ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Love Lost! A Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Romance Following Their 2022 Split

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Nothing but sweet memories. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker called it quits in October 2022 , Life & Style has confirmed. The split came two months after their August reconciliation, following their June 2022 breakup.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told People , who was the first to report the news in November 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Phoenix Suns player sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. Five months later, Kendall was photographed picking up Devin from Los Angeles International airport in September 2020. The athlete also accompanied the supermodel to Tahiti the following month to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian ’s 40th birthday.

Kendall Jenner Has Great Taste! Look Back at Her Dating History

At the end of October 2020, Kendall hosted a lavish Halloween-themed birthday party, which the basketball player attended. At the special event, the dynamic duo posed for a sexy snapshot in a photo booth, in which Kendall cozied up to Devin’s side and made a seductive face for the camera.

The pair made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, just four months before their one- year anniversary. An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that the model " wouldn't have gone public " with the basketball star if things weren't going well between them. "They make a really cute couple," the source added. "She definitely sees a future together.”

The Michigan native and the Vogue cover girl were so close because they had a lot in common. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the insider gushed over the former couple. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker's Cutest Couple Moments

Kendall tends to keep her dating life very private so it is clear that she and Devin have a different bond than she may have had with past boyfriends, including Ben Simmons and Harry Styles . “Kendall’s been the one in the family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” the source noted. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

Although the pair enjoyed their privacy, they were open about their romance, sharing tidbits with the public throughout their relationship . In an April 6 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kendall revealed a sweet way she supported Devin’s basketball career.

“I watch every game unless I have — last night I had a dinner, but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am with the game on,” she told the host.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kendall and Devin’s full relationship timeline so far!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Long Legs In Pants-less Look After Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner is wasting no time in flaunting her sexy, single self. The Kardashians star made a major fashion statement on Sunday, November 20, when she stepped out with no pants — one day before news of her split from boyfriend-of-two-years Devin Booker made headlines.Looking ready for winter from the waste up, as Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a cozy knit sweater, she opted to leave her pants at home for her outing, simply wearing only a pair of tights and black heels while taking on the city streets, per photos. LONGTIME LOVERS KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split

Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Harry Styles Appears To Blow A Kiss To Newly Single Ex Kendall Jenner At L.A. Concert After Respective Splits From Olivia Wilde & Devin Booker

Talk about perfect timing. Former flames Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner have conveniently found themselves single at the exact same time! On Monday November 14, The Kardashians star attended the pop sensation's Los Angeles tour stop, right before news hit the press that Styles pumped the brakes on his relationship with Olivia Wilde and Jenner called it quits with Devin Booker.In a now-viral TikTok, an eagle eyed fan caught the "As It Was" vocalist seemingly blowing a kiss to Jenner — who was singing and dancing her heart out in the audience — during his romantic song "Love of My...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Floor8

Reason for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split revealed

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed the celebrity pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Kendall dished on what exactly led to the two calling it quits once more. "Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider...
OK! Magazine

Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
In Touch Weekly

A Whirlwind Romance! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Complete Relationship Timeline

An unexpected couple! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumors in August 2022, and have been keeping things under the radar ever since. Once possible relationship rumors between the Inception actor and model started swirling, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that they were more than friends. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” an insider told In Touch at the time, noting that things started heating up after Leo split from Camila Morrone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Floor8

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker officially end their relationship

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have quietly called it quits again, according to reports made by People. Several sources confirmed to the outlet that The Kardashians Hulu star and Phoenix Suns guard ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with...
OK! Magazine

Kendall Jenner Spends Time In Tokyo With Pals Hailey Bieber & Justine Skye After Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner seems to be keeping busy after it was revealed she and Devin Booker have broken up for the second time. The 27-year-old model shared a few photos to her Instagram Story, as she flew to Tokyo, Japan. Jenner first posted a photo of herself wearing black pants, black shoes and a black top, and in another snap, she wrote, "loving you, Tokyo" with the sunset in the background. Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye are also in the country to celebrate the former's birthday. "@haileybieber what a beautiful birthday angel baby face!" Skye gushed via her Instagram Story. DANCING...
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

46K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy