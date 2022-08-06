We Put the Best Fitness Mirrors of 2022 to the Test: Should You Spend Thousands on One?

Click here to read the full article.

Gyms might be open, and fitness studio classes might be full again, but working out at home is here to stay. For many, it’s simply a more efficient way to fit movement in before or after work. One of the best ways to mimic an in-person HIIT or strength training experience at home? A fitness mirror. These smart fitness systems project an almost-human-sized instructor straight into your living room, play music, track your metrics, and give you AI-powered feedback on your form.

The SPY team is constantly testing new fitness products to see if they live up to their big promises. So we decided to put the top fitness mirrors to the test to see which one came out on top. We spent time with each one taking classes and noting pros and cons, and we’ve gathered our findings so you can make an informed decision about which one suits your fitness goals.

One thing to know upfront: No matter which fitness mirror you choose, it’s a considerable investment. This is why we’ve put hours into testing these devices, so it will be worth your while when you fork over the thousands of dollars (yes, really). Here are the best fitness mirrors of 2022, tested by SPY editors.

The Best Fitness Mirrors at a Glance

Keep scrolling for our in-depth reviews and thoughts on the best fitness mirrors of 2022. We’ve also put together a quick-reference guide to our ranking below. When creating this list, we looked at a combination of objective and subjective factors, including screen size, audio quality, class library size, health metrics, price and ease of use.

Here’s an abridged list of our top picks for the best fitness mirrors of 2022. Keep reading for more details, pros and cons and information on each pick.

1. Best Overall: Tempo Studio — $2,495.00 at Tempo

2. Runner Up: MIRROR — $1,345.00 at MIRROR

3. Best for Strength Training: Tonal — $3,490.00 at Tonal

4. Great Value: ProForm Vue — $999.00 at ProForm

5. Best Splurge: NordicTrack Vault — $1,199.00 at NordicTrack

6. Quality Pick: Echelon Reflect — $1,499.99 at Echelon

7. Best Mirror Alternative: Tempo Move — $495.00 at Tempo

What Is a Fitness Mirror?

Fitness mirrors are much like regular mirrors, except they project instructor-led workouts, so you get a nearly life-size view of class from your living room. You can also see yourself in the reflection and ensure your form is safe, the tempo is on, and the rhythm matches what the instructor is asking for. Some of them will give you real-time feedback on your form, range of motion and rep count.

What Is The Best Fitness Mirror?

The best fitness mirror for you will depend on the type of exercises you like to do. Each of the machines below are designed with top-notch technology and made for making boutique workouts at home possible, but they all have slightly different specialties. During testing, our editors noted that while all fitness mirrors offer a variety of workouts, some offer many more modalities than others, and some specialize in one area.

Below, you’ll find our top picks for the best fitness mirrors of 2022 and plenty of supplementary info to help you choose the right one based on your budget, fitness level and athletic interests.

1. Tempo Studio

Best for: Those who love lifting with a barbell, have some extra space and want to invest in equipment and a high-quality fitness system

Why We Chose It: It’s one of the highest-quality at-home smart fitness machines available; the included equipment is top-notch and perfect for home gyms.

Tempo is currently offering summer savings on each of their Tempo Studio packages. You can save $700 on the Tempo Studio Pro bundle with code SUMMER700 at checkout, $500 off the Tempo Studio Plus package with code SUMMER500 at checkout, and $300 off the Tempo Studio starter pack with code SUMMER300 at checkout.



Buy: Tempo Studio $2,495.00

Tempo and Mirror were both strong contenders for the top spot, but we ultimately went with Tempo because of the optional included equipment and superior weightlifting tools. The Tempo Studio comes in three packages: Starter, Plus and Pro, with more equipment the higher you go in price. We tested the Plus package, which has nine pieces of included equipment such as weights, dumbells, a workout mat and more, compared to the Starter package, which comes with four pieces. The Pro level is a comprehensive home gym package in one purchase, with 14 pieces of equipment such as a barbell, full set of weights, dumbbells , a workout mat, recovery roller, heart rate monitor and more. You also get an adjustable squat rack, extra weight plates and a weight bench.

Tempo’s technology uses 3D sensors and AI technology that builds a model of your body so the AI can automatically generate feedback for you while you move. Their machine creates a personalized program for you and gives you rep and weight amounts that will challenge without overwhelming. They also offer cardio, HIIT and mobility classes to complement your routine and help you make well-rounded progress in addition to weight lifting. This fitness mirror doesn’t lie flat against the wall as it includes space for storing weights, so make sure you’ve got the space before clicking “Buy.”

One important thing to note: the Tempo Studio is not an actual mirror. You can’t see your reflection in it, and it doesn’t serve as a mirror when it’s off. It’s a large screen that gives you real-time feedback on your form, metrics and progress. In our opinion, this makes it better than a fitness mirror since you’ll know immediately if there’s something you need to improve.

Pros:

Large responsive touchscreen

Huge class library and easy filter search

Quality instructors

Tracks metrics accurately

Only fitness mirror that teaches classes with a barbell

Cons:

Takes up more space than thinner, equipment-less fitness mirrors

Speaker audio is terrible, you must use headphones

Dimensions: 72″ H x 26″ W x 16″ D

Type: Freestanding

Subscription Price: $39/month

2. MIRROR

Best for: Those who don’t have a lot of available floor space and need the “mirror” part of fitness mirror to ring true

Why We Chose It: Its sleek design is perfect if you want your fitness mirror to blend into your decor when not being used, and the classes are top-notch.



Buy: The Mirror $1,495.00

The MIRROR was the first fitness mirror to hop onto the scene in 2018, and it’s still one of the best options available. This is an actual mirror in which you can see and correct your form while working out and, when turned off, looks like a sleek living room accessory. It’s very well-designed, slim and hardly takes up any space. You can tilt it against the wall using a metallic chrome stand or mount it so it only takes up the amount of space in front of it you need to move.

The MIRROR also has advanced camera functionality that delivers adjustments throughout your workout based on your goals. It offers a wide variety of classes, including yoga flows, kettlebell circuits, boxing, barre, bootcamp and more. The system doesn’t come with equipment, so if you don’t have your own, you’ll want to factor in the cost of new weights. The mirror also operates through an app on your phone, which is important to note if you’re looking for a touchscreen. However, we found the app works quickly and makes it easy to filter and search for classes.

Pros:

Can see yourself and the instructor in the mirror clearly

High-quality classes with talented instructors

Extensive class library

Built-in music playlists and ability to stream your own

Excellent metrics tracking and real-time form feedback

Cons:

No equipment included

Not a touchscreen

Setup is complicated

Dimensions: 56.0″ H x 22.4″ W 1.4″ D

Type: Wall-mounted or leaning with stand — this option takes up very little floor space

Subscription Price: $39/month

Read More: SPY MIRROR Review

A few MIRROR-specific FAQs:

1. Who bought MIRROR fitness?

Lululemon acquired MIRROR in the summer of 2020 amidst the pandemic-driven home fitness boom.

2. How much does the MIRROR fitness system cost?

The MIRROR actually costs less than many other fitness mirror options, at just under $1,500.00 when not discounted.

3. How does the MIRROR fitness work?

The MIRROR is easy to use. Rather than being a touchscreen, it is entirely controlled via an app. The user interface is intuitive, and it has a wide variety of classes and athletic styles.

3. Tonal

Best for: Those who are interested in a machine that’ll help you get stronger through resistance-based strength training and don’t need cardio included

Why We Chose It: It’s an excellent option for building strength, and the resistance-based design saves you plenty of floor space and clutter.



Buy: Tonal $2,995.00

If strength is the name of your game, then Tonal might be for you. This fitness mirror has a digital weight system that uses digital resistance and automatically adjusts to your strength level to help you build and reach your goals. With one system, you can work the upper body, lower body and everything in between while lifting up to 200 pounds in 1-pound increments.

