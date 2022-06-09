Inside the Relationship Of Steven Tyler & Joe Perry — It Rocks Aerosmith!

REELZ

Sold-out tours, chart-topping hits and runaway success all mean nothing when you're in a mega-band on the brink of collapse. That seemed to be the case for Aerosmith, whose explosive behind-the-scenes drama will play out in Aerosmith: Breaking the Band , Sunday, June 12, on REELZ.

Tempers flared and arguments broke out between Steven Tyler , Tom Hamilton , Joe Perry , Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer at the height of Aerosmith's fame, especially when it came to frontman Tyler and guitarist Perry.

"Steven and Joe have a chemical reaction with one another, and it's remarkable that it hasn't exploded and killed everyone," says rock music journalist David Wild of the duo.

'AXL ROSE WAS A DEFINITIVE SELF-DESTRUCTIVE FRONTMAN': PREVIEW THE EXPLOSIVE DOC THAT PULLS BACK THE CURTAIN ON THE GUNS N' ROSES ROCKER

"You'd never see them together outside of the band environment. They weren't going out to parties together, they weren't going to shows together — so that's not really a friendship, it's a business arrangement," explains former Aerosmith guitarist and founding member Ray Tabano .

Adds Aerosmith road manager Rich Guberti , “It was Steven and Joe with the calamity, and then Tom, Brad and Joey trying to keep the band together and stay professional.”

SHANIA TWAIN: AFFAIRS, SCANDALS & FEAR OF NEVER SINGING AGAIN EXPLORED IN REELZ DOC: WATCH

Featuring interviews with Wild, Guberti and Tabano, Aerosmith: Breaking the Band provides an insider glimpse into the bitter taste of fame — and spotlights the pivotal moments that led to their 2017 farewell tour and their most recent endeavors.

According to REELZ, the music series "uncovers the incredible true stories of crippling drug use, scandalous affairs and key moments with Aerosmith that the cameras missed."

MEGA

WHITNEY HOUSTON FANS MUST WATCH! MUSIC TITANS WEIGH IN ON HER ICONIC HITS IN REELZ DOC

For more on the ups and downs of the iconic rockers, tune in to Aerosmith: Breaking the Band , airing Sunday, June 12, at 7 ET / 4PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com .