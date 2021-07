There is no poker in Massachusetts and people are wondering why. The casinos in Massachusetts reopened in July 2020 after being closed for four months due to the pandemic. They opened under limited conditions; occupancy was restricted to 25 percent of the maximum allowed by law. Poker, roulette, craps, and blackjack were not permitted. Social distancing was required with plexiglass shields between each playing station. Customers and employees were required to wear a mask. It was not until March 2021 that blackjack tables were expanded to four seats and crap tables were reintroduced. Finally, the state lifted all restrictions for Memorial Day weekend.