After a strength assessment, the machine automatically increases your weight to help you progress, and since the resistance is produced via air compression, there’s no momentum in your lift — giving you a better range of motion and more even-keeled strength training. The machine offers classes that aren’t strength training, but it’s best for those who prioritize weight lifting. You should also be comfortable with resistance-based weights instead of traditional barbells and weight plates. Tonal is a bit more expensive than other fitness mirrors, but since it incorporates a variety of strength moves and weights into its design, the price is quite competitive. Also, you need to pay about $500 extra if you need a weight bench and other accessories to get the most out of your new fitness mirror.

Pros:

Compact design that’s great for smaller apartments

Can strength train without investing in expensive and bulky equipment

Perfect for beginners

“Partner Mode” allows you to workout alongside another user

Cons:

Expensive

Costs extra for weight bench and accessories

Dimensions: 21.50″ W x 50.9″ H, plus space for weight bench if applicable

Type: Wall-mounted

Subscription Price: $49/month with a 12-month commitment

Read More: SPY Tonal Review

4. Pro-Form Vue

Best for: Someone looking to spend less than $1,000 and get the most bang for your buck

Why We Chose It: It packs excellent value into a more affordable price tag, comes with equipment and is one of the only machines where you can see your reflection and the class simultaneously.



Buy: Pro-Form Vue $1,499.00

While the Pro-Form Vue is still pricey, it has the cheapest price tags of the fitness mirrors we tested and is an excellent value for what it offers. The Vue is a fitness mirror with a built-in 22″ touchscreen that lets you stream classes on top of the crystal-clear view of your reflection while working out in the iFit library (yes, the same one NordicTrack uses). The mirror displays proper form via the classes, and the mirror gives you a chance to mimic it. Your progress is recorded after every session and is used to influence future exercises. You can stream live and on-demand studio sessions from yoga to HIIT. The mirror includes accessories including dumbbells, a barbell, weight plates, resistance bands and a yoga mat.

It doesn’t have the advanced, form-adjusting technology of brands like the Tempo and MIRROR; however, it provides an excellent price for all the equipment you get. It also has access to the library you get on a NordicTrack treadmill and spin bike , with a much cheaper price tag. Since testing it in 2021, I’ve found other machines I’ve been more impressed with, but if you’ve got a limited budget or don’t want to spend more than $1,000, it packs a lot into 1/4 of the price of the Tonal.

Pros:

Easy to set up

Stand swivels so it can be moved and rotated

All equipment hangs on the back for efficient storage

Touch screen

Large class library that’s easy to search and filter through

Cons:

Class projection is much smaller than mirror

Classes appear holographic and awkward to view

Can’t play your own music

Doesn’t provide feedback or metrics tracking

Dimensions: 24.25″ W x 72.65″ H x 14″ D

Type: Freestanding

Subscription Price: Includes a one-year family membership that’s $39/month after that

Read More: SPY ProForm Vue Review

5. NordicTrack Vault

Best for: Someone who wants an efficient way to store a lot of equipment, loves the iFit library and doesn’t mind paying a higher price.

Why We Chose It: It includes a ton of equipment and is perfect for folks looking to set up their entire home gym with just a few purchases.



Buy: NordicTrack Vault: Standalone $1,499.00



Buy: NordicTrack Vault: Complete $1,999.00

This fitness mirror from NordicTrack (a brand better known for its treadmills and exercise bikes ) looks amazing, but is it more than a pretty package? The answer is a resounding yes, as this smart fitness mirror is more than meets the eye. It’s a full home gym “vault” with a fitness mirror on the door, which swings open to reveal dumbbells and other fitness gear inside. The 60″ oversized mirror is a touchscreen, so you can adjust settings while following along with the pros in their iFit program, which is chock-full of classes in everything from lifting to yoga, pilates, HIIT and even mindfulness.

