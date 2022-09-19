The best RTX 3060 laptop deals in September 2022

It's awesome that the best RTX 3060 laptop deals are now cheaper than they've ever been: we regularly see these rigs coming in at less than $1,000 / £1,000 these days which represents awesome value. For context, this level of pricing was unimaginable this time last year - and outside of major sales events - so there's much to be said about pouncing on these rapidly falling prices that can be had from all around the web.

There's some excellent value up for grabs right now, especially considering machines are stacking 16GB RAM into their cheaper offers as well (we usually only see 8GB at the bottom end of the price scale).

These GPUs are found in some of the best gaming laptops on the market but can sit in a sweet spot between value and price if you're sticking to a budget. If you're looking to spend between $900 and $1,500 (£900 and £1,500) on RTX 3060 laptop deals, this is the configuration you should be looking at and, paired with Ryzen's 5000 series or Intel's 11th generation processors, these machines are capable of some serious power.

While it's rare to find gaming laptop deals with an RTX 3060 GPU for under $1,000 / £1,000, it can be done if you're browsing at the right time. We're rounding up all the best RTX 3060 laptop deals this week right here, with our top picks from retailers known to regularly discount current-generation models.

RTX 3060 laptop deals - US

Asus TUF Dash F15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Packing an RTX 3060 GPU, and 16GB RAM, this Asus TUF Dash F15 looks like excellent value at $999.99. While you are dropping down to a cheaper i7-11370H processor, we've been using this rig for months now and it still manages to impress in its performance.

Asus TUF Dash F15 | $1,334.99 $1,152 at Amazon

Save $182 - Picking up the latest Asus TUF Dash (with its i7-12650H processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM) for just $1,152 is an excellent deal, especially since we're only just now seeing the 2022 models of gaming laptops go on sale. Powered by an Intel Core i7-12650H, a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, you're getting a lot of power for the price. View Deal

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,468.99 $1,049.99 at Dell

Save $419 - You're saving over $400 on this Dell G15 RTX 3060 laptop this week, leaving us with an excellent $1,049.99 sales price on the Ryzen 7 model. Under the hood you'll also find 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to boot.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,599.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - There's an excellent $250 discount on this Acer Predator Triton 300 SE in Best Buy's latest RTX 3060 laptop deals. Packing 16GB of new DDR5 RAM, and an i7-12700H processor, this 2022 model is at the cutting edge of memory and CPUs. Not only that, but you're also getting a 165Hz refresh rate display as well as a 512GB SSD. View Deal

MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,349.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - You're getting the latest i7-12650H processor under the hood of this MSI Sword gaming laptop, as well as an impressive 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Those are specs we rarely see in RTX 3060 laptops at this price point, so that $150 discount is working particularly hard for you.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | $1429 $1,353 at Amazon

Save $76 - With the latest models of the Helios 300 hitting the shelves for 2022, last year's models are getting a healthy discount. The Acer Predator Helios 300 with Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz display, and an Acer Predator roll-top backpack can be yours for 5% off right now at Amazon. View Deal

HP Omen 16 | $1,649 $1,449 at HP

Save $200 - This HP Omen is packed with a massive 1TB SSD, excellent value considering you're also picking up an i7-12700H processor and larger 16.1-inch QHD display. There's also 16GB RAM up for grabs here - all in a sleek, slimline chassis. Top it all off with an RTX 3060 GPU, and you have a real powerhouse of a gaming laptop for under $1,500. View Deal

Alienware x15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,299.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $800 - There's a massive $800 discount on the Alienware x15 RTX 3060 laptop at Dell this week, bringing that final price down to just $1,499.99. Considering we were used to see this machine at $1,599 - $1,699.99 over the last few weeks that's an excellent saving. You'll find an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD under the hood here.

Alienware M15 R7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,799.98 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $249.99 - The latest Alienware M15 R7 model is starting to see its first discounts these days, and this $249.99 saving on the RTX 3060 laptop is looking particularly strong. You'll find the Ryzen 7 configuration available for $1,549.99 at Dell right now, packing 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a G-Sync 1080p display.

Razer Blade 15 | $2,299 $1,985 at Amazon

Save $314 - If you missed last week's amazing deal on the Razer Blade 15, you can still save big with this bargain from Amazon. Now that the 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake models are on the shelves, the 11th-gen configurations are seeing more and more discounts. That means you can pick up the QHD 240Hz Razer Blade 15, with an RTX 3060 GPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM for a substantial $314 off . View Deal

Gigabyte G5 | $1,299 $899 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This excellent $899.99 sales price on the Gigabyte G5 was off the shelves for a little while, but it's back this week. This is one of the best RTX 3060 laptop deals we've seen so far this year - offering 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an i5-11400H processor for $400 off the $1,299.99 MSRP. View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - RTX 3060 laptops are creeping closer to that $1,000 budget these days (with many dropping just under that position), however this Acer Predator Triton is one of the few 14-inch models to venture this far down the price range. That makes this $1,099.99 sales price at Best Buy all the more impressive, especially with that 16GB RAM. You are picking up a smaller i7-11375H processor, but there' still plenty of power in here.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 16-inch gaming laptop | $1,749.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $550 - There's a massive $550 discount on this Acer Predator Triton 500 SE at Best Buy this week, bringing the RTX 3060 configuration down to just $1,199.99. You're getting some solid value here to boot - with a 165Hz

2560 x 1600 display up top, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,619.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a premium piece of kit - especially with that Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. However, you're saving $220 on this RTX 3060 laptop at Best Buy right now, bringing the super portable rig down to just $1,399.99.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Last year's Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is getting a huge price cut as newer gaming laptops orders start rolling in, and Best Buy's inventory purge is your gain. You're getting a fantastic gaming laptop here with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU, all for under $1,000.

RTX 3060 laptop deals - UK

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £949 £789 at Amazon

Save £160 - You're picking up an older i5-10500H processor here to keep that price at rock bottom, but the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD will still keep things nippy. That's not even to mention the RTX 3060 card sitting inside - an excellent feature at under £800.

HP Victus 16 | £1,149 £899 at Box

Save £250 - This HP Victus 16 deal at box is a real winner thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 processor, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Add in the 16.1-inch full HD display with 144Hz refresh and you've got some serious gaming potential here for less than £900. View Deal

MSI Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,197.97 £899.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £298 - We rarely see RTX 3060 laptop deals offering 16GB RAM for under £900, but this MSI Katana is available at a particularly strong price right now. Laptops Direct has shaved nearly £300 off that final price, packing bags of value into this slightly older chassis. There's an i7-11800H processor and 512GB of SSD storage in here as well.

Lenovo Legion S7 | £1,399 £1,069 at Laptops Direct

Save £330 - Get powerful gaming on the go with this AMD Ryzen 7 5800H laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inchg QHD display, all for 24% off right now at Laptops Direct. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15P 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,299 £1,099 at Currys

Save £200 - There's a massive 1TB SSD inside this Gigabyte Aorus 15P RTX 3060 laptop - an excellent feature for £1,099. That 240Hz refresh rate display will hold up nicely at this price as well, with an i7-11800H processor running the show, and 16GB RAM.

MSI Katana GF66 | £1,399 £1,049 at Currys

Save £350 - Score an incredible deal on this 12th-Gen Intel Alder Lake gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics for less than £1,100 at Curry's. The Katana GF66 also comes with a 1TB SD and 16GB RAM so you won't need to upgrade your hardware for a while, and if you want to upgrade anyway, you'll have some extra money in your pocket thanks to this deal.

Why buy an RTX 3060 laptop

As far as the best gaming PCs are concerned, you need something that's both versatile and fast but that's also well equipped for any game you throw at it. However, prices on top of the range rigs can certainly shoot through the roof, which is why it's important to balance that performance with your wallet.

An RTX 3060 laptop with enough RAM and a decent processor shouldn't cost you more than $1,500 / £1,500, especially when on sale. That makes it perfect for anyone looking for a taste of today's tech without splashing out on features they won't necessarily make the most of. However, if your budget is set at $1,000 you'll find an RTX 3050 laptop much easier.

That may be the case if you're looking for an RTX 3080 laptop or an RTX 3070 laptop . These machines rarely drop below $1,500 / £1,500 but the performance boost on offer may not even be necessary, especially if you're not playing demanding games.

RTX 3060 gaming laptops do feature one of the best graphics cards that you can buy at the moment. However, actually getting your hands on that GPU by itself has been proving difficult for years. Laptops, on the other hand, have been packing these RTX 3060 cards for a while now/ If you are looking to pick up a desktop model, though, we're showing you where to buy RTX 3060 right here.

Which RTX 3060 laptops are available

There's plenty of choice out there, whether you're after a budget RTX 3060 laptop or something a little more premium. The best Razer laptops and the best Alienware laptops all come with RTX 3060 configurations, as these graphics cards often form the entry level options of luxury, high-end rigs.

At the cheaper end you'll find the Asus TUF Dash F15, Dell G15, and Acer Nitro 5 will often offer up the lowest prices. However, if you're aiming for a more powerful processor and more chance of scoring 16GB RAM, you should also check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI Stealth 15M, and Alienware M15 R5/6. At the top end of the scale, you'll find the Alienware X15 and X17, and the Razer Blade 14.

Is an RTX 3060 GPU good in a laptop?

An RTX 3060 GPU is perfect for a mid-range laptop that can outperform entry level options but doesn't need to match the lofty prices of high-end machines. The unit itself offers up 6GB of DGGR6 memory with a 192 bit bus, with a performance generally similar to the RTX 2070 Super mobile GPU.

That means it will offer up solid performance in both 1080p and 1440p gaming, though newer, flashier titles may not run at their best on ultra settings, depending on the processor and RAM you're pairing them with.

If you're after a desktop PC, we're also rounding up all the best RTX 3060 gaming PC deals , or if you're already settled on a brand, check out the latest cheap Razer laptop deals and cheap Alienware laptops on the market.