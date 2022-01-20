ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX13 Memphis honors Black History Month

By Darcy Thomas, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
Memphis, Tenn. — WHBQ/FOX13 and Family Focus will once again honor the history, people, and events during this February 2021. During the entire month, our reporters and anchors will focus on our local community. We are celebrating the life and legacy of the entrepreneurial spirit, political activism, and recognizing the many contributions by African Americans in the Mid-South.

Every single day we will air a story high-lighting community members blazing a trail to uplift and inspire.

Those stories and more every day on FOX13. As we reflect on the struggle of yesterday and today, but also celebrate the continued accomplishments and amazing impact of African Americans in our community.

