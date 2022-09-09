The first week of September has given us some of the best cheap gaming chair deals of the year. If you've wanted a comfy seat that won't cost the earth, then these affordable options should accommodate most budgets and preferences.

Although you may not be finding models befitting of the best gaming chair brands with these cheap gaming chair deals, these offers are still more-than-enough for those wanting excellent value for money. We've rounded up everything from the sub-$100 range to options a touch above this rate to suit your budget.

Should you want to furnish your setup in full splendor, we're also rounding up the best standing desks and the best gaming desks in the relevant buying guides to bring you as many options as possible.

The best cheap gaming chair deals in September 2022

There's no reason why you need to splash the cash to get something functional and comfortable, as these gaming chair deals prove. Below you'll find great picks for seats to last many, many hours of gaming on.

Cheap gaming chair deals in the US

X Rocker Pro 200 | $109 $64 at Best Buy

Save $45 - This is one of the lowest rates that we've come across on the X Rocker Pro 200 at substantially under the $100 mark for a fully-featured, premium rocking model.

View Deal

Homall Lumbar Support & Adjustable Swivel Gaming Chair | $99.99 at Walmart

Although the Homall isn't technically listed here as a cheap gaming chair deal, this model has had the MSRP lowered, making this a great value proposition. Even budget gaming chairs can be very hard to find for less than $100 so if you're trying to find the best option on a very limited budget this may be worth taking a look at. View Deal

X Rocker Flash 2.0 | $120 $100.99 at Best Buy

Save $19 - While not the deepest saving, this is one of the better rates we've personally seen on the X Rocker Flash 2.0 in some time. This model is armed with Bluetooth, too, a feature rarely seen at the $100 mark.



Respawn 200 | $290 $130.22 at Amazon

Save $160; lowest-ever price - This is the cheapest rate we've ever seen on the Respawn 200 beating out the previous historic price by a full $10, which occurred all the way back in December 2019. Don't miss your chance to get one of the better ergonomic models for less.

View Deal

Ktaxon racing chair | $139.99 at Walmart

While this is not a deal as it were, the MSRP of the Ktaxon racing chair has recently been lowered, so you're getting over $60 the previous listing rate. If you've been after a gaming chair capable of further reclining functionality, and with an included footrest, then the Ktaxon may be the model for you.

View Deal

Lifestyle Solutions Venus | $250 $153.99 at Best Buy

Save $96- This is one of the cheaper prices that we've seen on the perennially popular Lifestyle Solutions Venus this year. Coming in well under the $160 mark, there's a lot of great value here.

View Deal

Respawn 110 Ergonomic | $250 $135.54 at Amazon

Save $114 - Although this isn't quite the cheapest that we've seen the Respawn 110 Ergonomic sell for, this rate does happen to be one of the more competitive savings with a full C-note knocked off MSRP. Also of note, included footrest!

View Deal

Hbada Ergonomic | $300 $209.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This is one of the best-reviewed gaming chairs on Amazon and you can certainly see why. It features an ergonomic design to ensure you are comfortable when gaming for long hours.

View Deal

Cheap gaming chair deals in the UK

ADX Rocker Crash Bandicoot Edition | £39.97 at Currys

This is an absolute bargain price for a branded rocking gaming chair featuring the likes of Crash Bandicoot's Aku Aku. If you're in the market for an affordable gaming chair that's perfect for young people, you cannot go too far wrong with this one for just over the £30 price range.

View Deal

BraZen Salute | £160 £84.95 at Amazon

Save £75 - This is by far the cheapest price that we're able to verify on the BraZen Salute. While more of an office chair than a dedicated gaming model, you're still getting comfort and quality all under a hundred quid.

View Deal

Vida Designs Racing Retro | £89.99 at Amazon

While this isn't technically a deal anymore as it were, this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen on the Vida Designs Racing Retro since launch, far beating the previous £110 RRP.

View Deal

Oversteel Ultimet | £140 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - This is the historic lowest ever price on the Oversteel Ultimet (yes, it's spelled like that). While a lesser-known brand, this black-on-black gaming chair has comfort and style in equal amounts.

