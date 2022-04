Prime Day laptop deals are a strange beast. While Amazon itself isn't traditionally the best retailer for mid-range laptops, it can often offer up some competitive rates in the budget and premium worlds. Plus, recent years have shown improvements in that $300 - $500 / £300 - £500 price range as well. However, the kicker here is that while Amazon does its thing in the summer, other retailers often launch their own sales in competition. That means the best Prime Day laptop deals may not be at Amazon at all this year, though we'll be keeping our eyes peeled across all retailers come the official start date.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO