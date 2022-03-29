ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family Album With 3 Kids: Pics

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Family fun! Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Holker love giving glimpses into their lives with three kids.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro became a mom in 2008 when she welcomed her daughter Weslie with her ex-fiancé. She wed the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ five years later, and Boss became the little one’s stepdad.

The Alabama native called Weslie “easily one of the most observant people” he’s ever met in May 2020 while celebrating her 12th birthday. "Man, she is growing up too fast,” he captioned an Instagram slideshow. "I couldn’t be more proud of the young lady you are becoming. The best big sister. Wonderful artist. Taki enthusiast. Such a good ear for music. Giving heart. Entrepreneurial. Bold yet respectful. Mad style. The world is yours for the storming. Another year of discovery and history.”

The actor went on to write, "Just know that myself, mom, Maddox and Zaia always got your back, front, and sides. Today marks the day the world gained an angel that continues to walk with us. I love you, Wes.”

He and Holker are also the parents of son Maddox and daughter Zaia , who arrived in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

The couple exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020 that they may not have more kids . "We’re not opposed to it or doing it,” the Minnesota native said at the time. "We just want to make sure that all of our kids always have enough attention to feel fully loved. I would never want a kid to feel like we don’t have enough attention to be at their activities, so that’s the thing that we consider. We’ll see how it goes.”

While her husband initially “liked the idea of a big family” and wanted “seven or eight” kids, he told Us , "I witnessed childbirth and that number dropped drastically for me. It was like, ‘Oh, never mind. Actually, however many you want to have.’”

Going from a family of four to five led to a major shift in schedules, Holker added at the time. "Our morning routines and our nighttime routines [were established], and then you bring a third child home and it's all interrupted,” she explained. “You have to change everything. I think we're in the process, right now, of kind of figuring out how that's affected our household, but the kids themselves are so sweet.”

Keep scrolling to see the So You Think You Can Dance alums' heartwarming moments with Weslie, Maddox and Zaia over the years, from coordinating Halloween costumes to vacation views.

Comments / 10

If you enjoy reading articles from
Us Weekly
Us Weekly

112K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

36M+

Views

Follow Us Weekly and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
extratv

Jack Osbourne Expecting Baby #4!

The 36-year-old star announced on Instagram he’s expecting a baby with fiancée Aree Gearhart, their first child together and his fourth. “Exciting news!!” he wrote. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”. He included a precious photo...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TLC Reality Show Couple Officially Divorces

Laura Barron and Tylor Strawmyer, stars of TLC's Unexpected, finalized their divorce this month. The two were married for over three and a half years, having secretly married in July 2018. They are parents to two children. Barron and Strawmyer reached a final settlement on Feb. 9, according to Indiana...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Allison Holker
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Fe
ETOnline.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken. Two days after husband Will Smith shockingly confronted Chris Rock live onstage at the 2022 Oscars, slapping him in the face over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head, the 50-year-old actress has a message for her fans. "This is a season for...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tammy Slaton Shock: 1000-Lb Sisters Star Gaining Weight While In Rehab? Why Fans Think So

Tammy Slaton isn't losing weight even if she's in a rehab facility, according to her skeptical fans. Tammy Slaton is in a rehab facility to continue her weight loss journey following her most recent health scare. However, the 1000-Lb Sisters star's skeptical fans were not convinced that she is losing weight for some reason. Some even believed that she was gaining more pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Soap Opera Favorite Renewed Through 2024

The Bold and the Beautiful has officially been renewed! CBS on Wednesday, March 1 announced that the long-running soap opera has been renewed for two more years through the 2023-2024 season, extending the show through Seasons 36 and 37. The renewal comes as the series prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary later this month.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

112K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy