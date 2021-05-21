newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Renovate Your Home for Under $10,000 — Here’s How

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

Home prices are rising, which means homeowners have more equity they can tap to invest in home improvements. No matter what your home renovation budget, you can stretch it by making smart choices in how you approach projects.

Check Out: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

Discover how to upgrade your home without breaking your budget.

Last updated: May 21, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0wSi_0YVoL8p800

Do the Right Work Yourself

Home improvement labor isn't cheap, so you can save a bundle doing some of the work yourself -- tackling a two-hour painting job, for example, can save you a couple hundred dollars. But stick with jobs you won't botch. "Homeowners can save money by doing the demo themselves and leaving the large projects to the contractors," said Mary Riebert, a realtor based in Snow Hill, Maryland.

See: Home Renovations That Will Pay You Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agNgl_0YVoL8p800

Buy Salvage Materials

Habitat for Humanity provides safe and affordable housing through a network of volunteers and with full participation from the homeowner. The organization sells leftover and donated supplies and materials at its ReStore salvage stores, where you can get below-retail pricing on appliances, building materials and used furnishings. Auctions are another source of good resale materials.

Discover: 26 Home Makeover Ideas That Each Cost Less Than $500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjAz6_0YVoL8p800

Choose a Steel Entry Door Over a Wood One

Replacing your old front entry door with a new steel door costs much less than replacing it with wood, and it returns 91.3% of your investment, according to Remodeling's 2018 Cost vs. Value report. A high-end steel door with sidelights can cost between $1,000 and $3,000, but a high-end wood version can cost over $4,000.

Get Started Now: 10 Home Renovations To Make Before You Retire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZ85H_0YVoL8p800

Opt For Vinyl Windows Over Wood

Unless you're going for historical accuracy in an older home, consider vinyl windows over wood to save money and maintenance, and earn an almost 5% larger return on your investment. On average, vinyl windows cost $130 to $500 each, compared to $150 to $800 each for wood, according to Fixr. Insulated vinyl frames might be more expensive than non-insulated ones, but they'll make your vinyl windows at least as energy efficient as wood to help you save on heating and cooling costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja55Z_0YVoL8p800

Use Bamboo Flooring Instead of Hardwood

There's no substitute for a wood floor, but prices for the various options vary quite a bit. At $2 to $4 per square foot, material costs for bamboo can save you up to $4 per square foot compared to the cost of maple or red oak, and up to $7 per square foot over the cost of Brazilian walnut, according to HomeAdvisor. You can also save on labor costs because, unlike hardwood flooring, bamboo typically comes prefinished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnsBc_0YVoL8p800

Choose Ceramic Tile Over Stone

Unlike artificial wood flooring, which lacks the warmth and texture of the real thing, ceramic tile can be a dead ringer for stone tile, but at a fraction of the cost. High-quality ceramic can cost up to $5.50 per square foot, but can be as low as less than $1 per square foot compared to natural stone flooring costing up to $10 per square foot, according to Home Flooring Pros. Ceramic is often less expensive to install, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMVIC_0YVoL8p800

Use Stock or Semi-Custom Kitchen Cabinets

Cabinets are one of the most expensive parts of a kitchen remodeling project, so you'll want to consider saving on this upgrade by choosing good-quality stock or semi-custom cabinets over fully customized or refinished cabinetry. Stock cabinetry costs $80 to $400 each compared to $150 to $1,000 for semi-custom, $500 to $1,500 for custom and $1,400 and up for refinished, according to HomeAdvisor.

Worth Doing: Renovations To Make -- or Skip -- Before Selling Your Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5OUi_0YVoL8p800

Purchase Cabinets Directly From the Manufacturer

Homeowners who are able to install their own cabinets can save big by bypassing retail stores. "I save one-third on kitchen cabinets by purchasing them directly from the manufacturer," Riebert said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUOLr_0YVoL8p800

Pick Solid Surface Counters Over Granite or Marble

A midrange major kitchen renovation earns you a slightly better return on your investment than an upscale one does, at about half the cost, according to Remodeling's 2018 Cost vs. Value report. A midrange overhaul includes laminate countertops, which cost an average of $52.50 per linear foot compared to $148 per linear foot for granite and $154 for marble, according to HomeAdvisor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vmEs_0YVoL8p800

Retain Bathroom Plumbing Configurations

Replace fixtures, cabinetry and flooring when you redo your bathroom, but avoid changing the room's layout. At an average hourly rate of $45 to $150, requiring your plumber to tear up flooring to reroute pipes can triple your plumbing costs, reports HomeAdvisor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1FJ1_0YVoL8p800

Use Shower Curtains Instead of Shower Doors

Shower curtains come in a nearly endless choice of styles, patterns and colors, and when paired with a liner, are a cinch to maintain. You can get a high-quality designer one from a pricey department store for under $150, whereas midrange frameless tub shower doors easily cost over $600.

