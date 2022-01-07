15 Gorgeous Photos Of NYC’s First Snowfall Of The Season

There’s snow place like New York City…

Though it’s days like today that make you want to snuggle in bed forever, make sure to look out your window and catch a glimpse of the first snowstorm of the year (and winter!) that has buried NYC. And Central Park already has five inches of snow !

The snow has mostly stopped, but there’s still a Winter Weather Advisory in effect, with the National Weather Service urging New Yorkers to allow for extra travel time, use public transportation, and if they must drive, drive slowly and use major streets or highways whenever possible.

If you don’t get the chance to step outside and enjoy the winter wonderland…or you’d rather stay warm and cozy inside, check out these amazing shots of the city already looking like a snowy dreamland!