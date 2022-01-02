ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born

Football is America's most popular sport, and the television ratings prove it. In 2019, ratings for NFL games rose 5% over 2018; an average of 16.5 million people watched each matchup. However, attendance in the regular season was down to an average of 66,648 fans, according to Sports Business Daily -- the first time average attendance has dipped below 67,000 since 2010 and the lowest total mark since 2004.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the sport, the NFL's ratings were down approximately 7 percent across all platforms , according to Yahoo Finance.

Even without a pandemic, the cost of attending an NFL game, like almost everything else, has risen steadily over the years. To discover how much more expensive the big game has become, GOBankingRates analyzed TicketCity data tracking the long-term changes in the price of a single ticket to the Super Bowl. The study also adjusted ticket costs for inflation so that you can get a more realistic sense of how prices have increased over the years.

Find out how much one ticket to the Super Bowl cost from when Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers claimed the first title in 1967 to 2020, when The Kansas City Chiefs won the title.

Then, discover what the average ticket will cost you in 2021.

Last updated: Feb, 5, 2021

Super Bowl I -- Jan. 5, 1967

  • Ticket cost: $10
  • Adjusted for inflation: $79.17

Super Bowl II -- Jan. 14, 1968

  • Ticket cost: $12
  • Adjusted for inflation: $91.66

Super Bowl III -- Jan. 12, 1969

  • Ticket cost: $12
  • Adjusted for inflation: $87.80

Super Bowl IV -- Jan. 11, 1970

  • Ticket cost: $15
  • Adjusted for inflation: $103.36

Super Bowl V -- Jan. 17, 1971

  • Ticket cost: $15
  • Adjusted for inflation: $98.17

Super Bowl VI -- Jan. 16, 1972

  • Ticket cost: $15
  • Adjusted for inflation: $95.06
Super Bowl VII -- Jan. 14, 1973

  • Ticket cost: $15
  • Adjusted for inflation: $91.72
Super Bowl VIII -- Jan. 13, 1974

  • Ticket cost: $15
  • Adjusted for inflation: $83.84
Super Bowl IX -- Jan. 12, 1975

  • Ticket cost: $20
  • Adjusted for inflation: $99.99
Super Bowl X -- Jan. 18, 1976

  • Ticket cost: $20
  • Adjusted for inflation: $93.70
Super Bowl XI -- Jan. 9, 1977

  • Ticket cost: $20
  • Adjusted for inflation: $89.05
Super Bowl XII -- Jan. 15, 1978

  • Ticket cost: $30
  • Adjusted for inflation: $125.03
Super Bowl XIII -- Jan. 21, 1979

  • Ticket cost: $30
  • Adjusted for inflation: $114.41

Super Bowl XIV -- Jan. 20, 1980

  • Ticket cost: $30
  • Adjusted for inflation: $100.44
Super Bowl XV -- Jan. 25, 1981

  • Ticket cost: $40
  • Adjusted for inflation: $119.76
Super Bowl XVI -- Jan. 24, 1982

  • Ticket cost: $40
  • Adjusted for inflation: $110.49
Super Bowl XVII -- Jan. 30, 1983

  • Ticket cost: $40
  • Adjusted for inflation: $106.53
Super Bowl XVIII -- Jan. 22, 1984

  • Ticket cost: $60
  • Adjusted for inflation: $153.37
Super Bowl XIX -- Jan. 20, 1985

  • Ticket cost: $60
  • Adjusted for inflation: $148.14
Super Bowl XX -- Jan. 26, 1986

  • Ticket cost: $75
  • Adjusted for inflation: $178.24
Super Bowl XXI -- Jan. 25, 1987

  • Ticket cost: $75
  • Adjusted for inflation: $175.68
Super Bowl XXII -- Jan. 31, 1988

  • Ticket cost: $100
  • Adjusted for inflation: $225.13
Super Bowl XXIII -- Jan. 22, 1989

  • Ticket cost: $100
  • Adjusted for inflation: $215.09

Super Bowl XXIV -- Jan. 28, 1990

  • Ticket cost: $125
  • Adjusted for inflation: $255.57
Super Bowl XXV -- Jan. 27, 1991

  • Ticket cost: $150
  • Adjusted for inflation: $290.28
Super Bowl XXVI -- Jan. 26, 1992

