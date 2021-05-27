How to Stay Connected as a Team Even When You are Far Apart

Nowadays, more and more workplaces are turning to remote workspaces in addition to any potential office space that you might have. However, it is important that you remain connected and able to work together no matter how far apart you are. Here are some of the best ways for you to do so.

Arrange In-Person Meetings

Even if you are scattered across the globe, you should try to arrange an in-person meeting several times a year if you can. Try to find a way that you can all come together to discuss your ongoing projects and any problems that you might be experiencing as a team. Being able to do this in person will be much better than doing it over a video conferencing call as it means that you will be able to correctly gauge how everyone is feeling. You can use screen recorder for team communications.

Of course, this is also an opportunity for you all to have a little fun together too. You could decide to improve team morale with these activities or spend time relaxing on an outing. There is no end to the things that you could try, and it means that you will get to spend some time together as a team on a more personal level than you would normally experience.

Talk Regularly

When you are apart, you need to make sure that you talk regularly. Keeping the lines of communication up amongst your team is going to be vital for ensuring that you are able to work together on the right level to complete your jobs. You can use team chat software for a better communication.

There are several ways that you can do so. Starting each week – or even each day – with a video meeting is a great way to quickly run through everything that might affect someone in the business. You should also find some sort of live messenger option that will allow you to all communicate as a team.

This is likely to be far more effective than simply emailing each other, and it will allow for some much fast response times. Talking regularly as a team is also simple thing to avoid and fighting burnout.

Delegate Tasks Correctly

Delegation is going to be incredibly important when working together as a team. You need to make sure that everyone in the team knows what is expected of them, and what needs to be done to get through the workload that you have. For this reason, it can often be best for you to find some sort of task management software .

This will allow everyone to see where the current project is in terms of progress. If a part of it is slacking slightly, then someone can jump in and help out. It should also be able to show who is working on what. This will hopefully avoid two people all working on the same part of the project. With the right delegation, no project should be too difficult for your team to manage, even if they are working across different time zones.

Having a team that works across the globe instead of in one office is just another challenge of the modern workplace environment. You need to be able to manage this as best as you can for the most productivity in the team as a whole. There is no reason why a team that is spread out across the world cannot manage their projects as effectively as one that is all located in the same office. Take the time to find the right way for you all to work together, as communication will be key, and don’t forget to check in where you can do something fun.