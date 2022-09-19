The best RTX 3080 laptop deals in September 2022

RTX 3080 laptop deals are perfect for those looking to the top-tier of the gaming laptop spectrum but want to shave cahs off the price and maximise the value wherever possible. Understandable, of course, as these are some of the most premium portable powerhouses going right now, and there's no getting around it: these are expensive machines. However, the bigger they are, the harder they fall, right? Well, sort of, as it's all relative. The overriding good news, however, is that we're seeing more and more RTX 3080 laptops hitting prices well below $2,000 / £2,000 these days.

These machines are synonymous with the best gaming laptops and that's for good reason; they're extraordinarily powerful for running modern games maxed out in not only Full HD, but 1440p and even 4K (should the native resolution allow).

Some of the best brands in the industry run this GPU in their higher-end models to push their machines to their limits and offer true next-gen performance. The RTX 3080 card sits at the top of the hierarchy right now, with unbeaten performance in both laptops and desktops.

We've rounded up all the best value gaming laptop deals on these configurations just below, with our top pick in both the US and UK listed as well. Expect big RAM, hefty processors, and top-of-the-range displays here, perfect if you're looking to invest in a quality piece of kit that will last.

RTX 3080 Laptop Deals - US

Gigabyte Aero 16 | $3,999 $2,399 at Newegg

Save $1,600 - It's not every day you can save more than $1,000 on a laptop this powerful, and a $1,600 savings is usually reserved for Black Friday, but this incredible laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU and 12th-gen Core i9 processor and 4K Samsung AMOLED display is an incredible 40% off right now at Newegg while this deal lasts.

MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,049 $1,759 at Amazon

Save $290 - While this MSI RTX 3080 laptop was at $1,739 for the last few weeks, we're now seeing it jump slightly up to $1,759. That's still among the cheapest prices we've ever seen a rig like this, perfect for anyone after a high-end graphics card without the $2,000+ price tag that usually comes with it. Under the hood, you'll find an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,199.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This is a particularly impressive RTX 3080 laptop deal - you're saving $250 on this premium Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 at Best Buy right now. We have seen this machine $100 cheaper in the past, but considering we've only just started to see RTX 3080 rigs hitting these kinds of price points, this is a must-see deal. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15P 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,399 $2,199.49 at Amazon

Save $200 - The RTX 3080 Gigabyte Arous 15P has taken a $400 discount at Amazon this week, taking us just below $2,000. With a 300Hz refresh rate display up top, this is an excellent offer for anyone looking to push their GPU to the max. You'll also find an i7-11800H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD inside.

Razer Blade 14 14-inch gaming laptop | $2,799.99 $2,199 at Amazon

Save $600 - This is almost the lowest proce we've ever seen on the RTX 3080 Razer Blade 14 - an excellent offer if you're looking to invest. That's still a lot of cash, but this is a premium machine that continues to perform today.

RTX 3080 Laptop Deals - UK

Asus ROG Zephyrus| £4,006 £3,534 at Laptops Direct

Save £472 - Get this Asus ROG Zephyrus with a Core i9-12900H, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD for a whole lot less this week, thanks to this deal from Laptops Direct. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,997 £1,399.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £658 - This has to be one of the cheapest RTX 3080 laptop deals we've ever seen in the UK, with a £658 discount on the MSI GP66 dropping it all the way down to £1,399.97. This machine is stacked with Intel's i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,879 £1,499.99 at Ebuyer

Save £380 - The £1,879 RRP is already particularly well-placed here, which means an additional £380 off leaves us with an excellent £1,499.99 sales price. You're getting a solid AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD under the hood as well.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,770 £1,699 at Amazon

Save £71 - It's a small saving, but this is a luxury laptop and we don't see RTX 3080 configurations of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 at £1,699 every day. You're getting excellent specs here; a Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. On top of all that, there's an opto-mechanical keyboard as well.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 16-inch gaming laptop | £2,299 £1,999 at Currys

Save £300 - The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE manages to pack some serious power into a relatively slimline design, and nowhere is that more impressive than in this RTX 3080 laptop. You're picking up an incredible 2TB of SSD storage in here, all fully supported by 32GB RAM and an i7-11800H processor. That's stunning value at £1,999, all thanks to that £300 discount at Currys.

Which RTX 3080 laptops are available?

Budget machines like the Asus TUF and Dell G15 range don't tend to venture too far into RTX 3080 territory, so you'll be looking amongst the best Razer laptops and best Alienware laptops for a high-end GPU. When it comes to RTX 3080 laptop deals, though, the Gigabyte Aorus and MSI Leopard both regularly feature amongst the best savings. However, we'd also take a look at the Asus ROG Strix line for more options as well.

How much is an RTX 3080 laptop?

Outside of discounts, an RTX 3080 laptop will generally cost you more than $2,000. However, we're seeing more and more high-end rigs taking larger price cuts at the moment, with the lowest prices we've spotted sitting around the $1,699 - $1,799 mark. Those discounts were found on MSI and Gigabyte rigs at Newegg, so we'd recommend starting your search there.

Is an RTX 3080 laptop worth it?

RTX 3080 laptops don't come cheap, so if you're simply dipping your toes into the world of PC gaming they might not offer the best value for money on the market. However, if you're a keen player it's worth viewing your RTX 3080 laptop as an investment.

This is the cutting edge of graphics, which means you're picking up a spec that will remain relevant for years to come. It's certainly a big outlay, but in grabbing the latest components you're saving yourself further upgrades later down the line. Plus, we expect these machines to offer some of the most powerful Black Friday laptop deals on the market come November.

However, if you're not fussed about getting the best of the best, you'll find RTX 3070 laptops come in much cheaper, and an RTX 3060 laptop is even cheaper still. You won't get the lightning performance out of these rigs, but if you're just looking for everyday entertainment while still grabbing the latest generation these models are perfectly positioned in the market. If you're shopping under $1,000, though, we'd recommend checking out RTX 3050 laptops .

If you're browsing by brand, we're also rounding up all the latest cheap Alienware laptop deals and cheap Razer laptops as well.