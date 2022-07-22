The best RTX 3070 laptop deals in July 2022

RTX 3070 laptop deals bring otherwise premium rigs down to far more manageable price tags, and as new waves of processors and RAM hit the market, we're seeing those costs fall even further. These machines are regularly available with some serious cash off the final price, and particularly strong offers can even bring us close to $1,000 / £1,000.

RTX 3070 laptops are generally considered some of the best gaming laptops on the market right now - balancing an enthusiasts level of power with a price tag that doesn't need to move past the $2,000 mark. Brands like Gigabyte, MSI and Alienware tend to be the most popular models out there, with most retailers shaving a couple of hundred dollars or pounds off their prices from week to week.

For our part, we'll be bringing you all the best RTX 3070 laptop deals available right now, keeping this page well stocked with all the latest offers and weeding out the discounts that aren't worth your time. That means we're bringing you all the machines that are seeing record low prices right now, as well as configurations that are seeing unusually high discounts. All of this week's gaming laptop deals are just below.

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,499 $1,228 at Amazon

Save $271 - This i7-11800H RTX 3070 laptop is down to just $1,228 at Amazon right now - for $271 off the original $1,499 MSRP. That's some solid value considering you're getting an upper mid-range GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD under the hood.

Gigabyte Aorus 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Packing the latest Intel i7-12700H processor, this Gigabyte Aorus is offering particularly strong value at just $1,399.99. Best Buy's latest RTX 3070 laptop deals can save you $200 on this configuration, stacking up 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

Gigabyte A5 X1 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,749 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $450 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Gigabyte A5 X1 with an RTX 3070 GPU at the helm. You're saving $450 all-in here, and securing 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a powerful Ryzen 9 5900HX processor under the hood.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 16-inch gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - Best Buy's RTX 3070 laptop deals have a massive $600 discount on the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE this week. Considering there's a 1TB SSD and 165Hz G-Sync display packed in here, that's an excellent final price. You're also getting 16GB RAM and an i7-11800H processor inside.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop | $1,699.99 $1,399 at Walmart

Save $300 - You can save $300 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro at Walmart this week, dropping the RTX 3070 laptop down to $1,399. That's fantastic value considering the 165Hz refresh rate on this QHD display and Ryzen 7 5800H processor under the hood.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,999 $1,449.99 at Amazon

Save $549 - This is a record breaking discount on the Gigabyte Aorus 15P, bringing the RTX 3070 laptop down to its lowest ever price. That $549 saving is working particularly hard for you here, offering up a 240Hz refresh rate machine with an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for just $1,449.99.

HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you're after a slightly larger display for your RTX 3070 laptop, but perhaps not as unwieldy as the massive 17.3-inch offerings, the HP Omen is perfect. You can save $300 at Best Buy right now, and secure yourself an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB SSD.

Asus TUF Dash F15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,888.50 $1,549 at Amazon

Save $339 - The Asus TUF Dash regularly features in the best RTX 3070 laptop deals each week. However, this $339 discount in offering up the lowest price we've seen at Amazon yet. There's a smaller i7-11370H processor at the helm here, but you're also getting 24GB RAM and a 1TB SSD under the hood.

Alienware x15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,749.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

Save $1,050 - Dell have slashed over $1,000 off this Alienware x15 RTX 3070 laptop this week, bringing a luxury chassis and powerful spec list down to $1,699.99. If you're after an investment, you're getting some excellent value in this i7-11800H processor, 360Hz refresh rate, and 16GB RAM configuration.

Alienware x17 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $2,899.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

Save $1,200 - There's a massive discount on this extremely premium Alienware x17 laptop right now at Dell. This is the brand's top of the range model, and you're getting some nice power for your cash; an RTX 3070 GPU, i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 360Hz refresh rate display - all for just under $2,000.

Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The 2022 Acer Predator Helios 300 has just started to take its first rounds of discounts, and Best Buy has a solid $300 saving on this RTX 3070 configuration. You're getting the latest and greatest tech inside this rig, with an i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 16-inch gaming laptop | $2,149.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - If you're looking to invest a little more in your RTX 3070 laptop, it's worth checking out this $250 discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus. You're picking up a boosted RTX 3070 Ti GPU here, as well as a top tier Intel i9-12900H processor. Add 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD and you've got some seriously strong value at $1,899.99.

Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £1,490 £1,299.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £190 - If you're after something a little larger, you'll find nearly £200 off this 17.3-inch Lenovo Legion. Laptops Direct's discount on this RTX 3070 laptop brings us down to £1,299.97 overall - a great price for a machine running a Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,499.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - The Acer Predator Helios 300 is just £1,199.99 at Amazon right now - that's a record low price on the RTX 3070 laptop, and one we've never seen before. Considering you're saving a massive £300 and still picking up a QHD 165Hz display, i7-11800H processor, and 1TB SSD that's a solid offer.

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,099 £999 at Currys

Save £100 - Picking up an RTX 3070 laptop under £1,000 is always cause for celebration. The MSI Katana is a cheaper model, but this offer still manages to pack an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD into a three-figure cost at Currys this week.

Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £1,299.97 £1,199.97 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Lenovo Legion 5 is down to just £1,199.97 at Amazon right now - that's a record low price on the RTX 3070 laptop, with previous offers stuck at £1,299.97. This extra £100 off is a real bonus over last week's offers, with a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD under the hood.

MSI Crosshair 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,699 £1,499 at Currys

Save £200 - Fans of Rainbow Six Siege will find this RTX 3070 laptop deal particularly interesting, the special edition is £200 off at Currys right now. Not only are you getting a powerful i7-12700H processor for your cash here, but there's also an impressive 1TB SSD and QHD 165Hz display up for grabs as well.

How much is an RTX 3070 laptop?

RTX 3070 laptops walk the fine line between the budget RTX 3060 laptops and high-end RTX 3080 laptops , so prices start at around $1,500 / £1,500 at the moment, when paired with components that will make the most of your GPU.

Are RTX 3070 laptops good?

An RTX 3070 laptop is considered upper mid-range, verging on high-end territory when paired with premium components. That means you'll get excellent performance out of most games, even recent heavy hitters. Top RTX 3070 rigs include the best Alienware laptops and the best Razer laptops , with these cards forming the mid-range configurations.

Should you buy an RTX 3070 laptop?

If you're looking for a high end machine but don't want to break the $2,000 barrier, an RTX 3070 laptop is a more than worthy contender. The 3070 GPU is a sweet spot for laptops, only dropping around 10% of the speed from a 3080 machine at 1080p. On a smaller laptop screen, that difference is reduced even further so unless you're hooking your device up to a premium external monitor, an RTX 3070 will serve all your needs just fine.

We're also showing you where to buy RTX 3070 by itself and rounding up the best RTX 3050 laptop deals if you're browsing a little cheaper. If you're browsing by brand, though, you can also find all the latest cheap Razer laptop deals and cheap Alienware laptop deals as well.