View Deal

Requena Sport | £120 £114.99 at Amazon

While only a slight saving, this Requena Sport gaming chair has everything you need from a fully functional ergonomic model for those on a tight budget.

View Deal

Where to find the best cheap gaming chair deals

Considering just how many cheap gaming chair deals are available online, we thought it best to round up where to find the best deals at major retailers, and what to expect from each.

US retailers

Amazon

The world's largest online retailer has a vast array of both cheap and premium gaming chairs for you to choose from. It's worth stating that the overall selection can be a little dicey in places; this is due to no-name makes or questionable star ratings. It's important to be hawk-eyed to ensure you're getting a quality product. View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy has a varied selection of gaming chairs with brands such as AKRacing and Arozzi which are all of a high standard. Products are often on sale, too, with that distinctive red banner at the bottom right. View Deal

Walmart

There's a whole lost of different gaming chairs available at Walmart, as has been made apparent from some inclusions in our roundup. Indeed, that's very much the tip of the iceberg as far as the budget options are concerned. If you're after something for around the $100 mark, you'll be more than happy with what's here.

View Deal

UK retailers

Amazon

As may be expected from the UK's version of the world's largest online retailer; there's a whole host of both budget and high end gaming chairs available. Just keep in mind to read the reviews on names you might not be familiar with.

View Deal

Very

You can find some of the best gaming chair brands around at Very right now; everything from Andaseat and BraZen to X Rocker and Trust have been well stocked up. You can be sure to find chairs to suit most budgets. View Deal

Currys

Surprisingly, this tech-focused retailer has what could be the largest selection out of all the brick and mortar/online hybrid stores. What's more, pretty much everything from Corsair, Razer and Noble Chairs to ADX and X Rocker are covered. If you're after something specific, you can be sure to find it. View Deal

Cheap gaming chair deals - top brands

While these brands don't necessarily make cheap gaming chair deals, you can still find regular discounts and make savings on more premium options here.

Secretlab

There's a reason why Secretlab chairs are frequently top of the best gaming chairs list; with many models tending to receive highly recommended review rankings. In short, the company makes excellent gaming chairs for the money in a variety of styles and colors for all shapes and sizes. View Deal

Andaseat

We've had a lot of great things to say about this brand over the years. One thing that's always been consistent with Andaseat gaming chairs is their solid build quality and sense of style. View Deal

Cheap gaming chair deals under $200

Cheap gaming chairs under $200 have proven themselves to be a suitable middle ground between budget and entry-level options. It's now entirely possible to enjoy a premium build quality and a suite of features for a more-than-fair rate in 2022.

There are a few brands that you won't find in the cheap gaming chairs under $200 roundup, however; don't expect the likes of Secretlab or Razer to appear below. But that doesn't mean you can't find a stellar-looking, and functional, seat for gaming without breaking the bank.

You ideally always want to look for a gaming chair that features steel frame construction and either high-density foam or bonded leather for a greater lifespan; these models are very much built to last.

(Image credit: Brazen)

1. BraZen Puma

One of the most popular cheap gaming chairs under $200

Length: 27.1in (69cm) | Width: 27.1in (69cm) | Height: 43.3in - 47.2in (110cm - 120cm) | Max weight: 264.5lbs (120kg)

Easy to assemble Comfortable over time Premium features at budget prices Not the tallest Aesthetics aren't subtle

We've had a lot of good things to say about the BraZen Puma in the past for its premium construction and ease of assembly. As far as cheap gaming chairs under $200 go, there really isn't much more that you can ask for from it for its modest $190 price tag.

As with many other mid-range gaming chairs in this roundup, it's made of synthetic leather, but benefits from a mesh construction as opposed to an encompassing foam which makes it, ultimately, more comfortable than some more premium options you can get your hands on today.

It's in the ease of the setup that this cheap gaming chair under $200 comes into its own, though, as we've definitely had our struggles when assembling much pricier models in the past.

If you're looking for something sturdy and supportive that won't cost a bomb, then the BraZen Puma is hard to beat given all it offers.

