Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta National Heritage Area
Passed on March 12, 2019, S. 47 (John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act) established the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta National Heritage Area (Delta NHA). For more information about the Delta NHA, see the Delta NHA factsheet, and for National Heritage Areas in general, please visit the National Park Service website and read the stories of National Heritage Areas across the country in Heart and Soul magazine.delta.ca.gov