The reflective training on the screen allows you to follow the instructor’s form and keep all of your equipment organized inside. Speaking of equipment — the complete vault purchase comes with premium dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands, blocks, a mat and a towel. The full gym setup costs $1,999, and you can also buy the standalone screen and vault to fill with your own equipment for $1,499.

Pros:

Comes with lots of compatible equipment

Stores equipment efficiently

Touchscreen makes it easy to operate

Gives access to the entire iFit library

Can see your reflection and follow along with the instructor

Cons:

Takes up more space due to storage compartment

More expensive price tag

Dimensions: 72.7″ H x 24.3″ W x 14″ D (includes vertical storage inside for all equipment)

Type: Freestanding

Subscription Price: Includes a one-year family membership that’s $39/month after that

6. Echelon Reflect

Best for: Someone looking for a compact machine to complement your existing home gym collection

Why We Chose It: It has one of the most compact designs we’ve seen, and since it’s wall-mounted, it doesn’t take up any floor space.



Buy: Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror $749.99



Buy: Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror $1,499.99

Echelon is best known for budget-friendly Peloton alternatives , and the workout equipment company has also come out with its versions of a fitness mirror. They’ve got two main models — the Echelon Reflect, which is 40″ and not a touchscreen, is far less expensive than most mirrors on this list at approximately $750. The other model, the Echelon Reflect Touch, is slightly larger at 50″ and is an interactive touchscreen.

Both come with Echelon’s extensive library of live and on-demand classes. Both are also smaller than many fitness mirrors, which is a great option for someone who doesn’t want a larger size. It also doesn’t come with any equipment, so if you’ve already got a collection of equipment, this option might be an excellent choice.

Another thing to note is Echelon does not provide professional installation with your purchase. Still, they make it a selling point that a specially-made bracket secures the Reflect to the wall, and no reviewers thus far have complained about the installation being difficult.

Pros:

Comes in two models at varying price points

Touchscreen model makes navigation easy

Smaller, compact design takes up less floor space

Bluetooth compatibility

Comes with bracket designed to mount to any wall

Cons:

Doesn’t come with equipment

Doesn’t offer professional installation

Dimensions: 50″ H x 20″ W x 2″ D

Type: Wall-mounted

Subscription Price: $34.99/month

7. Tempo Move

Best for: Someone who would rather not buy a large fitness device and instead use their flat-screen TV and compatible iPhone.

Why We Chose It: It uses equipment most people already have in their home and can be pretty convenient in the right living room setup.



Buy: Tempo Move $395.00

The Tempo Move aims to eliminate the need to buy a bulky fitness mirror by using equipment most people own to achieve the same body-responsive instruction. You only need a flat-screen TV and an iPhone to make the dongle work.

Newer iPhones, XR or later, are built with advanced camera capabilities that can do what their fitness mirrors do regarding movement tracking, rep counting, 3D body scanning and more. It’s easy to set up by plugging your phone into the Tempo Core dongle and hooking it up to your TV. The set also comes with two 7.5-pound dumbbells, four weight collars, 35 pounds of smart weights and a chic weight storage cabinet that can easily double as a side table. This isn’t technically a fitness mirror, but it’s a great alternative if you don’t want to invest in a full fitness mirror or don’t have the space.

Pros:

Not as expensive as a fitness mirror

Tracking software is responsive and works effectively

Gives you access to Tempo’s entire fitness library

Comes with equipment and stylish storage cabinet

Cons:

Requires iPhone XR or later to work

You can’t use your phone while working out

Dimensions: 22″ H x 13.5″ W x 13.5″ D

Type: Floor unit

Subscription Price: $39/month

Read More: SPY Tempo Move Review

How Do Fitness Mirrors Work?

Fitness mirrors function like regular mirrors, with many benefits for your workout routine. You set up a fitness mirror much like a regular mirror in your home, with plenty of room to move around in front of it. Some of them come with extra equipment, which requires storage space, so consider that when choosing which one to purchase.

When you turn it on, you have access to a library of classes that, depending on the fitness mirror brand, may include HIIT, strength training, barre, pilates, yoga and dance cardio. Some also come with meditation and stretching content to help you unwind. While taking class, you can look at your reflection in the mirror as you watch the instructor demo the moves, so you can correct your form and ensure you’re doing the moves correctly.

It’s like attending a boutique fitness class in your living room where the instructor is always in front of you. You can always see exactly what is going on and correct your form based on directly comparing their positioning to yours.

Some fitness mirrors also come with cameras so you can virtually meet with a personal trainer and get real-time feedback on your form during a workout.

What to Consider Before Buying a Fitness Mirror in 2022

Space: Before purchasing one of the best fitness mirrors available in 2022, you’ll want to consider where you’ll hang it and how much space you have in front of it for working out. As a general rule of thumb, you should have at least enough space to spread out a yoga mat, with ideally a few inches of buffer on all sides. If you can do jumping jacks, a plank, downward dog and squat with ease, you’ll likely have enough room to do most workouts.

Before purchasing one of the best fitness mirrors available in 2022, you’ll want to consider where you’ll hang it and how much space you have in front of it for working out. As a general rule of thumb, you should have at least enough space to spread out a yoga mat, with ideally a few inches of buffer on all sides. If you can do jumping jacks, a plank, downward dog and squat with ease, you’ll likely have enough room to do most workouts. Equipment: Some fitness mirrors come with equipment, while others don’t. To get the most out of what the mirror offers, you’ll want to figure out what equipment you need, such as dumbbells, resistance bands, a barbell or other equipment. Also, remember to factor that into the overall cost.

Some fitness mirrors come with equipment, while others don’t. To get the most out of what the mirror offers, you’ll want to figure out what equipment you need, such as dumbbells, resistance bands, a barbell or other equipment. Also, remember to factor that into the overall cost. Price: Fitness mirrors are a significant investment. However, they are versatile and can offer a variety of workouts. Since it has a high price tag, we recommend trying one out or doing thorough research before taking the plunge.

OUR BIG PROS

Fitness mirrors make sense as a logical next step for the at-home workout space as they open doors for versatility that treadmills , cycling bikes , rowers and other smart equipment can’t. Unlike treadmills and bikes, where you can only do one type of workout, with the top fitness mirrors, you can do strength training, yoga, pilates or a HIIT session.

Getting feedback on your form, either from the mirror itself or your reflection staring back at you, is key to a safe, effective workout. These mirrors also take up less floor space than every treadmill, cycling bike and rower we’ve tried, so they’re a significant plus for small apartments.

A FEW CONS TO CONSIDER

These innovative fitness machines have a lot of advantages, but they may not be for everyone. The reflection on the screen can feel a bit futuristic, they’re quite expensive, and if you’re not into in-depth metrics tracking, you may prefer streaming a fitness app on your iPhone or iPad.

The SPY team has yet to try all of the mirrors on this list, but we’ve been impressed by the ones we have tried. Yes, they’re expensive, but you get an effective workout with many of them, and it’s entirely on your schedule. These are a worthwhile alternative for users who struggle to follow along with an iPhone or iPad workout.

Real Talk: Are Fitness Mirrors Worth It?

Price is important when deciding if a smart mirror is worth it. There’s no ignoring that these are expensive items, with the lowest-priced one on this list still well over $1,000.

However, if you’re someone who loves hands-on instruction when working out but can’t or don’t want to hire a personal trainer, this may save you money in the long run. While the upfront investment is quite large, the one-time purchase will pay for itself compared to hiring a personal trainer weekly. Although it’s not the same as a personal trainer, it’s pretty close, and with the addition of the in-home convenience, it’s easier to justify the price.

As is always the case when investing in something expensive, it’s important to analyze how it will fit into your life. Are you going to use something like this? Where will it fit into your routine? Are you interested in the classes offered? If so, then a fitness mirror may be right for you. Worst case scenario, it’ll look much more attractive sitting unused in your living room than an elliptical machine .

How We Chose the Best Fitness Mirrors

Testing fitness mirrors was more logistically complicated than testing massage guns , ankle weights or smart scales — all of which are smaller and more portable. Since fitness mirrors take up more space than these small products, we tested them one at a time rather than all at once. The advantage? It gave us the time and bandwidth to sink into the experience of using each one, and since the same editor tested all of them, we could compare them closely.

That said, the rest of the testing process followed a very similar process to other product categories we’ve tested top to bottom. We used objective and subjective criteria to judge them and calculate a score to help choose our top picks. We also considered which criteria are most important to the user experience.

For SPY’s fitness mirrors reviews, we tested based on the following criteria and compared the mirrors to each other to choose the best option for our readers:

Screen Size: Is the screen large enough to view the classes clearly? How much of the screen does the class take up?

Is the screen large enough to view the classes clearly? How much of the screen does the class take up? Class Library: How large is the selection of classes? Is there a variety of styles available?

How large is the selection of classes? Is there a variety of styles available? Audio Options: We tested the audio options and quality of each fitness mirror by cranking up the volume of the speakers as well as connecting our preferred Bluetooth headphones. If the mirror came with the ability to stream our own music, we tested that feature, as well as playlists included with the mirror.

We tested the audio options and quality of each fitness mirror by cranking up the volume of the speakers as well as connecting our preferred Bluetooth headphones. If the mirror came with the ability to stream our own music, we tested that feature, as well as playlists included with the mirror. Installation/Setup: How easy was the mirror to install? Does delivery and installation cost extra?

How easy was the mirror to install? Does delivery and installation cost extra? Design of Machine: How much room does the machine take up? Is it well-designed?

How much room does the machine take up? Is it well-designed? Ease of Use: We evaluated how easy it was to use each machine and noted if it’s a touchscreen or requires an app. We also tested the touchscreen/app functionality by using the app from a distance if the mirror is controlled via smartphone app or using the touchscreen repeatedly to test its reactivity and response time.

We evaluated how easy it was to use each machine and noted if it’s a touchscreen or requires an app. We also tested the touchscreen/app functionality by using the app from a distance if the mirror is controlled via smartphone app or using the touchscreen repeatedly to test its reactivity and response time. Quality of Classes/Instructors : We tried a variety of classes offered by each fitness mirror and judged if the classes were engaging and if the workouts felt effective.

: We tried a variety of classes offered by each fitness mirror and judged if the classes were engaging and if the workouts felt effective. Metrics : We tested the metrics gathering of each mirror by switching up our position during class, moving faster and slower and purposefully making simple form mistakes to see if the corrective software works. (Spoiler alert: It does!)

: We tested the metrics gathering of each mirror by switching up our position during class, moving faster and slower and purposefully making simple form mistakes to see if the corrective software works. (Spoiler alert: It does!) Price : We considered if there is a subscription fee, how much it costs and the overall price.

The SPY team tested five different fitness mirrors over 3-4 weeks each over the course of the past year. A few of the biggest fitness mirror brands weren’t available at the time of testing but will be added to our review round-up once they are.

Click here to read more about how we test and review products .

Why Trust SPY When Shopping for Fitness Mirrors?

SPY.com product reviewers and editors have tested the newest spin bikes , massage guns , and smart gyms for SPY readers, and we have an intensive process for evaluating health and fitness equipment. When testing fitness mirrors for this piece, we closely followed the testing guidelines described above, and we work hard to ensure our readers know about all of the pros and cons associated with a particular product. We know that fitness mirrors are a major investment, and we will always be transparent about any problems we discover while testing.

Our team has tested five of the best fitness mirrors available. We’ve installed them, used them, viewed them from a distance when turned off and seen how they fit or don’t fit into home gym spaces. We’ve spent months researching and narrowing down the best picks based on budget, fitness level, equipment collection and other factors.

We will continually update our fitness mirror reviews as we learn new information. Check back to see if any new products earn a spot on our list of the top fitness mirrors.

About the Author: Taylor Galla

Taylor Galla is the Senior E-Commerce Editor at SPY.com, where she writes about health and fitness products, home goods and gifts. Since joining SPY, she has reviewed workout equipment such as Peleton , Hydrow and Theragun . In addition, she reviewed and tested all of the top fitness mirrors for this shopping guide.

Taylor is a certified yoga teacher and fitness enthusiast who works out six days a week. Her partner also works in professional sports and is an avid weightlifter. She’s well-versed in the fitness world and knows what to look for in the most effective and worthwhile at-home fitness equipment. Taylor graduated in 2018 from Scripps College in Claremont, CA, with a B.A in sociology and media studies.

Updates:

This article was last updated on July 26, 2022. We added promotional deals for brands like Tempo and a few educational sections about the best fitness mirrors and how fitness mirrors work.

Our last update to this piece was on April 29, 2022. We added more details from hands-on reviews of the Tempo Studio , ProForm Vue , Tonal and MIRROR . We kept the Tempo Studio in the same place, kept the MIRROR in second place, and moved the Tonal to third place, above the ProForm Vue, due to how it performed during testing. We also changed our rankings to move the ProForm Vue higher, and NordicTrack and Echelon Reflect lower, as they’re two machines we haven’t tried yet. The Tempo Move stayed in the same place because it’s not technically a fitness mirror.

After this article was originally published on February 4, 2021, Tempo became an advertising partner of SPY.com. Sponsored content and ad campaigns do not affect our product rankings or reviews, which are selected by our editorial and product review team.

Frequently Asked Questions About Fitness Mirrors

Outfitting your home gym can get expensive, which is why all-in-one systems like the Tempo Studio or NordicTrack Vault are so attractive. The best fitness mirrors come with everything you need to stream fitness classes, get your daily cardio and lift weights — all without leaving your home. Of course, the $3,000 pricetags can give people pause. Before you invest in one of the best fitness mirrors, here's what you need to know about this new product.

While it's more expensive than some other options, the Tempo Studio and Tempo Pro are the best fitness mirrors for sale in 2022. The Tempo Studio is the basic model in the Tempo line, while the newly released Tempo Pro comes with additional weight plates, dumbbells and an adjustable weight bench. Because it has everything you need for a home smart gym, the Tempo Pro is our top pick among the best fitness mirrors.

The cheapest fitness mirrors cost about $1,000; however, these products don't come with essentials like dumbbells, weight benches or yoga mats, so the total investment can be significantly higher. The best fitness mirrors come with all of the exercise and weightlifting equipment you need, and the price tag is typically between $2,000 and $4,000. More expensive models come with more equipment, offer more streaming videos and AI-generated fitness recommendations based on your movements.

When not in use, most fitness mirrors look like regular mirrors, and they can be mounted to the wall or come with their own stand. However, when they're turned on, they stream workout classes with step-by-step instructions, and thanks to the reflective surface, you can view your form, power and poses in real-time. The best fitness mirrors also have AI functionality, which provides individual feedback based on your form, your fitness goals and your workout preferences.

Fitness mirrors range in size, but most of them are between 50"-70" tall and a few feet wide. Since they're built to blend into your home they're not gigantic, but some of them contain storage units for equipment that increases their size. Like any piece of fitness equipment, it's important to consider the amount of space you have before investing.

For the most part yes, expert installation is included in the cost. There are a few mirrors with exceptions to this, and we've highlighted that in our reviews. Without installation, you'll need some brute strength to lift about 50 pounds off the ground and the ability to read and follow detailed instructions.

There are a few big perks to owning one of these fancy workout systems. They take up way less space than a treadmill or even cycling bike does, and can go anywhere in your home. They offer personalized instruction from a professional — so if working out intimidates you or you've been curious about weightlifting but are worried about hurting yourself, a fitness mirror might be perfect. They also look better when you're not using them and blend in with the rest of your decor, a great plus in this at-home workout era where you might not have a separate room to stash your gym equipment.