kneading Shiatsu massage on your feet and legs with $120 off with the applied Amazon coupon , and an extra 10% off using the promo code 10CLOUD2022 .

COCOON BY SEALY

Sealy’s offering 35% off its Cocoon by Sealy “Chill” Mattress (the queen-size is now only $599). This includes a free pillows and sheets set. See the deals here .

CRANE & CANOPY

Save up to 70% on sheets, rugs, bedding, and decor at the store’s “Mega Sale” with no promo code required.

CROCS

Step into these best-selling sandals, clogs and more with 50% off all sale styles, and an extra 25% with promo code FLASH25 through 2/22. See the deals here .

FITBIT

Save up top $60 on a fitness tracker or smart watch — no promo code required.

FOSSIL

The famed watch company has slashed the prices for its Stock Up Sale, you can get 30% one sale item, or 40% your purchase of two sale items. See the deals here

FRAME

Save 30% on men and women’s styles online and in store — no promo code required.

G-STAR RAW

G-Star is offering up to 50% off sale denim styles, plus an extra 15% off with promo code EXTRA15 .

GAMESTOP

The large video game retailer is running a lot of President’s Day Weekend sale, including up to 50% off NBA 2K22 and CyberPower PC accessories from $39.99

GLASSESUSA

We’ve written about our love for GlassesUSA before and that extends to their President’s Day Sale. Get 60% off your frames with the promo code DEAL60 , or buy one get one free frames with promo code BOGOFREE at checkout. You can save on almost 2,000 frames (with lenses) by shopping the store’s clearance section. See all the deals here .

GOBBLE

Get your first six chef-prepared meals from this highly-rated meal delivery service for just $36 with promo code WINTER636.

GOOGLE NEST

Save $22 on our favorite smart thermostat, which can learn your schedule to be more energy efficient and save you money.

HISENSE

The company’s smart, 40-inch full HD TV is just $198 right now — it usually goes for $224.

THE HOME DEPOT

Get savings of up to 30% off on select furniture, mattresses, and home decor. Starting 2/17, you can also take an extra 10% off select items at checkout with promo code PRESIDENTS22 .

HOTEL SHEETS DIRECT

Get this 100% Bamboo sheet set like you’d find in the best hotels for $40 off right now .

HP

Get up to 70% off select laptops, printers, monitors and more, along with free shipping sitewide. See the deals here .

INDOCHINO

If you need some new formal ware (think slacks, button-ups, and shoes) for the season, you can get a suit for $75 off with promo code WEDDING75 .

JBL

The famed audio gear maker is running deep discounts on its gear, which start at just $49.95. Shop the deals here .

J. CREW

Save 25% off full-price and 50% off all sale shirts and pants — just use the promo code WARMUP

KLIPSCH

Klipsch is throwing a massive sale, with discounts on its audiophile speakers and earbuds, which now start at $60 off .

KITCHENAID

Expand the functionality of your kitchen with these major appliances, like up to $40 off coffee makers, $70 off countertop blenders, and up to $310 off microwaves right now .

LAYLA SLEEP

Get $200 off any mattress and $1,000 off sleep bundles if you shop right now.

LEESA

Get up to $500 off mattresses and a free organic sheet set worth $179 at Leesa.com .

LEVOIT

Take 15% off select smart purifiers and humidifiers with promo code PRESIDENTS15 at checkout.

MACY’S

Get 25-70% off on Macy’s sale page. Discounts extend to men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and bath and bedding; get free shipping too with any purchase of $25 or more. See the deals here.

MICROSOFT

It’s a great time to snag a deal on a best-selling computer. Save up to $200 on the Surface Laptop Go, $150 off a Surface Pro X, or up to $600 off the Surface Pro 7. The company is also offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, and $500 on non-Surface computers. See the deals here .

MONOS

Monos’ premium luggage is a must-have for frequent travelers due to its durability and sleek look. You can save up to 25% on many pieces by shopping right now using the promo code PRESIDENT2022 . Shop the entire selection .

MOUNT-IT!

Save on TV accessories and get free shipping on orders over $99 . No promo code required.

NEST BEDDING

Save up to 20% on select mattresses and 10% on select bedding accessories. See the deals here .

NIKE

Get up to 40% off footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids at Nike.com .

NORDSTROM

Get up to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel during Nordstrom’s clearance sale. See the deals here .

PHONE SOAP

The company’s accessories can kill 99.9% of the bacteria on your phone in minutes using UV light, and is offering a 50% off deal with promo code TRAVEL50.

PUFFY

One of the newer mattress sites on the block, Puffy is offering $750 on any mattress with a free pillow, protector, and sheet set. See the deals here.

QUILITY

Get 30% off this comfortable weighted blanket that’ll help you get a relaxing night’s sleep.

RAVPOWER

Save 25% site wide by using the promo code LOU25 at checkout.

ROBOROCK

Roborock is knocking down the price of many of their smart robot mops and vacuums, including $150 off the popular Roborock S5 MAX. See the deals here .

SAATVA

The company’s premium mattresses and bed frames rarely go on sale, but right now you can save $200 on any purchase of $1000 or more. See the deals here.

SATECHI

Satechi makes some of the highest quality tech accessories we’ve ever tested, and you can save 15% site wide by using the promo code IPADOS at checkout.

SOCIETY 6

Take 40% off everything from tapestries, to posters and home decor at Society6.com . Support independent artists and get their prints on designs on thousands of different apparel items and accessories. See the deals here .

TEMPUR-PEDIC

Save Up To $500 on select mattresses Plus: get 40% off mattress toppers, and buy one, get one free on select pillows and sheets. See the deals here .

TILE

Tile trackers can help you locate your lost gear, save $26 on all two-packs. No promo code required.

TUFT & NEEDLE

Save 10% off Bedtime Basics and 20% off mattresses at Tuft and Needle. The company offers comfortable mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture.

TWELVE SOUTH

The deluxe iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessory storefront is offering discounts of up to $30 off if you shop right now

WHIRLWIND FX

The store’s LED computer accessories are the perfect way to add flare to your gaming setup, you can up to $50 off site wide.

WORLD WIDE STEREO

Save on turntables, speakers and headphones from the clearance section, no promo codes necessary. See the deals here .