The 6 Best Rowing Machines for Building At-Home Strength and Cardio

If you've ever used a rowing machine, the home gym of your dreams undoubtedly has one.

The low-impact cardio tool is phenomenal for getting your heart rate up while building total-body strength and stamina. With each pull, rowers offer plenty of benefits . You work your legs, glutes, core , back, shoulders and arms. And, since you determine the speed and resistance, rowers can fit every fitness level.

But with so many different types, models and brands out there, picking just one model can be tricky. To find your perfect match, consider these six best home rowers of 2022.

How We Chose

We chatted with a personal trainer and physical therapist to learn all there is to know about finding the best home rowing machine. We made our choices, based on his criteria, including:

Rower type

Price

Size

1. Best Overall: NordicTrack RW700

If you've used a rower in a studio high-intensity interval workout , it was probably a NordicTrack. Famous for its treadmills and bikes, this brand makes top-of-the-line rowers, too. Enter, the RW700.

This fan-powered rower (more on that below) features a 14-inch rotating screen and offers a free year-long membership to iFit, a personal training video program with on-demand classes, according to NordicTrack . So, if you love high-energy HIIT classes, this is definitely the best home rowing machine for you.

The RW700 features 26 different resistance levels with LIVE controls, meaning your virtual trainer can automatically adjust your workout difficulty.

It also has oversized pedals and a comfortable, padded seat and handle, helping your posture and form. Unlike many other rowers, its pedal straps are quick and easy to adjust, so you won't have to pause mid-way through a rowing workout to adjust.

And while many indoor rowers can be noisy, this one has a silent system. Plus, the design allows you to fold your rower in half for easy storage.

Bottom line: This machine checks all the boxes to win out as our top overall pick for at-home rowing workouts.

2. Best on a Budget: Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Eligible for Amazon Prime, the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine is definitely the best low-cost rowing machine out there. It features magnetic resistance, meaning it's quieter than most air- and water-powered versions.

Although this rower doesn't have a bunch of flashy screens, it does have an LCD console that tracks time, row count and total calories burned . It also has a scan mode that makes it easy for you to watch all of these metrics at the same time.

This rower weighs about 60 pounds and has wheels on the bottom. So moving it around the house is a breeze. Plus, the narrow design makes it easy to store.

3. Best for Living-Room Workouts: Ergatta Rower

The Ergatta rower really takes form and function to a whole new level. This water rower (more on this type of rower below) is quite the looker with its cherry wood structure, so you won't mind making it a permanent decoration in your living room. The machine has wheels on its rear end, allowing you to move it and store it against the wall with ease.

One quality that really takes this rower above and beyond is its technology. Equipped with a Bluetooth and a WiFi touchscreen, the Ergatta video program offers a variety of training plans, including high-intensity full-body workouts and endurance training.

Exercisers with a competitive edge will love going head-to-head against other users in its live races.

4. Best for Athletes: AssaultRower Elite

If you're an athlete looking to improve your at-home training routine, look no further. The AssaultRower Elite is the top machine for tough training.

Built and designed for athletes, it can definitely withstand a beating, according to Assault Fitness . This fan-powered rower is made with a solid steel frame and sweat-proof seat, so you can expect it to stay together through even your hardest sessions.

The on-screen technology for this rower is pretty minimal, which is ideal for athletes trying to stay in the zone. The dashboard gives you just the information you need, without any of the intro videos or workouts you get with some other at-home rowing machines.

5. Best for Small Spaces: Stamina Body Trac Glider 1050

Weighing only 39 pounds and about 5 feet in length, the Stamina Body Trac Glider 1050 rowing machine is as space-friendly as they come. Plus, it even has folding arms to save every bit of free flooring possible.

But don't let this home rowing machine's compact size fool you. This rower is built with a sturdy frame, full range rowing arms and an adjustable resistance. And the attached LCD monitor will help you keep track of the most important stats, including your workout time, stroke count and calories burned.

6. Best for Noise Concerns: The Hydrow

If noise is a concern for your at-home rower, the Hydrow is sure to give you a silent experience. This machine is water-powered, making each stroke of the machine as quiet as possible, according to Hydrow .

What sets the Hydrow apart is its one-of-a-kind system, which feels like you're truly rowing on water. The smooth-moving seat keeps you comfortable during even your longest workouts.

3 Things to Consider Before Buying a Home Rower

Before you invest in a rower, you want to make sure you're getting the best rowing machine for your skill level, available space and fitness goals.

