The 15 Best Pizza Deals for Under $10

 4 days ago

Whether it’s taking a bite out of some crispy thin-crust or digging into thick, deep-dish pizza, the U.S. has plenty of places to get great pizza on a budget.

GOBankingRates made the search a little easier for you by scoping out the best cheap pizza deals and offers from some of America’s largest pizza chains. Get your favorite food for less by taking a look at the best pizzas for $10 or less.

1. Pizza Hut

  • Price: $10 for a Tastemaker Pizza

Pizza Hut’s $10 Tastemaker Pizza is a large, customizable pie. Choose up to three toppings (some exclusions apply) on a Hand Tossed or Thin ‘N Cripsy crust. No coupon necessary — just click the offer in the app or ask for it when you call in an order.

2. Domino’s Pizza

  • Price: Mix & Match Deal $5.99 each when you choose two or more

It’s tough to beat the pizza deal that Domino’s Pizza is currently running. Choose any two or more; medium two-topping pizza, bread twists, salad, marbled cookie brownie, specialty chicken, oven-baked sandwich, stuffed cheesy bread, eight-piece boneless chicken, or pasta in a dish for $5.99 each.

3. Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza

  • Price: $9.00 for select XLNY Giant pizzas through Dec. 26; $10 medium cheese

The regular price for a classic medium cheese is just $9 — add pepperoni for $1 more. But from now through through Dec. 26, Papa Murphy’s is offering XLNY Giant pepperoni, pepperoni and ground sausage and three-cheese pizzas for just $9 each.

4. Cicis

  • Price: $7.49 for all-you-can-eat buffet; Create Your Own Pizzas starting at $5.99

Cicis offers one of the best cheap pizza deals out there. You can get hit up the buffet for all the pizza, salad, pasta and desserts you want for just $7.49 for adults, $3 for children. Other options include the Create Your Own Pizza starting at $5.99 for a medium original-crust pie.

5. Little Caesars

  • Price: Starting at $5

Cheap pizza is great, but a cheap pizza with a bunch of toppings is even better . At Little Caesars, you can create your own pizza for as little as $6 for a limited time only. Or go for a classic cheese or pepperoni for just $5 or a classic Italian sausage for $6. Large round options include the 3 Meat Treat or Hula Hawaiian for $9.  I’m not drooling, you’re drooling!

6. Chuck E. Cheese

  • Price: Starting at $8.49

Chuck E. Cheese isn’t just for kids’ birthday parties. You can carry out a six-slice personal pizza for $8.49 — and maybe score a few prize e-tickets while you wait.

7. Blaze Pizza

  • Price: Starting at $9.25

If you’re looking for great pizza on a budget, look no further than Blaze Pizza. You can get an 11-inch Build Your Own Pizza starting at $9.25, including your choice of up to eight toppings. Prices vary by location.

8. Mr. Gatti’s Pizza

  • Price: Starting at $6.99

With locations throughout the southeastern U.S. , Mr. G atti’s Pizza has some solid deals on pizza. At this buffet-style eatery, no one will stop you from eating as much pizza as your little heart desires.

9. Papa Gino’s

  • Price : $9.99

Not to be confused with Papa John’s, Papa Gino’s offers great pizza on a budget in the New England area. Get in one of the best cheap pizza deals around with a ten-inch cheese pizza for $9.99.

10. 7-Eleven

  • Price: $5.55 for a large pizza

You can get a cheese, pepperoni or 7 Meat pizza, including ready-to-bake, for $5.55. Through Jan. 4, 2022, any large pizza and 16 boneless wings are just $1o — delivered.

11. Marco’s Pizza

  • Price: $8.99 for a small Build Your Own pizza

The regular price for a small cheese pizza is $8.99, but for a limited time you can get unlimited large two-topping pizzas for the same price or unlimited one-topping pizzas for $6.99 each.

12. Round Table Pizza

  • Price : Starting at $9.99

Round Table is one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S. Although family-size pizzas are over $10, Round Table packs a lot of value into its personal pizzas. Create your own starting at $9.99, or snag the King Arthur’s Supreme — a personal pizza loaded with pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, peppers, onions, black olives, linguica and Italian sausage — or another specialty pizza starting at $10.99.

13. Hungry Howie’s

  • Price: Starting at $7.00

Even without a special or discount , Hungry Howie’s offers great pizza on a budget, with small pizzas for $7 and mediums for $9. Meat toppings are extra, but Hungry Howie’s throws in veggie toppings for free.

14. MOD Pizza

  • Price: Starting at $6.97

Located throughout the U.S., MOD Pizza offers artisan pizza on a budget, especially if you go small. You can get create your own six-inch small pizza for $6.97, toppings included. At $8.97, an 11-inch medium pizza still keeps you under $10.

15. Bertucci’s

  • Pric e: $10.99 for lunch special

If you’re trying to find the best cheap pizza that’s also brick-oven cooked, Bertucci’s has it covered. Normally, a small cheese Bertucci pizza would run you $14.99-$21.99, but a lunchtime Menuccis flatbread cheese pizza will only cost you $10.99. Granted, that’s over $10, but it’s served with soup or salad.

Andrew DePietro contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information is accurate as of Nov. 6, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The 15 Best Pizza Deals for Under $10

IN THIS ARTICLE
