15 Gorgeous Photos Of NYC’s First Snowfall Of The Season

By Justine Golata
 4 days ago

There’s snow place like New York City…

Though it’s days like today that make you want to snuggle in bed forever, make sure to look out your window and catch a glimpse of the first snowstorm of the year (and winter!) that has buried NYC. And Central Park already has five inches of snow !

The snow has mostly stopped, but there’s still a Winter Weather Advisory in effect, with the National Weather Service urging New Yorkers to allow for extra travel time, use public transportation, and if they must drive, drive slowly and use major streets or highways whenever possible.

If you don’t get the chance to step outside and enjoy the winter wonderland…or you’d rather stay warm and cozy inside, check out these amazing shots of the city already looking like a snowy dreamland!

See also: 10 Best Spots For Sledding In NYC

10 Best Spots For Sledding In NYC

The first storm of the season is over, but the snow is still here!. And there’s a lot of it — over fives inches were recorded in Central Park . If you haven’t ventured out for snow day fun already, there are plenty of opportunities all over NYC for building snowmen, snowball fights, and of course the main event… sledding !
The Best Outdoor Activities To Do In NYC Right Now

As NYC has reopened over the past year and a half, outdoor spaces have remained a safe haven for New Yorkers looking to escape their apartments. And though other forms of entertainment and dining have been put on hold for now (thanks, Omicron), outdoor activities are in full swing.
NYC’s Only Rooftop Ice Rink Offers Stunning Skyline Views

After Pier 17’s rooftop skating rink closed, only one remains on the rooftop of a Williamsburg hotel offering an unobstructed view of the entire city skyline!. The “Vale Rink,” returning for its third year, is located on the 23rd floor rooftop of The William Vale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and has breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline.
The Dazzling Annual Orchid Show Returns To NYBG Next Month

This year will mark the 19th annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden, and you won’t want to miss this beautiful exhibition!. Each year, the New York Botanical Garden showcases one of the world’s most delicate flowers in a special Orchid Show that takes over and completely transforms the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. Though it ended early in 2020 and was replaced with a much smaller show in 2021 , the dazzling display will be back and better than ever beginning February 26, 2022.
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

