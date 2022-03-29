Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family Album With 3 Kids: Pics

Family fun! Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Holker love giving glimpses into their lives with three kids.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro became a mom in 2008 when she welcomed her daughter Weslie with her ex-fiancé. She wed the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ five years later, and Boss became the little one’s stepdad.

The Alabama native called Weslie “easily one of the most observant people” he’s ever met in May 2020 while celebrating her 12th birthday. "Man, she is growing up too fast,” he captioned an Instagram slideshow. "I couldn’t be more proud of the young lady you are becoming. The best big sister. Wonderful artist. Taki enthusiast. Such a good ear for music. Giving heart. Entrepreneurial. Bold yet respectful. Mad style. The world is yours for the storming. Another year of discovery and history.”

The actor went on to write, "Just know that myself, mom, Maddox and Zaia always got your back, front, and sides. Today marks the day the world gained an angel that continues to walk with us. I love you, Wes.”

He and Holker are also the parents of son Maddox and daughter Zaia , who arrived in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

The couple exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020 that they may not have more kids . "We’re not opposed to it or doing it,” the Minnesota native said at the time. "We just want to make sure that all of our kids always have enough attention to feel fully loved. I would never want a kid to feel like we don’t have enough attention to be at their activities, so that’s the thing that we consider. We’ll see how it goes.”

While her husband initially “liked the idea of a big family” and wanted “seven or eight” kids, he told Us , "I witnessed childbirth and that number dropped drastically for me. It was like, ‘Oh, never mind. Actually, however many you want to have.’”

Going from a family of four to five led to a major shift in schedules, Holker added at the time. "Our morning routines and our nighttime routines [were established], and then you bring a third child home and it's all interrupted,” she explained. “You have to change everything. I think we're in the process, right now, of kind of figuring out how that's affected our household, but the kids themselves are so sweet.”

