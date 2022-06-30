The best RTX 3060 laptop deals in July 2022

RTX 3060 laptop deals are much cheaper than they used to be - we regularly see these rigs coming in under $1,000 / £1,000 these days. Those kinds of prices were impossible to find outside of major sales this time last year, so we're celebrating these rapidly falling costs with a collection of the best value discounts from all around the web.

There's some excellent value up for grabs right now, especially considering machines are stacking 16GB RAM into their cheaper offers as well (we usually only see 8GB at the bottom end of the price scale).

These GPUs are found in some of the best gaming laptops on the market, but can sit in a sweet spot between value and price if you're sticking to a budget. If you're looking to spend between $900 and $1,500 (£900 and £1,500) on RTX 3060 laptop deals, this is the configuration you should be looking at and, paired with Ryzen's 5000 series or Intel's 11th generation processors, these machines are capable of some serious power.

While it's rare to find gaming laptop deals with an RTX 3060 GPU for under $1,000 / £1,000, it can be done if you're browsing at the right time. We're rounding up all the best RTX 3060 laptop deals this week right here, with our top picks from retailers known to regularly discount current-generation models.

RTX 3060 laptop deals - US

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - It's back! This is one of the cheapest RTX 3060 laptop deals we've seen all year, and you'll find it back in stock this week at Best Buy. You're getting an i5-10500H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD under the hood here - an entry level configuration, but one that out-paces other budget builds with that RTX 3060 GPU.

Gigabyte A5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199 $899 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Gigabyte A5 is $300 off at Best Buy this week, offering not only 16GB RAM alongside that impressive RTX 3060 GPU but also a massive 1TB SSD. That's a solid spec at this $899 price point, and not one we see too often.

MSI Stealth 15M 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,349.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - You'll find a $300 discount on the MSI Stealth 15M in Best Buy's RTX 3060 laptop deals this week, bringing it all the way down to $1,049.99. That's a solid price considering the 1TB SSD on offer. You are picking up a cheaper i7-11375H processor, but we actually run a similar model and it holds up well even under more demanding loads.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,329.99 $1,088 at Amazon

Save $241 - You're saving $241 on this RTX 3060 configuration of the affordable Acer Nitro 5. That means there's some even better value for money available here than normal. Packing a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, this is an excellent configuration worthy of the latest and greatest titles.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,468.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $369 - You're saving nearly $400 on this Dell G15 RTX 3060 laptop this week, leaving us with an excellent $1,099.99 sales price on the Ryzen 7 model. Under the hood you'll also find 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to boot.

HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - You're saving $300 on this HP Omen RTX 3060 laptop at Best Buy this week, and securing yourself a solid configuration for just $1,199.99. Considering there's an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD under the hood here, that's some strong value for money.

MSI Crosshair 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,549 $1,223.90 at Amazon

Save $326 - With an octa-core i7-11800H processor and 16GB RAM you're getting some excellent power for a great price here. This RTX 3060 laptop usually runs cheaper than other brands and models, but we've only ever seen prices on this particular configuration drop to $30 cheaper than this $1,223 price point.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,618.99 $1,249.99 at Dell

Save $369 - With $369 off the final price you're getting a great discount on this 1TB SSD-toting Dell G15. That's a lot of storage for this price point, especially when taken with that RTX 3060 graphics card, i7-11800H processor and 16GB RAM.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,619.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a premium piece of kit - especially with that Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. However, you're saving $120 on this RTX 3060 laptop at Best Buy right now, bringing the super portable rig down to just $1,499.99.

Razer Blade 15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,299.99 $2,086.99 at Amazon

Save $213 - The Razer Blade 15 doesn't take too many price cuts, but now that the 12th generation Intel models are on the shelves we're seeing these 11th generation devices seeing more and more discounts. That means you can pick up the QHD 240Hz Razer Blade 15, with an RTX 3060 GPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM for $200 off right now.

RTX 3060 laptop deals - UK

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £949 £799 at Amazon

Save £150 - You're picking up an older i5-10500H processor here to keep that price at rock bottom, but the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD will still keep things nippy. That's not even to mention the RTX 3060 card sitting inside - an excellent feature at under £800.

MSI Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,197.97 £899.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £298 - We rarely see RTX 3060 laptop deals offering 16GB RAM for under £900, but this MSI Katana is available at a particularly strong price right now. Laptops Direct has shaved nearly £300 off that final price, packing bags of value into this slightly older chassis. There's an i7-11800H processor and 512GB of SSD storage in here as well.

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,099 £899 at Currys

Save £200 - The £100 discount we were seeing over the last few weeks on this Lenovo Legion has just doubled up to £200 off. With a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and a 512GB SSD, this is certainly a step up from the rigs we usually see teetering at that £1,000 price park - though you are dropping down to 8GB RAM.

Why buy an RTX 3060 laptop

As far as the best gaming PCs are concerned, you need something that's both versatile and fast but that's also well equipped for any game you throw at it. However, prices on top of the range rigs can certainly shoot through the roof, which is why it's important to balance that performance with your wallet.

An RTX 3060 laptop with enough RAM and a decent processor shouldn't cost you more than $1,500 / £1,500, especially when on sale. That makes it perfect for anyone looking for a taste of today's tech without splashing out on features they won't necessarily make the most of. However, if your budget is set at $1,000 you'll find an RTX 3050 laptop much easier.

That may be the case if you're looking for an RTX 3080 laptop or an RTX 3070 laptop . These machines rarely drop below $1,500 / £1,500 but the performance boost on offer may not even be necessary, especially if you're not playing demanding games.

RTX 3060 gaming laptops do feature one of the best graphics cards that you can buy at the moment. However, actually getting your hands on that GPU by itself has been proving difficult for years. Laptops, on the other hand, have been packing these RTX 3060 cards for a while now/ If you are looking to pick up a desktop model, though, we're showing you where to buy RTX 3060 right here.

Which RTX 3060 laptops are available

There's plenty of choice out there, whether you're after a budget RTX 3060 laptop or something a little more premium. The best Razer laptops and the best Alienware laptops all come with RTX 3060 configurations, as these graphics cards often form the entry level options of luxury, high-end rigs.

At the cheaper end you'll find the Asus TUF Dash F15, Dell G15, and Acer Nitro 5 will often offer up the lowest prices. However, if you're aiming for a more powerful processor and more chance of scoring 16GB RAM, you should also check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI Stealth 15M, and Alienware M15 R5/6. At the top end of the scale, you'll find the Alienware X15 and X17, and the Razer Blade 14.

Is an RTX 3060 GPU good in a laptop?

An RTX 3060 GPU is perfect for a mid-range laptop that can outperform entry level options but doesn't need to match the lofty prices of high-end machines. The unit itself offers up 6GB of DGGR6 memory with a 192 bit bus, with a performance generally similar to the RTX 2070 Super mobile GPU.

That means it will offer up solid performance in both 1080p and 1440p gaming, though newer, flashier titles may not run at their best on ultra settings, depending on the processor and RAM you're pairing them with.

If you're after a desktop PC, we're also rounding up all the best RTX 3060 gaming PC deals , or if you're already settled on a brand, check out the latest cheap Razer laptop deals and cheap Alienware laptops on the market.

