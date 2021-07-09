Google Pixel 5a: All the rumors so far (July 9)

Cancel
Updated, July 9, 2021 (04:00 PM ET): We’ve updated this article with information gleaned from the Google Pixel 5a passing through the FCC. Read on for more!. Original article: Last year, the Google Pixel 4a and its bigger brother, the Google Pixel 4a 5G, became two of our top-five smartphones of 2020. While the vanilla model didn’t take the top crown overall, it certainly took the crown for value. Now, in 2021, all eyes are on the follow-up, officially known as the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

