Don’t Leave the Kiddos Out! These Are the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids

By PJ Gach
 4 days ago
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And, yes, that phrase is enough to create a sense of panic in anyone’s life. Relax, ‘cause we’ve got you covered for everyone on your list, from the best chocolate to the best jewelry , our Valentine’s Day gift guides are sure to please everyone you love. And now (drumroll), we’ve got the absolute best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids.

Kids love Valentine’s Day almost as much as adults. Why? Because they can enjoy tons of chocolatey treats without any of the romantic pressure that grown-ups face on this holiday. Between the candy, chocolate and other tasty treats they can enjoy, Valentine’s Day is a pretty sweet holiday.

We’ve gathered our favorite Valentine’s Day gift ideas for toddlers, kids and tweens, with affordable options for everyone. In addition to chocolate treats, we’ve also got plenty of unisex gifts that sneakily promote STEM learning, creativity and active play. Our guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids encompasses everyone from baby to teen, so if you’ve got a lot of nieces and nephews, your shopping is done with just a few clicks.

Reese’s Hearts & Miniatures Peanut Butter Cups

CHOCOLATE FIX

Chocolate is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids, teens and adults. This year, skip the boring chocolate kisses and opt for a genuine crowd-pleaser like these fun-sized and heart-shaped chocolate peanut butter cups from Reese’s. Your little one can bring them to school and hand them out to their classmates, or you can make your own DIY Valentine’s Day treat bags at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjGuT_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Reese’s Valentine’s Day Peanut Butter Cups $19.95

Valentine’s Day Gift Bags

FOR DIY GIFTERS

Are you designing your very own Valentine’s Day treat bag for your little ones? Or perhaps your kids need to bring in miniature treats for everyone in their class? We’ve included two different options for you below. The first is a Hallmark collection of three Valentine’s Day-themed gift bags, which you can use to create your own DIY gift bags. We’ve also included an option that comes with 24 gift bags so everyone can get in on the holiday fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Li8I_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Hallmark Valentine’s Day Gift Bags (3-Pack) $4.99


Buy: JOYIN Valentine’s Day Gift Bags (24-Pack) $12.99

You Are Loved by Tanya Terry

BEST BOOK

Kids of all ages have been hit hard by the pandemic and first-time author Tanya Terry created a thoughtful book for children of any age that sweetly reinforces that they are loved, that big dreams should be encouraged and that helping others is a very good thing. The book can be read to little ones, and older kids can read it themselves. Reviewers have raved over the gentle, yet important message the book shares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHmlj_0YY2niXr00


Buy: You Are Loved by Tanya Terry Hardcover $16.99

Bearington Romantic Rover Plush Stuffed Puppy

BEST STUFFED ANIMAL

Stuffed animals, especially those with hearts all over them, are a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift idea. This stuffed puppy is 12 inches tall and comes with a bright red bow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41I2gz_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Bearington Plush Stuffed Puppy $16.99

YOFUN Make Your Own Unicorn Night Light

BEST FOR AGES 4+

Little ones love to create things, and this kit was created for children ages 4-9 years. The kit comes with everything you need to make a unicorn nightlight (yes, even the battery). The kit comes with three unicorns, a tiny windmill, a flowering tree, twinkle lights, and a dome. For unicorn lovers, it’s the perfect V-day gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQgZO_0YY2niXr00


Buy: YOFUN Make Your Own Unicorn Night Light $28.99

Intelex Warmies Microwavable Lavender Sloth Wrap

BEST FOR ANY AGE

Stuffed animals are a classic Valentine’s Day gift for kids, and this sloth from Intelex Warmies has thousands of rave reviews on Amazon. Scented with French lavender and filled with all-natural grain, this sloth can be microwaved and used to warm cold beds or help little ones fall asleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I33Jb_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Intelex Warmies Microwavable Sloth Wrap $26.75

Mollygrams Coastal Monogram

BEST DECOR GIFT

Gifting a special one-of-a-kind painting that celebrates their name is a great Valentine’s Day gift for any child. Massachusetts-based artist Molly Boskey Pascal creates charming custom watercolors of names and places with her whimsical alphabet. Shown is the Coastal alphabet, and Pascal has created eight other themed alphabets to choose from so that your gift can accurately represent their personality and interests. There’s the Merry alphabet (candy cane themed), Garden Party alphabet (a mix of fruits, vegetables and garden tools), New England A-B-Seas alphabet (New England symbols turned into letters), and more. Just be sure to place your order in time for Valentine’s Day!

Read More: Our Favorite Personalized Gift Ideas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gXf2_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Mollygrams Coastal Monogram Check Prices

L.O.L. Surprise! Bling Series

BEST SURPRISE TOY

Surprise toys were one of the biggest Christmas gift trends of 2021. For fans of the L.O.L. Surprise! franchisee, these collectibles are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea. Made for ages 5+, this toy contains seven fun surprises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lb0np_0YY2niXr00


Buy: LOL Surprise! Bling Series $9.28 (orig. $10.99) 16% OFF

Starfish Kids Big Letter Crew

BEST APPAREL

It doesn’t matter how old you are, personalized gifts always make the recipient feel really special. Gift your favorite kiddo with this unisex sweatshirt. Made with a French Terry blend, you can choose either blue or pink thread for the initial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W98Ir_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Starfish Kids Big Letter Crew $49.00

Herschel Fourteen Waist Pack

FOR TWEENS AND TEENS

Depending upon their age, kiddos using this waist pack could stow Legos or lipstick in it. Not only can it be worn around the waist, and it can also be worn on or across the shoulder. It comes in two Valentine’s Day shades, Heather Rose shown, and Ash Rose, as well 15 colors and two prints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljhdU_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Herschel Fourteen Waist Pack $39.99

Bow & Sprig Jewelry Stand

FOR JEWELRY LOVERS

Little kids, tweens and teens often get jewelry on Valentine’s Day and other holidays, but where should they put them? Bow & Sprig has a chic solution. Their signature jewelry stand organizes all their glittery items and showcases them at the same time. It also comes in grey, white and a blue stripe and floral print combo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZc14_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Bow & Sprig Signature Stand $152.00

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

BEST FOR OCEAN LOVERS

This tiny plush octopus has become a surprise “it” toy. And no wonder, as it’s ridiculously cute. The octopi come in 21 different colors. Be prepared to hear ear-splitting squeals of joy when they unwrap it on Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCjYk_0YY2niXr00


Buy: TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie $15.00

Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Variety Box

PREMIUM SNACKS

Valentine’s Day seems like it’s a holiday made for sweets and yummy snacks. Harry & David created a crowd-pleasing treat for any kiddo; it’s their Moose Munch variety box. Inside the gift box are four 10 oz bags the chocolatey popcorn in the following flavors: milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate macadamia nut and ruby cacao, which is a cranberry raspberry popcorn mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Bfsl_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Variety Box $39.99

SoundAngel Mate Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

BEST FOR SOLOISTS

If you have any budding singers in your family, this is a pretty nifty Valentine’s Day gift for kids. This waterproof wireless speaker has a suction cup bottom and can be placed in the shower, can float in a tub, and can be placed almost anywhere in the home. Let them practice singing along to the hits while they suds away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fjD2_0YY2niXr00


Buy: XLeader SoundAngel Mate Shower Speaker $29.99

Marco Raffine Fine 72 Colors Art Drawing Pencil Set

FOR THE ARTIST

Budding artists of any age would love to receive this colored pencil set. With 72 different colored pencils, they can create hearts of every hue. This Valentine’s Day gift for kids has been rated for children aged three and up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsfkU_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Marco Raffine Fine Art Drawing Pencil Set $21.99

Plinrise Dinosaur Desk Phone Stand

FOR TIKTOK LOVERS

Have a kiddo that keeps misplacing their phone? This valentine-hued dinosaur helps them keep it in sight. Made to hold almost any type of cellphone or tablet, it measures 1.3″ X 3.0″ X 2.7” and comes in 10 other colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bINJM_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Plinrise Dinosaur Desk Phone Stand $13.99

