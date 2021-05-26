10 best garden benches

Whether you plan to rest and survey your hortihandiwork, relax with a midmorning cuppa or just sit and procrastinate, every garden – and every gardener – needs a bench.

Material-wise, the traditional choice is wood, and top of the tree is teak, which is a strong, durable, split-resistant wood that will age to a silvery shimmer. You’ll also find furniture made from a wide variety of other woods, including pine, acacia and oak. Many of the woods we’ve featured here are from sustainable, ethical sources, too.

Most wooden benches will have been pressure-treated (a process where preservative is forced into the wood under a vacuum) to help repel the elements, but your bench will benefit from the application of a fresh coat of wood preservative each year. Metal benches are a little less demanding. Just wipe them down periodically with a wet cloth and soapy water to keep mould and lichen at bay, and if you spot any damaged areas of paintwork, retouch them with a suitably durable outdoor paint to prevent rust taking hold.

When the ravages of winter loom large, the best way to protect your bench is to store it in a shed or outhouse. For those who cannot afford their outdoor furniture such luxury, some manufacturers often offer bespoke bench covers for their wares. There are also many third-party companies who will be able to provide a suitable cold-weather jacket for your prized seat.

From small paved yards to grand sweeping lawns, there’s a bench to suit all outdoor spaces. We sat down and tested 10 of the best.

Crocus Oban bench: £150, Crocus

Dimensions: Width 135cm x depth 54.4cm x height 82.2cm

The carved, circular detailing on the gently angled backrest lends a medieval feel to this finely crafted piece of garden furniture. This bench has been both pressure-treated and doused with a PU waterproof coating, giving it extra outdoor protection. It’s made from sustainably sourced acacia and has a weathered, antiquated look that would suit a site nestled amongst terracotta pots and the herby borders of a rambling kitchen garden. If you wish to pad out your order, there’s a whole Oban range , including cushions, chairs and tables.

Winchester Double oval two-seater garden bench: £199, Sloane & Sons

Dimensions: 120cm x 62cm x 88cm

The curvaceous oval back and gently undulating arm rests lend this classic bench an elegant modern twist. It’s solid, small and compact, making it a great choice for the smaller garden. This one is made from sustainably sourced teak wood, so it’ll last for donkey’s years with the right care – a coat of teak oil every 12 months will keep the wood in peak condition. You can add a waterproof bench cover and cushion for £30 each; choose from oka cream, forest green or electric blue. Plaque engraving is also available, for £35.

Garden Trading Hampstead bench: £285, Houseology

Dimensions: 26cm x 71cm x 83cm

This sleek, Scandi-style bench cuts a dash with its contrasting tones of silvery bamboo body and black, powdered steel frame. A wide-legged stance makes this a stable posterior parking platform from which to enjoy an alfresco coffee or two. PE Bamboo is not the most weather-resistant of bench materials, so drag this one outside for the summer months and keep it under wraps in winter. Smaller chairs are also available in the Hampstead range .

Ikea Applaro 2 seat outdoor: £250, Ikea

Dimensions: 160cm x 80cm x 73cm

This is a modern, low-slung bench offering easy access to floor-rested glasses of booze and plates of sandwiches. It looks posh enough to live indoors, but the garden patio is its preferred habitat. It’s made from acacia wood, pretreated with a weather-resistant wood stain, and the cushion covers are similarly waterproof, but you’ll want to stow these away after use to keep them looking pristine. In traditional Ikea fashion, the design is modular so you can extend it with additional seats and footstools – just be aware that this relatively modest two seat configuration ships in eight boxes, so if you’re going to collect your order, make sure you roll up to Ikea in a suitably capacious vehicle. There are plenty of other items in the Appalaro range, from chairs to barbecue trolleys .

Alexander Rose pine farmers bench 180cm: £149, Notcutts

Dimensions: 180cm x 44cm x 45cm

Here’s a sturdy, pastoral bench on which to sit and chew straw. Solid, squat and weather resistant (like a farmer), this bench has been pre-treated, but you can expect the wood to gradually mellow and lighten as the bench ages. A shade under £150 buys you three smooth planks of prime, responsibly sourced Polish pine on which to rest your weary derrière. This bench comes with a three-year guarantee, although the manufacturer estimates it will last somewhere close to a decade. Tables and other chairs are available in the Alexander Rose Farmers collection.

Forest Garden 180cm sleeper bench and refectory table set: £385

Dimensions: 180cm x 76cm x 70cm

This huge eight-seater bench/table combo is the similar to the style you might find lurking in beer gardens, hosting half empty pint glasses and besieged by wasps. This one is considerably posher – built from pressure-treated softwood sleepers and constructed solid and sturdy. You can fit a family of six around this table, with enough room up top for dinner plates and associated crockery. This bench comes with a reassuringly long 15-year guarantee.

Ellister Stamford circular tree seat: £120, GreenFingers

Dimensions: 140cm x 92cm (inner diameter 56.5cm)

Spend quality time under the bowing branches of your favorite garden tree by encircling it with this weatherproof, tubular metal bench. It will sit up to five adults comfortably, with plenty of elbow room to spare. The inner pentagon offers up plenty of trunk space, and the black tubular steel has been treated with a green antique finish which adds an air of regality to proceedings. Great value for money. The rest of the Ellister Stamford range looks similarly grand, if you’re looking to kit the entire garden out.

Bentley Garden heart-shaped two-seater wrought iron heart bench: £80, BuyDirect4U

Dimensions: 103cm x 54cm x 95cm

This neat two-seater has refined, elegant looks – heart-shaped swirls adorn the backrest, and the bench seat curves slightly to provide a comfortable platform on which to sit and ponder. This bench would look equally at home placed in a formal Italian garden or scruffy, rambling backyard. Available in distressed white or antique black – both versions are treated in a rustproof finish.

OFYR Corten steel wood storage bench: £450, OFYR

Dimensions: 100cm x 45cm x 46.4cm

This minimalist bench doubles up as a wood shelter for stashing fuel to feed a fire pit, BBQ or chiminea. Its frame is fashioned from corten steel that forms an attractive rust-like coating when exposed to the elements – the wide seat platform is made from rubber wood (an environmentally friendly tropical hardwood). The simple, clean lines and warm tones of this admittedly pricey bench would slot nicely into the surroundings of a modern, contemporary garden.

Pepe Villa two-seater sofa: £325, Pepe

Dimensions: 122cm x 45cm x 97cm

The leg-hugging, contoured seat platform on this swish modern bench makes for a comfy bench on which to reside. An adjustable rear leg enables you to flip this seat into an upright position for dining, or set to recline for slouching. This bench is made from pressure-treated Scandinavian redwood which gives it a sunkissed, bleached look. Bespoke cushion covers are available , and come in a choice of eight suitably stylish colours. Also available as a three-seater.

The verdict

Our top-bench marks go to the Crocus Oban bench , a timeless, beautifully crafted garden seat that deserves pride of place in any garden.