Up Next: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLnuB_0YVoL8p800

Buy Landscaping Materials in Bulk

Even if you're breaking your landscaping projects up into stages, thinking and shopping ahead can save you money because you can buy your materials in bulk. Buying mulch in bulk is far less expensive than buying it by the bag, and the quality is often better. "One yard of bagged mulch is about $54. A yard of good-quality bulk mulch (purchased) from its source is $23," said Jen Uhlig, owner of Sharpest Tool Landscaping in Berlin, Maryland. And considering regular landscaping costs add on to the maintenance of your house, you'll be happy to save where you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIjWr_0YVoL8p800

Use Your Renovation To Get a Cheaper Mortgage Loan

Homeowners paying mortgage insurance because of low equity can boost the value of their home remodeling projects by taking out a rehab loan and then using that money to pay their mortgage insurance. "Once the updates are complete, you will have more equity and can refinance with no mortgage insurance," said Riebert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LbB8_0YVoL8p800

Consider All the Ways To Save

Reducing renovation costs isn't the only way to save money on your projects. Projects that increase your home's value also increase your equity and can return more than you spend on them in some cases, so don't be opposed to all renovations even if they cost a little more. It might just be worth it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Renovate Your Home for Under $10,000 — Here’s How

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvements#Home Renovation#Affordable Housing#Mortgage Loan#Renovations#House Building#Homeowners#House Improvements#Remodeling#Fixr#Bamboo Flooring#Brazilian#Homeadvisor#Home Flooring Pros#Ways To Save Reducing#Right Work Yourself Home#Reducing Renovation Costs#Building Materials#Salvage Materials#Kitchen Cabinets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Housing
Related
Home & Gardenthedallasnews.net

Landscaping Trends That Can Add Value to Your Home

It's not always what's inside that counts. When it comes to selling your home for the best possible price, the outside appearance can be crucial. First impressions count, and a cluttered, untidy, drab or simply boring exterior can be a real turnoff, and even shape the potential buyers' opinion about the rest of the property. It can also put house hunters off even coming for a viewing - remember the first photo they see is the outdoor space. So it's no wonder then that increasing "curb appeal" is one of the first things real estate agents advise when you prepare to put your home on the market. But landscaping can be daunting, and it can be costly. But the investment you make now will come right back to you, as experts say that on-trend landscaping can increase the value of your home. Let's take a look at some of those trends.
Home & Gardenbowienewsonline.com

5 tips to spring clean your home inside and out

(Family Features) Spring cleaning isn’t just about purging dirt and grime. It’s also the perfect opportunity to take inventory of items around your home. As you tackle this season’s cleaning, look for ways to improve your overall living space, from getting rid of things you no longer need to adding items that can work harder for you.
Home & Gardenprima.co.uk

10 of the best and most affordable garden benches

As we prepare to migrate to our gardens and outdoor spaces this summer after months of lockdown, we've been busy updating our gardens and patios with top-notch BBQs, garden storage and solar-powered lights ready to have friends and family round for much-needed get-togethers. Specifically, we've been shopping around for beautiful...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Here's the Total Cost to Sell a Home in 2021

To figure out your expected proceeds, you need to know how much selling your home will cost. Maybe you've decided to cash in on the red-hot housing market by selling your home. You're moving to a houseboat on your favorite lake, cross country to be closer to family, or to a cabin in the woods. Whatever your reason for selling, what you're most interested in is how much you'll net from the sale of your home after expenses are paid. But before you can get an idea of how much you can expect to walk away with, you need to figure out how much it's going to cost to sell your home.
Interior DesignNorthern Virginia Daily

5 easy indoor projects to freshen up your home

(BPT) - There’s no need to go out and buy all new furniture and décor or undertake a major renovation to give your current interior a fresh look and feel — small tweaks can make just as big of an impact. Spruce up interior spaces with these five simple do-it-yourself...
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

Home Improvement Projects Illegal to DIY

Sometimes, it feels like the list of home improvement projects and repairs that need your attention never ends. As soon as you get your wood floors refinished, you discover a leak in your pipes. Then, the refrigerator breaks. A week later, the Homeowners Association sends a letter telling you to repaint your home’s exterior within 90 days — or else. Oh, and there’s the new deck you hoped to build for that end-of-summer soirée.
Home & Gardenocmomblog.com

Top 9 Garage Improvements That Will Boost Your Home Value

Did you know that improving your garage is one of the most affordable and effective ways to boost your home value? In fact, not many people consider their garage to be a place that attracts potential buyers. Many people do not even park their car in it, treating it as extra storage space.
Interior Designmarthastewart.com

Here's How Much the Most Popular Home Renovations Typically Cost

The right home renovations can do more than upgrade the aesthetic of your space—they can increase the resale value of your property, too. "Rather than demolishing your entire house to start fresh, tackling certain areas of your home can immensely improve its value and make it more attractive," says Breegan Jane, interior designer and Trane Residential partner. "Some renovations can increase the interest of prospective buyers or simply make your home the oasis you've always dreamed of having so you can continue to grow your family and make the most practical and efficient use of your home."
Real Estatensjonline.com

Listing your home in 2021? Here’s what to know

It’s a good time to be a home seller — homes are selling fast and for a premium — but that doesn’t mean you can jump into the market ill-prepared. Knowing what to expect can position you to make the most of this seller’s market. Roughly 1 in 6 (17%)...
Interior Designupscalelivingmag.com

What Rooms Should You Focus On In A Home Renovation

Are you planning to do a home renovation? With new design trends coming to life every year, there are many reasons why you should include this in your budget, that is if you haven’t done it already. Everyone likes the idea of making their home appealing to visitors. With this,
Real EstateMotley Fool

Sold Your Home? 4 Steps to Take Before Closing

Make sure you're ready to leave your home after you've sold it. Selling your home is an exciting milestone because now you can move on to your next great adventure. But even as you plan for what comes next in your life, you can't forget to take the necessary steps to wind up your financial affairs.