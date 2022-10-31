Endgame Material? A Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Romance From 2020 to Today

In it for the long haul? Though he isn’t the first NBA player on her dating roster, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker ’s relationship has been heating up.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Phoenix Suns player sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. Five months later, Kendall was photographed picking up Devin from Los Angeles International airport in September 2020. The athlete also accompanied the supermodel to Tahiti the following month to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian ’s 40th birthday.

At the end of October 2020, Kendall hosted a lavish Halloween-themed birthday party, which the basketball player attended. At the special event, the dynamic duo posed for a sexy snapshot in a photo booth, in which Kendall cozied up to Devin’s side and made a seductive face for the camera.

The pair made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, just four months before their one- year anniversary. An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that the model " wouldn't have gone public " with the basketball star if things weren't going well between them. "They make a really cute couple," the source added. "She definitely sees a future together.”

The Michigan native and the Vogue cover girl seem to be so close because they have a lot in common. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the insider gushed over the couple. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Kendall tends to keep her dating life very private — so it is clear that she and Devin have a different bond than she may have had with past boyfriends, including Ben Simmons and Harry Styles . “Kendall’s been the one in the family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” the source noted. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

Although the pair enjoys their privacy, they have continued to be more open about their romance, sharing tidbits with the public about as time goes on. In an April 6 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kendall revealed a sweet way she supports Devin’s basketball career.

“I watch every game unless I have — last night I had a dinner, but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am with the game on,” she told the host.

