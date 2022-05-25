Sonic The Hedgehog Movies Streaming: How To Watch The Jim Carrey Films

In February 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog became an unlikely box office champ when the movie based on the iconic video game franchise brought its famous characters to life with outstanding performances by the likes of Jim Carrey as the mad scientist Dr. Robotnik and Ben Schwartz as the voice of the iconic speedster. Since then, the movie has continued to be just as popular and helped usher in the next era for beloved Sega mascot with multiple new games in the franchise as well as a second film installment that was just as popular .

But if you weren’t lucky enough to see Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters or pick up with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , you aren’t out of luck as both movies are currently streaming, which is great news for everyone!. So, if you want to know how you can watch the Sonic movies streaming as well as some other information about each title’s home release, strap on your shoes, grab a chili dog, and prepare to go supersonic!

Where Is Sonic The Hedgehog Streaming?

Years after being transported from a distant planet to Earth, specifically Green Hills, Montana, Sonic the Hedgehog attempts to live a fun-filled yet highly-secretive life in which he avoids contact with anyone and everyone. But Sonic’s days of peace and solitude are brought to an abrupt end after he catches the eye of Dr. Robotnik, who sets out to capture the blue hedgehog and steal his mysterious power in hopes of conquering the world. But Sonic finds the most unlikely of allies in Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), the local sheriff.

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog on Paramount+.

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog on Prime Video.

Where Is Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Streaming?

After trying to find a way to prove he has what it takes to be a hero, Sonic the Hedgehog is given the ultimate opportunity when Dr. Robotnik returns from a mysterious mushroom planet. Only this time, the mad scientist has brought a new friend with him: a fearless Echidna warrior named Knuckles (Idris Elba). But just when it looks like the odds are too much for Sonic, and Dr. Robotnik will get his hands on a powerful emerald that can grant incredible powers, the blue blur’s biggest fan, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) arrives on the scene to even the fight.

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Paramount+.

Are There Other Ways To Watch The Sonic The Hedgehog Movies?

But what if you don’t want to watch the Sonic movies streaming and would rather rent them for the weekend or own them outright? Well, you’re in luck because both movies can be purchased in a variety of ways.

You can currently rent and buy digital copies of Sonic the Hedgehog on Amazon, and you can also purchase a physical copy of the Blu-ray (as well as other formats) if you want to add the movie to your collection of Sonic video games and all those old shows featuring the supersonic speedster .

Rent/Buy Sonic the Hedgehog on Amazon.

Buy Sonic the Hedgehog on Blu-ray.

You can also purchase a digital copy of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 right now, but you will have to wait until August 9, 2022, before you can check out the 4K and Blu-ray versions of hilarious sequel.

Buy Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon.

Preorder Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Amazon.

If You've Seen The Sonic The Hedgehog Movies…

The initial controversy surrounding the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the biggest stories in movies that year. So, needless to say, we were sure to report on every update that followed until the official redesign was revealed if you are curious to revisit that charade after checking out the final product.

Along with a few behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the film and an in-depth analysis of the film's conclusion , the hosts of our own ReelBlend podcast also had the pleasure of speaking with star Ben Schwartz about his side of the story.

And then there are all the stories CinemaBlend has written about Sonic the Hedgehog 2 since its release, including a breakdown of its ending (and what it means for the future of the franchise), what young (and the young at heart) audiences thought about the movie , and why Jim Carrey came back for a second round of zany action.

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and a Knuckles spin-off in the works , there’s never been a better time to be a fan of the legendary video game franchise. And if those titles are like their predecessors, then it’s safe to say that now’s a good time to make sure you have an active Paramount+ subscription .