  • Ticket cost: $150
  • Adjusted for inflation: $282.92

Super Bowl XXVII -- Jan. 31, 1993

  • Ticket cost: $175
  • Adjusted for inflation: $319.66
Super Bowl XXVIII -- Jan. 30, 1994

  • Ticket cost: $175
  • Adjusted for inflation: $311.78
Super Bowl XXIX -- Jan. 29, 1995

  • Ticket cost: $200
  • Adjusted for inflation: $346.61
Super Bowl XXX -- Jan. 28, 1996

  • Ticket cost: $350
  • Adjusted for inflation: $590.45
Super Bowl XXXI -- Jan. 26, 1997

  • Ticket cost: $275
  • Adjusted for inflation: $ 450.22
Super Bowl XXXII -- Jan. 25, 1998

  • Ticket cost: $275
  • Adjusted for inflation: $443.26
Super Bowl XXXIII -- Jan. 31, 1999

  • Ticket cost: $325
  • Adjusted for inflation: $515.24
Super Bowl XXXIV -- Jan. 30, 2000

  • Ticket cost: $325
  • Adjusted for inflation: $501.51

Super Bowl XXXV -- Jan. 28, 2001

  • Ticket cost: $325
  • Adjusted for inflation: $483.46
Super Bowl XXXVI -- Feb. 3, 2002

  • Ticket cost: $400
  • Adjusted for inflation: $588.31
Super Bowl XXXVII -- Jan. 26, 2003

  • Ticket cost: $400
  • Adjusted for inflation: $573.42
Super Bowl XXXVIII -- Feb. 1, 2004

  • Ticket cost: $400
  • Adjusted for inflation: $559.56
Super Bowl XXXIX -- Feb. 6, 2005

  • Ticket cost: $600
  • Adjusted for inflation: $814.83
Super Bowl XL -- Feb. 5, 2006

  • Ticket cost: $700
  • Adjusted for inflation: $917.62
Super Bowl XLI -- Feb. 4, 2007

  • Ticket cost: $700
  • Adjusted for inflation: $895.98
Super Bowl XLII -- Feb. 3, 2008

  • Ticket cost: $700
  • Adjusted for inflation: $861.30
Super Bowl XLIII -- Feb. 1, 2009

  • Ticket cost: $1,000
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,227.53

Super Bowl XLIV -- Feb. 7, 2010

  • Ticket cost: $1,000
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,201.78
Super Bowl XLV -- Feb. 6, 2011

  • Ticket cost: $1,200
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,391.20
Super Bowl XLVI -- Feb. 5, 2012

  • Ticket cost: $1,200
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,372.95
Super Bowl XLVII -- Feb. 3, 2013

  • Ticket cost: $1,200
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,346.32
Super Bowl XLVIII -- Feb. 2, 2014

  • Ticket cost: $1,500
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,664.15
Super Bowl XLIX -- Feb. 1, 2015

  • Ticket cost: $1,750
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,942.00
Super Bowl 50 -- Feb. 7, 2016

  • Ticket cost: $1,800
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,977.26
Super Bowl LI -- Feb. 5, 2017

  • Ticket cost: $1,700
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,817.74
Super Bowl LII -- Feb. 4, 2018

  • Ticket cost: $1,600
  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,673.79
Super Bowl LIII -- Feb. 3, 2019

  • Ticket cost: $2,000
  • Adjusted for inflation: $2,060.91
Super Bowl LIV -- Feb. 2, 2020

  • Ticket cost: $4,220 - $60,000
  • Adjusted for inflation: $4249.30 - $60,416.58

Super Bowl LV -- Feb. 7, 2021

  • Ticket cost: $$7,200 - $20,000

As of February 4, the average resale ticket price for Super Bowl LV is $14,113, according to SeatGeek .

Attendance will be limited this year to only 25,000 in person seats, despite a capacity of 55,000 at the Raymond James Stadium. 7,500 of those tickets will be vaccinated healthcare workers on an all-expenses-paid trip.

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the Cost of Attending Every Super Bowl Every Year Since 1967 by using TicketCity's Super Bowl Statistics, including its Archive of Super Bowl Ticket stubs dating back to the first ever Super Bowl in 1967. Note, this is not the average ticket price per year, but simply the cost of one ticket to enter the stadium. GOBankingRates also found the December 2020 inflation-adjusted price of each Super Bowl Ticket using the Bureau of Labor Statistic's CPI Inflation Calculator. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 26, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born

