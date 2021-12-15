Vicarious Visions merges into Blizzard Entertainment

Back in November, Blizzard made input broadcasting software an actionable offense, meaning that if you were using software that took your keystrokes and sent them to more than one World of Warcraft character at the same time — software that makes multiboxing much, much easier, to be clear — you could be banned for it. If you’ve ever seen a group of ten Druids ruthlessly farming all the nodes in a zone, or ten Shaman running around AV all Frost Shocking in unison, you’ve likely seen someone multi-boxing with input broadcasting software. Multiboxing itself wasn’t banned — if you want to run around using three keyboards and manually inputting three sets of commands, you can still do that, as hard as that is to imagine for me. But if you’ve used software that takes the keystrokes you’re making on Shaman #1 and automates the process of sending the exact same keystrokes to Shamans #2 through #10, you could get banned for that.