(Image credit: Respawn)

2. Respawn 110

A cheap gaming chair with a foot rest

Length: 28.5-inch | Width: 26.75-inch | Height: 51.5-inch | Max weight: 275 lbs (124 kg)

Bonded leather construction High weight limit Stellar jet black aesthetics Arm rests aren't great

The Respawn 110 comes in at just under the $200 mark and offers functionality that some of the major players don't include, such as an adjustable footrest and further reclining functionality. What this means is that you can kick back in front of your setup no matter whether you're watching movies or gaming.

This gaming chair under $200 doubles as a fairly snazzy office chair too, with its understated visual design and bonded leather wrap-around. And while it's available in varying colors, the Respawn 110 tends to cut a decent figure regardless of its trim.

What sets it apart from the competition is the 5-year warranty and support, so you're covered in case something goes wrong with your new chair.

(Image credit: OFM)

3. OFM ESS

Cheap gaming chair with a splash of color

Length: 30.5-inch | Width: 28.25-inch | Height: 17-inch - 20.75-inch | Max weight: 275 lbs (124.7 kg)

Colorful selection Solid build quality Great for office and gaming Limited movement in armrests

The OFM ESS marries up some striking visual design and overall solid build quality for one of the more consistent gaming chairs at the $125 mark. You've got all the functionality that you would expect to find, including adjustable lumbar support and a bonded leather wrap-around for a premium look and feel - not to mention a competitive price.

While there are no standout features here, the OFM ESS is available in a vast array of colors in its rather clean-cut style, including red, black, blue, green, white, and more, so you have a great selection of styles to choose from to suit your home office or gaming setup.

(Image credit: X Rocker)

4. X Rocker Vortex

A cheap gaming chair for long play sessions

Length: 29.72-inch | Width: 26.77-inch | Height: 51.50-inch | Max weight: 275 lbs (124.7 kg)

Durable construction Included lumbar and headrest cushions Made by an established brand On the smaller side

While the brand is more established for its rocking pedestal gaming chairs, as its name would imply, X Rocker's office-style Vortex model is a more traditional office-style unit aimed predominantly at Esports gamers and a teenage audience. This is achieved through the included high-density foam lumbar and headrest cushions which aid long play sessions.

One small addition that we're fond of is the metal caster wheels, which means the chair should roll freely on both carpet and hardwood flooring alike, which we cannot say for certain when it comes to more expensive gaming chairs that we've used this year. What's more, the X Rocker Vortex has a 160-degree reclining angle, so you can kick back further than most would allow.

(Image credit: Homall)

5. Homall S-Racer

A great looking budget cheap gaming chair

Length: 20.9-inch | Width: 23.7-inch | Height: 52.2-inch | Max weight: 260 lbs (117.9 kg)

Fantastic visual design Easy adjustability Broad bucket seat Small armrests Fairly narrow

There's no accounting for taste, but we think that the Homall S-racer looks particularly fetching with its embroidered back design and multi-color aesthetics. It's also adorned with prominent colored stitching all around the edges and lengths of it, which is a noteworthy touch we have enjoyed in more expensive chairs in the past.

The racing-style seat here ensures that you're suitably secure without the feeling of being hemmed in, or pinched in the sides, which would otherwise prove uncomfortable over long periods.

The Homall S-racer is also forged from a 1.8mm steel frame and high-density foam over synthetic leather, meaning it should last through many play sessions to come. Given that this chair retails for around $100, there isn't much more you can ask from it for the money.

Now, if you're more interested in getting the best gaming chair deals on the more traditional high-end models (as made by Secretlab, Razer, Corsair, Andaseat, etc.) then these are the best deals on some of our favorite models around.

Latest gaming chair prices - pedestals & rockers

We've mostly been focusing on the office/ergonomic style gaming chairs. That's not to say we don't have good things to say about pedestals, too. If you mostly play on console, or prefer something with a little more action to it, here are some of the best deals on some truly rocking pedestal gaming chairs.

Kit out your setup in style with the best gaming keyboards , best gaming monitors , and best gaming headsets .