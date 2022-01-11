ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Then & Now: See Gia, Milania, Gabriella & Audriana’s Transformations

By Emily Selleck, Cynthia Cook
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice’s four daughters have grown up before our eyes on reality TV. See transformation photos of the gorgeous young girls.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is an incredible mom to her four young girls, and it’s hard to believe how quickly they’re growing up! Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, have been on our TV screens for years, and even have their own social media presences now. Not only have we watched the girls on the hit Bravo show, but we’ve also seen them celebrate milestone birthdays, vacations, and holidays on Instagram. Look back at snaps of Teresa’s daughters from the early days of RHONJ versus now!

Gia Giudice

Gia Giudice (Shutterstock).

Gia Giudice, the eldest daughter of Teresa and Joe, celebrated a milestone when she turned 21 on January 8, 2022. The brunette beauty celebrated not only with her family, but also her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. She took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her beau, friends, plus mom Teresa and her fiancé Luis Ruelas.

Although Gia’s dad has been living between Italy and Bahamas amid legal woes, the father-of-four still took to social media in honor of his “precious baby girl” and her big day. “21 years have flown by so fast and you are one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given,” he wrote in a slideshow of pictures both young and old of Gia. “You are my precious baby girl, who has stood by my side and I need you to know I am so grateful for you. I am so lucky to be your dad. Happy 21st birthday sweet baby girl. Love you always.”

Gia’s reality star mom also commented, “It’s not everyday that a daughter asks her mom to come celebrate her 21st birthday in Miami,” she said of the celebrations. “[H]earing you say that it was your best weekend ever is all I could ever wish for. I Love you my beautiful Gia.” Teresa also shared a photo of she and her daughter posing in Miami Beach, looking more stunning than ever.

Gabriella Giudice

Gabriella Giudice (Shutterstock).

Much like Gia, Gabriella Giudice is quickly growing into a young woman! She celebrated her 16th birthday with a lavish red and gold themed party in October 2020 at the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City. Teresa posted a photo to Instagram from the celebration, in which the pair looked like twins. “I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!,” she captioned the photo. Gabriella is one of Teresa’s more private daughters, and rarely shares photos of herself on social media, so fans were shocked to see her looking like the “spitting image of her mother.”

The now-17-year-old also celebrated another milestone of her teen years, attending prom at the beginning of 2021 summer and looking gorgeous as ever. The teen looked lovely in an auburn-colored gown in a series of photos and videos mom Teresa shared to her Instagram stories, posing with her date and showing all smiles for the high school event.

Milania Giudice

Milania Giudice attends the Just Dance with Boy Meets Girl Fashion Show, NYC, 2013 (Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock).

Milania Giudice also celebrated a major milestone in 2021: her 15th birthday, on February 2. Her RHONJ star mom gushed over her lookalike daughter in a sweet tribute post. “Keep shining bright like the star that you are!!!” Teresa wrote, explaining that they celebrated by hitting the slopes for a weekend of fun, in honor of Milania. “I am so proud of you how much you have grown this past few years. You show me that you can accomplish anything you want in life. I know you have it in you to do just that.”

Milania has also looked more and more like her mother every day, recently sharing some gorgeous holiday pics with her mom and sisters. “[A]ll for you mama,” the teen captioned the post, posing in an off-the-shoulder black mini dress next to mom Teresa who also wore a black number with long sleeves and side cut-outs. Like mother like daughter!

Audriana Giudice

Audriana Giudice (Splashnews/Shutterstock).

Teresa’s youngest daughter Audriana Giudice has been in the spotlight since she was just a tot — it’s hard to believe she has already entered middle school! Mom Teresa has been generous with fans documenting Audriana’s glow up from elementary schooler to teen, sharing a stunning photo summer 2021 of her youngest looking all grown up as she attended a national dance competition in Boston, Massachusetts. “My beautiful Audriana,” Teresa simply captioned the photo of she and Audriana who stunned in a sky blue off-shoulder dress and glamorous makeup.

Patricia Wilson
3d ago

Wow they're gorgeous, Theresa has accomplished a great deal and conquered many mountains anybody fortunate enough to be in her present is luck 🙏🤞❤️

