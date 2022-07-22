ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for those that use credit responsibly , there's a whole host of benefits. In fact, for some types of purchases, failure to use a credit card can actually be a mistake, as you'd be forsaking various forms of protection and benefits.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

Although the caveat is always there that you must use your credit responsibly, here's a list of purchases that you should always consider making with a credit card .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZvDm_0YWFxXyg00

Electronics and Appliances

Depending on the type of card you have, you should always buy appliances and electronics on credit. Beyond any points that you might earn, many credit cards offer extended warranties on purchases of electronics and appliances.

For example, if you buy a dishwasher with a one-year manufacturer's warranty, your credit card company may double that warranty period to two years. Some credit cards also offer damage and theft purchase protection. If your purchase is damaged or stolen within a certain time period, usually 90 to 120 days, your card company will repair it or reimburse you for the purchase, up to certain limits.

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXAtL_0YWFxXyg00

Airfare

Flights are among the most obvious purchases to make with credit cards. For starters, many rewards credit cards offer additional bonus points for the purchase of flights. However, most travel-oriented credit cards offer many additional perks for flight purchases. Some cards offer free trip delay or cancellation insurance, while branded cards often grant free baggage privileges for flights purchased using the card.

Many travel cards also offer lost luggage insurance, reimbursing you for your bags and their contents if they don't turn up. Once you begin your trip, some cards offer free access to airport lounges as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPNTr_0YWFxXyg00

Car Rentals

Some travel-oriented credit cards offer car rental insurance, allowing you to decline the expensive coverage that car rental companies typically charge. In some cases, this insurance is primary insurance, meaning you won't have to involve your own car insurance company at all. Some cards also offer free enrollment and premium status in various car rental rewards programs, which can provide access to car rental discounts, free upgrades and other perks.

Using a credit card for a car rental can also make it easy to check out when you return your car, as you can often simply leave the car, walk away and receive a receipt in your email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHmMV_0YWFxXyg00

Purchases You Might Return

No one can predict with certainty if they're going to return something after they purchase it. However, if you feel like there's any chance that you might want to make a return at some point, buying that item with a credit card is a good move. The primary reason for this is that sometimes merchants are reluctant to live up to their return policies. If you're trying to return something and the merchant won't take it back, you can usually file a complaint with your credit card company.

In most cases, the credit card company will conduct an investigation and refund your purchase price if they can't get the merchant to capitulate. Obviously, this doesn't apply to cases of fraud or abuse, but for most legitimate transactions, you'll have the backing of your credit card company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHIlB_0YWFxXyg00

Vendors You Don't Trust

Sometimes, you want to buy a product but you may have questions about the vendor. Usually, this happens with an online storefront, but it could also come in the form of a street vendor that uses a portable credit card machine. In any event, it's imperative that for a transaction like this you use a credit card rather than cash or other payment options.

If the merchant delivers a shoddy product or vanishes off the face of the Earth after your purchase, you can file a complaint with your credit card company to investigate and get a refund. If you pay with cash instead, you'll never see that money again. A credit card can also protect you from any fraudulent transactions that an unscrupulous vendor may make using your card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sO4T6_0YWFxXyg00

Mobile Phone Bills

If you pay your cellphone bill with certain credit cards, you'll receive cellphone protection for damage or theft. If your phone is damaged or stolen, you can file a claim with your credit card company and get reimbursed for the loss, typically up to $600. Usually, this coverage only lasts while you continue to pay your monthly bill with your credit card. This benefit can be an actual money saver even if you never file a claim, because phone carriers may charge as much as $15 per month for the same type of coverage, Some may even have a deductible or service charge on top of the monthly insurance cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiZ2z_0YWFxXyg00

Concert or Event Tickets

When buying concert or event tickets, it makes sense to use a credit card simply for the dispute resolution services provided by credit card companies. Plus, using the right credit card can also get you additional ticket benefits. Some credit cards offer priority access to event tickets, meaning you'll get access to buy seats before the general public. If you're looking for the best seats for a hot show, this can be an invaluable benefit. Sometimes, card companies also offer additional enhanced event experiences, such as VIP parking or seating and access to meet-and-greets or pre-/post-event parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFg3L_0YWFxXyg00

Bonus Categories

Credit card issuers operate in a competitive field, and that has benefitted credit card customers immensely. Most rewards cards now offer bonus multipliers in various categories, such as three times points on travel and dining or two times points on groceries. The key to maximizing these bonus points is to pick a card that provides enhancements for things that you normally spend your money on. For example, if you spend a lot of money on groceries and gas, you'll want to direct that spend toward a card that provides bonus points in those categories. The caveat here, of course, is that you'll have to avoid the temptation to overspend in categories you might not normally spend money on, such as travel, dining, home improvement or other common bonus categories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQky0_0YWFxXyg00

Online Shopping

Using a credit card for your online purchases can not only help protect you from fraud but also provide you with additional perks. Many credit card companies now offer you everything from discounts to cash back if you buy through their shopping portals. For example, you might be able to earn 4% cash back if you buy a Samsung product through a shopping portal or 2% back at Macy's. Most shopping portals offer access to hundreds if not thousands of stores. There's no additional cost to consumers for using these shopping portals, so if you're going to make a purchase anyway, you might as well get cash back for doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wm3Am_0YWFxXyg00

International Purchases

If you're going on an international trip, be sure to pack your credit card with you. Credit cards generally offer better exchange rates than foreign vendors or money changers, getting you more value for your money. Some overseas merchants may not even accept U.S. debit cards or American money, so using a credit card can be much more convenient. Although some credit cards charge international transaction fees of 3% or more, there are plenty of cards that have no foreign transaction fees at all. Before you travel, be sure to verify that your card falls into the latter camp.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card

Comments / 3

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Debit Card#Financial Advisors#Car Insurance#Mobile Phone
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022

New closures have recently been announced by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mansfield New Journal, and Cleveland19.com.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
174K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy