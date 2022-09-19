The best RTX 3070 laptop deals in September 2022

RTX 3070 laptop deals bring otherwise premium rigs down to far more manageable price tags, and as new waves of processors and RAM hit the market, we're seeing those costs fall even further. These machines are regularly available with some serious cash off the final price, and particularly strong offers can even bring us close to $1,000 / £1,000.

RTX 3070 laptops are generally considered some of the best gaming laptops on the market right now - balancing an enthusiasts level of power with a price tag that doesn't need to move past the $2,000 mark. Brands like Gigabyte, MSI and Alienware tend to be the most popular models out there, with most retailers shaving a couple of hundred dollars or pounds off their prices from week to week.

For our part, we'll be bringing you all the best RTX 3070 laptop deals available right now, keeping this page well stocked with all the latest offers and weeding out the discounts that aren't worth your time. That means we're bringing you all the machines that are seeing record low prices right now, as well as configurations that are seeing unusually high discounts. All of this week's gaming laptop deals are just below.

RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop Deals - US

Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 | $2,199 $1,399 at Newegg

Save $800 - Save big on this amazing RTX 3070 Ti laptop from Gigabyte and play on some of the best hardware on the market. In addition to the powerful graphics, the Aero 5 comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 4K AMOLED display for incredible visuals whether gaming or creating. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15| $1,499 $1,249 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Loaded with an Intel i7-12700H processor, this Gigabyte Aorus 15 is offering particularly strong value at just $1,139.99. Best Buy's latest RTX 3070 laptop deals can save you $250 on this configuration, stacking up 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well. View Deal

MSI Pulse GL76 | $1,799 $1,699 at Newegg

Save $100 - While the savings on this gaming laptop might not be the largest, given the specs, any amount of savings is a bonus. With an Intel Core i7-12700H, an RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, the MSI Pulse GL76 is a fantastic 17-inch laptop that is normally a bit on the pricey side, but you can get one right now for $100 off at Newegg. View Deal

Asus TUF Dash 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $1,259.99 at Amazon

Save $240 - This is a brand new record low price on the RTX 3070 Asus TUF Dash F15 laptop - excellent for anyone on the hunt for a bargain buy that can still hold its own against today's games. What's more, you're getting 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD under the hood here - with a speedy 240Hz refresh rate up top. You are grabbing a smaller i7-11375H processor, though.

Gigabyte Aorus 17 | $2,449 $1,699 at Newegg

Save $750 - You read that right, you can save an incredible $750 off this Gigabyte Aorus 17.3-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, a 30% savings on some seriously powerful hardware.

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,499 $1,379 at Amazon

Save $120 - This i7-11800H RTX 3070 laptop is down to just $1,379 at Amazon right now - for 8% off the original $1,499 MSRP. That's some solid value considering you're getting an upper mid-range GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD under the hood.

Gigabyte A5 X1 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,749 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $450 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Gigabyte A5 X1 with an RTX 3070 GPU at the helm. You're saving $450 all-in here, and securing 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a powerful Ryzen 9 5900HX processor under the hood.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop | $1,699.99 $1,298.97 at Walmart

Save $401.02 - You can big on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro at Walmart this week, dropping the RTX 3070 laptop down to $1,298. That's fantastic value considering the 165Hz refresh rate on this QHD display and Ryzen 7 5800H processor under the hood.

Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 | $1,599 $1,299 at Newegg

Save $300 - The Gigabyte Auros 5 is one of the best midrange laptops aroung on a typical day, but it's even better when it's $300 off . Powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, you will get fantastic gaming on the go with the Gigabyte Aorus 5. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15P 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,999 $1,449.99 at Amazon

Save $549 - This is a record breaking discount on the Gigabyte Aorus 15P, bringing the RTX 3070 laptop down to its lowest ever price. That $549 saving is working particularly hard for you here, offering up a 240Hz refresh rate machine with an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for just $1,449.99. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | $2,699 $2,199 at Best Buy

Save $500 - The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is one of the best laptops ever made, and now you can save 18% with this laptop deal at Best Buy. Powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD, this is a fantastic gaming laptop for less right now. View Deal

Asus TUF Dash F15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,888.50 $1,589 at Amazon

Save $379 - The Asus TUF Dash regularly features in the best RTX 3070 laptop deals each week. However, this $379 discount in offering up the lowest price we've seen at Amazon yet. There's a smaller i7-11370H processor at the helm here, but you're also getting 24GB RAM and a 1TB SSD under the hood.

Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The 2022 Acer Predator Helios 300 has just started to take its first rounds of discounts, and Best Buy has a solid $300 saving on this RTX 3070 configuration. You're getting the latest and greatest tech inside this rig, with an i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 16-inch gaming laptop | $2,149.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - If you're looking to invest a little more in your RTX 3070 laptop, it's worth checking out this $250 discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus. You're picking up a boosted RTX 3070 Ti GPU here, as well as a top tier Intel i9-12900H processor. Add 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD and you've got some seriously strong value at $1,899.99.

HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you're after a slightly larger display for your RTX 3070 laptop, but perhaps not as unwieldy as the massive 17.3-inch offerings, the HP Omen is perfect. You can save $300 at Best Buy right now, and secure yourself an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB SSD.

MSI Pulse GL76 | $1,799 $1,699 at Newegg

Save $100 - You can grab the 17.3-inch Pulse GL76 for 5% off right now at Newegg, powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz full HD display, so you can get great gaming on the go for less.

RTX 3070 Laptop Deals - UK

Asus ROG Strix G15 | £1,910 £1629 at Laptops Direct

Save £281 - Get one of the best laptops around with the Asus ROG Strix G15, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display running at full HD and 360Hz for crisp, blazing fast gameplay. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £1,490 £1,299.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £190 - If you're after something a little larger, you'll find nearly £200 off this 17.3-inch Lenovo Legion. Laptops Direct's discount on this RTX 3070 laptop brings us down to £1,299.97 overall - a great price for a machine running a Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | £1,499 £1,199 at Currys

Save £300 - The Acer Predator Helios 300 is just £1,199 at Currys right now - one of the lowest prices we've seen on the RTX 3070 laptop. With a savings of £300, you're getting an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, making it a fantastic deal at this price. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | £2,199 £2,001 at Amazon

Save £198 - The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best portable gaming laptops around, and we mean portable. At just 16.8mm thin and weighing 1.78kg, the Razer Blade 14 – powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD, you'll have plenty of performance that you can actually take on the go.

Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £1,299.97 £999 at Amazon

Save £300 - The Lenovo Legion 5 is down to just £999 at Amazon right now - that's a record low price on the RTX 3070 laptop, with previous offers stuck at £1,199.97. This extra £200 off is a real bonus over last week's offers, with a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD under the hood.

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,099 £999 at Currys

Save £100 - Picking up an RTX 3070 laptop under £1,000 is always cause for celebration. The MSI Katana is a cheaper model, but this offer still manages to pack an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD into a three-figure cost at Currys this week.

Asus TUF Dash F15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,319.99 £1,139.99 at Amazon

Save £180 - You're saving nearly £200 on this Asus TUF Dash RTX 3070 gaming laptop at Amazon right now, and taking home a solid i7-11375H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD in the process.

MSI Crosshair 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,699 £1,499 at Currys

Save £200 - Fans of Rainbow Six Siege will find this RTX 3070 laptop deal particularly interesting, the special edition is £200 off at Currys right now. Not only are you getting a powerful i7-12700H processor for your cash here, but there's also an impressive 1TB SSD and QHD 165Hz display up for grabs as well.

How much is an RTX 3070 laptop?

RTX 3070 laptops walk the fine line between the budget RTX 3060 laptops and high-end RTX 3080 laptops , so prices start at around $1,500 / £1,500 at the moment, when paired with components that will make the most of your GPU.

Are RTX 3070 laptops good?

An RTX 3070 laptop is considered upper mid-range, verging on high-end territory when paired with premium components. That means you'll get excellent performance out of most games, even recent heavy hitters. Top RTX 3070 rigs include the best Alienware laptops and the best Razer laptops , with these cards forming the mid-range configurations.

Should you buy an RTX 3070 laptop?

If you're looking for a high end machine but don't want to break the $2,000 barrier, an RTX 3070 laptop is a more than worthy contender. The 3070 GPU is a sweet spot for laptops, only dropping around 10% of the speed from a 3080 machine at 1080p. On a smaller laptop screen, that difference is reduced even further so unless you're hooking your device up to a premium external monitor, an RTX 3070 will serve all your needs just fine.

We're also showing you where to buy RTX 3070 by itself and rounding up the best RTX 3050 laptop deals if you're browsing a little cheaper. If you're browsing by brand, though, you can also find all the latest cheap Razer laptop deals and cheap Alienware laptop deals as well.