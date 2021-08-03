Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta National Heritage Area

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today applauded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announcement of a new rule finding that there is no safe level of chlorpyrifos in foods, ending its use in agricultural production. Chlorpyrifos is a widely used pesticide currently approved for use on more than 80 food crops. Exposure to chlorpyrifos is associated with serious health effects, including impaired brain development, in children and other vulnerable populations. While California has already banned the agricultural use of chlorpyrifos, this decision further protects California consumers from the harms caused by chlorpyrifos residue on food products, including those coming in from out-of-state.