10 best kids' playhouses that will keep them entertained for hours

By Heidi Scrimgeour
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hit7a_0YUfGAp800

The lovely thing about a playhouse is that it inspires almost endless imaginative play. While the initial investment can be quite significant, it’s likely to provide years of fun.

When shopping for an outdoor playhouse for your garden, the first thing you should check is that it has been certified to the European recognised EN71 standards, according to Lewis Baines, managing director of Playscape Playgrounds .

“This means that the guidance has been followed in its design for putting the safety of the child first,” he says. “If it is certified to these standards, you can be assured it has come from a reputable designer or manufacturer and is fit for purpose.”

The next thing to consider is the age of the children using the playhouse, and how long it’s likely to be used. Check the upper age limit, if there is one, and also factor in the height of the structure alongside the height of your child.

A playhouse might pose a fun challenge now, but as they get bigger and more able, will it still entertain them? Is it modular? Can it be expanded as the child grows, in order to maintain the play value?

In practical terms, think about where you’re going to place the playhouse. The heavy wooden structures aren’t easy to move once assembled, so if you choose one of those, it will need to stay in situ in your garden. The teepee style playhouses are designed for indoor use, but can provide a lovely spot of shelter in the garden on a sunny day.

Some also require more maintenance than others. Many wooden playhouses have been treated to make them weatherproof, but you might still need to repaint them or treat the wood to keep it looking good over time.

Consider your DIY skills before choosing your playhouse too. If it’s flatpack, you may need some assistance to assemble it. We’ve noted which models need a bit more work to build.

Taking all of this into consideration, we’ve tested everything from budget-friendly options to expensive, top-of-the-range playhouses, and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend any of the options on this list.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections.

TP Toys cubby house with verandah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fKVs_0YUfGAp800

3WM kids eco playhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKAXM_0YUfGAp800

Djeco multicoloured play tent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxWiB_0YUfGAp800

Smoby chef playhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNWel_0YUfGAp800

DockATot play tent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AqQx_0YUfGAp800

TP Toys skye wooden playhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yb0eX_0YUfGAp800

Snuzpod kids teepee play tent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEQWd_0YUfGAp800

Plum boathouse wooden playhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qC4vK_0YUfGAp800

Little Tikes picnic on the patio playhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1x8Q_0YUfGAp800

The Little Green Sheep kids teepee play tent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Gh8O_0YUfGAp800

The verdict: Playhouses for kids