1. Rower Type

Manufacturers categorize rowers by type, which makes it easier to pick the best rowing machine for your home .

​ Fan-Powered Rowers ​

Fan machines are powered by a flywheel at the front of the rower, churning air for resistance.

These machines are ideal for experienced rowers or athletes, as they allow you to adjust between resistance levels to mimic rowing on real water, according to Mathew Forzaglia, CPT , a New York-based certified personal trainer. Fan rowers are also usually a little more durable for intense cardio workouts . Often, competitive sports like CrossFit use fan rowers.

Fan-powered machines aren't without their disadvantages, though. They can be noisy and challenging in small spaces. They tend to blow air and kick up dust, he says.

​ Water-Powered Rowers ​

Water rowers feature a tank of water at the front, meaning you literally work against water resistance, just like an outdoorsy rower.

Unlike fan rowers, these machines make less noise and tend to be a little more smooth with each stroke, Forzaglia says. Although they can be a little pricier, water rowers offer a great training experience.

Unfortunately, though, they can be more difficult to move and store, as they're often heavier than fan versions. They also need maintenance to keep the water clean. But if you have the space and can afford the price tag, water-powered machines can be a lovely splurge.

​ Hydraulic Rowers ​

Nowadays, traditional hydraulic rowers are pretty uncommon, especially in the gym. But if you're looking for a simple, easy-to-use machine, a hydraulic rower can be a fitting choice.

Hydraulic rowers are generally cheaper and smaller in size, making them appealing for a home gym, according to Forzaglia. They're one of the more quiet rowing machines, too.

On the downside, hydraulic rowers don't provide a smooth rowing action, which can make them less-than-ideal for intervals and class-style workouts.

​ Magnetic Rowers ​

Available at most gyms, magnetic rowers create resistance by moving a magnet closer and farther from the wheel at the front of the machine.

Magnetic rowers are pretty easy to operate, quiet and provide a smooth stroke, Forzaglia says. Usually, they are easy to store and make great entry-level machines with a variety of resistance levels.

However, if you're looking for the feel of rowing on water, a magnetic rower isn't for you. These aren't the most durable variety either, so frequent exercisers may want to consider another option.

2. Machine Features

Once you've found the type (fan, water, hydraulic or magnetic) of equipment you want, you can hone in on the details. After all, the design of the seat, handlebars, pedals and technology has a huge effect on your workout experience.

​ Seat Padding ​

First, think about whether the height of the seat is a challenge for your body, says Sam Becourtney, DPT, CSCS , a physical therapist at Bespoke Treatments in New York City. Some seats can be pretty low to the ground, which means getting up and sitting down can be strenuous, especially for older adults or people with pre-existing injuries or conditions.

Then, look at the cushion and design of the seat itself. Prioritizing an ergonomic seat will guarantee a more comfortable experience.

​ Foot Straps ​

If you've ever used a rower with flimsy pedal straps, you're probably aware of what a big difference small details make. "If your feet are not secure and snug to the base of the foot plate, you will not be able to generate as much power when rowing," he says.

Look for straps that are adjustable and suited to your foot size, according to Becourtney.

​ Handle Design ​

Rowing is a tough, calorie-torching workout , which means sweat is pretty much inevitable. Look for a machine that's handles are equipped with non-slip, comfortable material, Becourtney says.

​ Technology ​

The screen and technology of the machine is like an added bonus, Becourtney says. So think through how much you'll use it and what features matter to you.

For example, if you're new to rowing, want some extra guidance or love classes, choose a machine that offers a screen with built-in workout programs.

Or, if you don't need the super-flashy tech, but want some way to measure your workout, make sure the machine you're considering at least offers a small LED screen. (Luckily, most machines have these built in.)

Budget

How much do rowing machines cost? Well, browse through the options above and you'll see that rowing machine prices range from just over $100 to more than $2,000. Here are some factors that play a role:

​ Materials ​

Inexpensive rowing machines typically feature less durable materials like plastic, whereas more expensive machines are largely metal. Rowing machines do tend to undergo a lot of abuse, and a quality machine can last much longer.

​ Technology ​

Rowing machine prices vary widely depending on technology included. Rowers with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity as well as streaming classes tend to be among the most expensive options. Less expensive rowers may not include personal computers.

​ Condition ​

When it comes to building strength and muscle, both new and used rowing machines can get the job done. If you're open to buying a gently used rower, sites like Facebook Marketplace can help you find a more inexpensive used rowing machine near you.