Sherries Berries Emoticon Chocolate Strawberries

BEST GIFT FOR CHOCOHOLICS

Now you’re speaking their language! These chocolate-covered strawberries are decorated with a variety of emoticons. The gift box contains a dozen dipped strawberries where half are decorated with milk and yellow chocolate, and the other half showcase a variety of emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgRqR_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Sherries Berries Emoji Chocolate Strawberries $54.99

Auxiwa Clip-on Selfie Ring Light

FOR THE GRAM

A fun Valentine’s Day gift for kids is a selfie ring that they clip right onto their phone. It’s perfect for any budding TikToker or selfie fiend. The ring has three brightness levels and since it has its own power switch, it can be paired with any type of phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYxhe_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light $13.99 (orig. $19.99) 30% OFF

Dagne Dover Indie Diaper Backpack

BEST FOR INFANTS AND PARENTS

Technically, this Valentine’s Day gift for kids is for infants, but it’s really for parents. It looks like a chic neoprene backpack, but it’s a diaper bag that has room for everything a new parent needs or thinks they need when they walk out the door. Lined in recycled polyester, this backpack diaper bag can slip over the handles of a suitcase or hang from a stroller’s handles. It has two separate pouches for wipes and stuff, two key leashes, room for a tablet and more. It also comes in four other colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYnO0_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Dagne Dover Indie Diaper Backpack $200.00

If Animals Kissed Good Night By Ann Whitford Paul Board Book

BEST FOR BEDTIME

This sweet board book for kiddos aged 3-6, tells the tale of mommy animals kissing their little ones good night. There are beautiful illustrations by David Walker of Peacocks and hatchlings, Mama Sloth and baby sloth and more. It’s a delightful way to send a child to sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnyDi_0YY2niXr00


Buy: If Animals Kissed Good Night By Ann Whitford Paul $4.44 (orig. $7.99) 44% OFF

This Saves Lives Kids Variety Pack Snacks

BEST HEALTHY SNACK

There isn’t a kid alive who doesn’t love chocolate, so why not give them a gift box of tasty treats that are also good for them and the planet. You see, this sweet treat also helps kiddos across the world. For every purchase, This Saves Lives donates a packet of Plumpy’Nut , a RTE therapeutic meal, to children in need across the world. These kid’s snack bars are made in a peanut-free facility, contain a full serving of fruits, and veg (don’t tell the kid), are non-GMO, kosher, gluten, nut, peanut and dairy-free. This box contains fifteen snack bars in chocolate chip, strawberry, and s’mores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439VQF_0YY2niXr00


Buy: This Saves Lives Kids Variety Pack Snacks $14.95

Hasbro Elefun and Friends Elefun Game with Butterflies and Music

BEST FOR AGES 3+

Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift to keep wee ones laughing and occupied through the winter? This musical game will have kiddos trying to catch butterflies as they pop out of the elephant’s trunk while it plays music. The game comes with three butterfly nets and 20 butterflies. The person who captures the most butterflies in their net wins the game. C batteries not included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izAY8_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Hasbro Elefun and Friends Elefun Game $26.99

My Yoga Teacher Online Classes

BEST FOR SPENDING TIME TOGETHER

It’s been a crazy year and a half, hasn’t it? Kids need to move and stretch, and the way school and play has been curtailed, you could give the gift of movement and a sense of accomplishment with these online yoga classes. They have classes for kids, adults, and ones that you two could take together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlkHd_0YY2niXr00


Buy: My Yoga Teacher Online Classes $49.00

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet & iPad

BEST FOR PRESCHOOLERS

This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of curiosity with the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit. Designed to work with Fire Tablets and iPads, the kit has four games geared towards preschoolers that encourage creativity, problem-solving skills, and encourage math and science skills. They’ll learn their ABCs and not realize they’re doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VutH_0YY2niXr00


Buy: Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad $109.72


Buy: Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet $76.16

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
