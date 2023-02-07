ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The college programs that have produced the most Super Bowl starting quarterbacks

By Meredith Cash,Samantha Lee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFhBK_0YVlXYjM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjsaC_0YVlXYjM00
Patrick Mahomes (left) and Jalen Hurts during their college days at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, respectively.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin; Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

  • Top college football programs don't always create Super Bowl -level quarterback talent.
  • The Cal Golden Bears have produced five Super Bowl-starting quarterbacks — the most of any school.
  • Alabama and Purdue each have three alums who have won the Super Bowl starting under center.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State are widely considered the elite college football programs, but none of those schools is the king of producing quarterbacks who make it to the NFL's biggest stage : the Super Bowl.

The California Golden Bears lead the pack with a whopping five quarterbacks making appearances in Super Bowl games after their time in Berkeley came to a close, but the Alabama Crimson Tide and Purdue Boilermakers have the most Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks with three winners apiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SkgZ_0YVlXYjM00
Drew Brees was one of the Purdue QB alums who won a Super Bowl.

Reuters

This year's Super Bowl quarterbacks both enjoyed successful college football careers.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spent three years with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and accumulated 11,252 yards with a 152.0 average passing efficiency rating in that span. Shockingly, he also became the first quarterback who attended a school in Texas to compete in the Super Bowl when he and the Chiefs won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qitKb_0YVlXYjM00
Mahomes at Texas Tech.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is also the first to represent his college — the University of Oklahoma — at the Super Bowl. Hurts spent his senior season with the Sooners after three years at Alabama , where he battled now-Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the starting spot under center .

Paired with then-Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, Hurts found incredible success in Norman. With a 69.7% completion rate, the Houston native passed for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions on the season.

He led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff and finished second in the Heisman Trophy race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bs8Y0_0YVlXYjM00
Hurts under center for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the full list of college football programs that boast the most Super Bowl-starting and winning quarterbacks below:

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Insider

Insider

764K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy