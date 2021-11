They say that when you know you know. And from the first bite of crispy papad at this Indian spot in Mayfair, you’ll know that this is something special. It’s from the same restaurant people behind Hoppers and Gymkhana, which means it’s always going to be a safe bet. But this goes further than that. The food here is excellent, from a raw orkney scallop that comes in a tangy ‘Indian lemonade’ and Lahori chicken with tender meat and creamy peppercorn sauce, to the pulao rice cooked in chicken broth, which would be delicious even as a stand alone dish. Although the space is small, it’s a buzzy restaurant with service that’s attentive without being obnoxious. There are also a handful of counter seats that absolutely scream date night. This is a restaurant that will impress and excite you. It'll also show whoever you’re with that you know a thing or two about good food.

RESTAURANTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO