Top Contributors: Cedric Pabriga, Wiki_Creation_Bot. Nostramagus Museum is where you'd first use your forms to fight an actual battle. In this demi-dungeon, you'll mostly use the rat form as the next ones (Ranger and Guard) are going to be unlocked only after you reached a certain grade level with the Rat. This dungeon is perfect for leveling up your Rat form and unlocking the next ones which would be Ranger and Guard. Finish the quests presented in your quest tab to level up your form and unlock more advanced forms.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO