12 best beauty subscription boxes to treat yourself each month

If you’re a beauty enthusiast and like being on top of the latest cosmetics and skincare trends, then you’ll love the latest beauty buzz: subscription boxes.

Walking into a skin care store, or even just browsing among the make-up aisles in CVS or Target, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with what mascara, night cream or lotion to get — the choices are endless, and there’s always something new on the shelves. How many times have you found yourself wanting to try everything, but didn’t want to look like someone who’s taking far too much advantage of those “Try me” stickers? We all have.

Through this subscription concept you’ll have a chance to try the hottest products to know about (whether sample or full size) from a variety of brands for fraction of a price than if you were to purchase each individually.

If you, however, google “beauty subscription boxes”, quite a list pops up, so we’ve rounded up the best ones to let you know which one will get you the most for your buck whether it’s skincare or a new signature scent.

Birchbox

This one is your most personal box of all. Instead of delivering five totally random products, Birchbox selects samples that match the profile you set up when you register. This way you can count on getting the hottest and latest items from brands such as Benefit, Kiehl’s or Aveda, which can also compliment your skin care regime.

FabFitFun Quarterly Box

This box is full of excitement and much more than just a collection of beauty products; more like a lifestyle package. Although it’s not a monthly subscription, its content’s size and value make up for the lost months. You’ll find a great variety of full-sized skin care, make-up, wellness and fitness products and accessories, which you can either pick and choose each month or keep it a surprise. Plus, beyond the box, you’ll become part of a community, get cooking and fitness inspiration on FabFitFunTV and shop exclusive sales.

GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box Subscription

Glossybox sends a beautiful pink gift your way each month featuring five beauty products worth at least $60 retail, and the best part is you can choose from five different plans that let you buy one box, a year’s worth, six months’ worth, and more without committing to a full plan without seeing the goods first! You’ll also get subscriber benefits like store credit for writing reviews and early access to limited edition products.

Color Curate

Staying true to its name, Color Curate will bring plenty of shades of hues into your life. Each month you’ll receive four carefully selected innovative, color-intense beauty products delivered in a stylish makeup bag with inspiring quotes to boost your mood. Each item included contains highly-concentrated color pigments with the potency of healing plant extracts, bio ferments and natural botanical oils. Sounds pretty cool, if you ask us.

Macy's Beauty Box

This beauty box will have you up-to-date with the latest products from brands such as Lancôme, Mac or Estée Lauder, delivering six samples plus a discount coupon each month in a chic pouch to carry all your essentials in. Plus, what’s really neat is that in case you’re not familiar with the products, there’s a video on Macy’s website offering tips to using each treat.

BoxyCharm

BoxyCharm is an incredible value because, for just $25 a month (or less if you pay more up front), you get five full size products–you can barely find a single full-size product for that at retail stores! Each box has a value of around $120, so you're definitely getting your money's worth here. Helpful tutorials come with your subscription, too, so you'll learn how to use your beauty bounty.

Deck Of Scarlet

Deck of Scarlet’s delivery comes in the form of a make-up palette but brings you more than just a new set of colors to get creative with. They include everything you need for a full-face make-up from eyeshadow and highlighter to lip and cheek colors. Each palette is made in collaboration with a top beauty YouTuber, so you’ll have a step-by-step tutorial to give you inspiration and help you perfect the look.

Suzanne Somers Suzanne Selects Monthly Subscription Box

With $125 worth of products in every box, you'll be saving at least 68% off retail value and receive full size products in each box specially chosen by Suzanne herself. Serums, creams, facial washes, and more abound in every package with organic ingredients in mind that complement maturing skin.

"I was a practicing esthetician for years and also worked as a skin Expert for the major beauty retailer with the black and white bags," says one five-star reviewer. "I have tried just about every brand available and this is the first organic brand that I have fallen in love with. It has something for everyone...LOVE IT."

Love Goodly

If you’re super skin conscious and want to avoid any harmful chemicals, then this box is for you. With each bi-monthly order, you’ll get full-size cosmetics and wellness products all natural, eco-friendly, vegan, nontoxic and cruelty-free. Taking it a step further, Love Goodly has partnered with three charities (Farm Sanctuary, Cure Cervical Cancer and Beagle Freedom Project), so your purchase will support one of those organizations each month.

Scentbird

Are you the kind of person who uses one or two perfumes until they run out, because trying new ones at a perfume store just sounds like too much for your nose to handle? Even those coffee beans don’t help after a while. Scentbird came up with an alternative that allows you to try something new every month.

Pick a scent out of more than 450 designer fragrances including brands such as Burberry, Michael Kors and D&G, and receive a 30-day supply. Then, the next month try another one. Plus, they recently added a line of namesake hand creams, shower products and candles which can be added to your subscriber queue. By the way, the candles smell wonderful.

Goddess Provisions

Tap into your spiritual self and find the goddess within you with five to seven self-nourishing full-size products, including crystals, spiritual growth tools, tea and aromatherapy. Whether you’re an avid yogi or want to explore the world of Ayuverda, you can get a sneak peek into vegan and cruelty-free brands such as Good Medicine Beauty Lab, Yes Cacao and House of Intuition.

Ipsy

Starting with a personalized quiz, Ipsy is one of the frontrunners of the beauty subscription services thanks to its color-focused, adventurous selection when it comes to new makeup. There are different types of bags (skincare, glam, etc.) that you can choose from, as well as tiered pricing so you can go big or small with the products you invite into your collection each month.