ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gisele Bundchen Is One of the Highest-Paid Models in the World — With a Net Worth to Prove It!

By Melissa Copelton
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

It's hard to believe Gisele Bündchen has been in the spotlight for more than two decades! The Brazilian beauty, who got her first big break in 1996, is one of the highest-paid models in the world — and her net worth proves it. Gisele is worth an estimated $400 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth . To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Still Together? Inside Feud Rumors

Gisele Bündchen makes millions from modeling:

According to Business Insider , the proud parent, who shares children Benjamin and Vivian with husband Tom Brady , takes home $44 million from her various beauty, fragrance and clothing contracts. In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, Gisele considers herself a "bonus mom" to Tom's first son, John Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan .

To date, Gisele has worked with Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, David Yurman, Under Armor and many more. In the past, her staggering salary was in part thanks to her work as a runway model before retiring in 2015. In 2016, she was ranked by Forbes as the highest paid model in the world for the 14th consecutive year in a row, earning $30.5 million that year alone.

“I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time of her retirement. “Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business.”

A Look Back at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Sweet Love Story

Gisele Bündchen is a published author:

In 2018, Gisele released Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. The autobiography detailed everything from her relationship with Tom to her struggle with panic attacks. In one raw excerpt, Gisele revealed she previously contemplated suicide . "I actually had the feeling of, 'If I just jump off my roof, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in,'" she wrote.

"I had a wonderful position in my career, I was very close to my family, and I always considered myself a positive person, so I was really beating myself up. Like, 'Why should I be feeling this?' I felt like I wasn’t allowed to feel bad, but I felt powerless," Gisele continued. "Your world becomes smaller and smaller, and you can’t breathe, which is the worst feeling I’ve ever had."

Ultimately, she realized she "needed help" and changed her lifestyle. In addition to Gisele's mental health, she also touched upon her experience

Did Gisele Bundchen Ever Get Plastic Surgery? Transformation Photos

Gisele Bündchen is an actress:

Although her portfolio is small, she's appeared in films The Devil Wears Prada and Taxi .

What Is Gisele Bündchen's combined net worth with Tom Brady?

When their respective incomes are combined, the power couple are worth a staggering $650 million. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has a net worth of $250 million from his football earnings, numerous endorsements and his TB-12 nutrition, workout, wellness coaching and apparel brand.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Gisele wants divorce from Tom Brady reportedly revealed

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for a divorce, and it sounds like the biggest issue in their marriage has been the obvious one — football. According to a report from TMZ, Bundchen recently left Brady to live elsewhere and told him the couple’s marriage is over. That was not the first time she has threatened to file for divorce. Sources told TMZ that each time Gisele has threatened to leave Brady, the quarterback’s NFL career has been the root cause of her frustration.
NFL
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen works out at Miami gym amid marital issues with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is taking her frustrations to the gym. The supermodel, 42, was photographed leaving a Miami gym on Monday morning amid her ongoing marital issues with husband Tom Brady. Bündchen showed off her fit physique in an all-black ensemble and tan baseball hat while talking on the phone. Although the model didn’t wear her wedding ring during the sweat sesh, it’s unclear if it has anything to do with her estranged relationship with the NFL player. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was first spotted in South Beach, Fla. on Friday — as she waited out Hurricane Ian in one of the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Net Worth#Suicide Prevention#In The World#Brazilian#Chanel
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took Their Children to Hamptons Before Marital Issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took their kids to the Hamptons before their marital issues, according to Page Six. The family was there reportedly celebrating Brady's son Jack's birthday. When Brady took 11 days off from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August, the family was in the Bahamas for vacation. But they returned to the United States, specifically to the Hamptons, to celebrate Jack, who turned 15 on August 22. Brady shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy