National Beverage (FIZZ) Announces One-for-One Stock Split

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced its Board of Directors declared a one-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend. This dividend will be distributed on February 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 16, 2021. Trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on February 22, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

