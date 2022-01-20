ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38 Kid-Safe Pop Songs That You'll Enjoy Too

By Sarah Long and Jennifer Edelston
Has there ever been a time when we’ve needed to dance more than this past year? I don’t mean ballet or tap or anything that requires actual skill, I mean the basic, physical expression of joy that dancing provides. I don’t think there’s a room left in my tiny NYC apartment that hasn’t played host to a dance party (for one) since last March.  With all the stress and anxiety that has become our new normal, there’s never been a time when we’ve needed to heed the advice of Meredith Grey more – we need to “dance it out.” This isn’t just a necessary release for adults, kids need to (shake, shake, shake) shake too.

Ok, so what should you listen to for this epic, or five-minute, dance party? While I’m not suggesting anyone trade out their kids, I will acknowledge that many want to trade out their kids’ taste in music with something a tad bit more, let’s say, contemporary?  Listen, the soundtracks to Frozen , Moana , The Greatest Showman , and Hamilton are all amazing, but there is a world of pop music readily available that can work for all concerned — kids and adults.  Yup.  I’m talking about high energy songs that are easy to sing along to with lyrics that won’t make anyone shriek or blush — and are innately danceable.

Read on for our favorite kid-friendly pop songs : appropriate, but still enjoyable for you too.

A version of this article was originally published in October 2012.

1. “Levitating” — Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

A disco clap is the most important instrument in a dance song and in “ Levitating ” you’ll hear one in the first three seconds!  The whole album is fantastic and it’s nominated for Best Album at the 2021 Grammys.

2. “Treat People With Kindness” — Harry Styles ft. Lucius

The message and the video that we NEED right now.

3. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I

Tones and I is Australian Toni Watson who wrote this ditty about her days as a street busker.  It’s catchy and super fun to sing along to.

4. “Head and Heart” — Joel Korry ft. MNEK

Just press play.

Next: “Savage Love” — Jawsh 685 ft. Jason Derulo

