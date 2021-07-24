Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL trade rumors: Latest buzz for 2021 free agency

By Erica Commisso
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hv9uQ_0YSZGe6800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXKXX_0YSZGe6800

With the NHL playoffs finished, everyone is still chasing the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Even an unusual, 56-game season didn’t change the fact that the Bolts are hockey’s very best.

So, as free agency approaches, it’s worth digging into NHL trade rumors and what blockbuster moves could be on the horizon.

Some of the biggest names from Stanley Cup contending teams are set to become free agents at the end of July, including Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin, and more. We’ll keep this list updated throughout the offseason with rumors, signings and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x9G0_0YSZGe6800 Also Read:
Top 20 NHL free agents of 2021: Alex Ovechkin leads deep class

When does the NHL free agency begin?

In a regular 82-game season, free agency is typically set to begin July 1, with NHL trade rumors and signing chatter hitting their peak as soon as the playoffs end.

However, to accommodate the late start to the season and all of the other delays, free agent frenzy begins on July 28 at noon EST, after the July 21 expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken. With many teams pinching on salaries to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic, contract signings could shorten or decrease in AAV, which could make for a very interesting offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bpQb_0YSZGe6800 Also Read:
NHL games today: Key dates of the NHL offseason

Breaking down the latest NHL trade rumors

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones is reportedly Chicago Blackhawks’ top trade target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdNwI_0YSZGe6800
Jan 16, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) controls the puck from his knees as he enters the offensive zone against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After the Blackhawks traded away championship defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, it’s hardly a surprise they’re looking for another top-flight player to fill out that position.

The Athletic ‘s Scott Powers and Aaron Portzline reported that Columbus’ Jones is Chicago’s “No. 1 target .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYIK1_0YSZGe6800 Also Read:

Columbus Blue Jackets name Brad Larsen new coach

It’d make sense for Jones to want a change of scenery. Going to an organization that’s won multiple championships in relatively recent years might be a great next step for him, especially with the Blue Jackets transitioning to a new coach and coming off a downright bad season.

If the Blackhawks can shore up their blue line with someone like Jones and improve their overall defense, a huge bounce-back from their recent dip in form could be in store in short order.

Philadelphia Flyers not resting after Ryan Ellis trade; eyeing key Buffalo Sabres players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wz5Jp_0YSZGe6800
Mar 31, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) congratulates center Sam Reinhart (23) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman (h/t Yahoo Sports ) reported in a radio interview that the Flyers have been circling Buffalo and potentially trying to swing yet another trade after landing Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Chief among Philly’s trade targets is Jack Eichel. Although Friedman stated, “I think Philly’s not in on Eichel anymore”, he did suggest Sam Reinhart as a target.

Reinhart is only 25 years old and scored 25 goals with 15 assists this past season. The Flyers obviously need a lift after middling offensive production during the 2020-21 campaign, not to mention a boost between the pipes due to the struggles of young goalie Carter Hart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLrh6_0YSZGe6800
Also Read:
Buffalo Sabres win No. 1 pick, expansion Seattle Kraken No. 2 in NHL draft lottery

It’s possible that Hart could bounce back in a big way. He thrived so much on the energy of friendly fans en route to an amazing 20-3-2 record in home starts during 2019-20. Finding additional firepower at the forward spot is a little more complicated.

Landing a legitimate star like Eichel is just the type of splash move the Flyers must consider. However, acquiring Reinhart wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize at all — and the price wouldn’t be as steep.

New Jersey Devils ‘looking for a taker’ to trade P.K. Subban

Bally Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland reported the trade buzz on P.K. Subban , who’s entering a contract year.

Subban would probably love to get out of town, because the Devils are straight-up bad. They need to continue stockpiling assets, and the added bonus of this scenario would be taking Subban’s cap hit off the books.

It’s starting to seem like Subban won’t ever be the offensive threat he was earlier in his career. Then again, if he’s traded to the right club, maybe he can rally back and play some inspired hockey again.

New York Rangers’ new regime being proactive with multiple trade candidates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CASc2_0YSZGe6800
Jan 16, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers stretches in warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2021 in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Chris Drury and new coach Gerard Gallant make for a fascinating leadership tandem in the Big Apple. Whether or not they can restore the Blueshirts to prominence remains to be seen.

Daily Faceoff reported that Rangers restricted free-agent forward Pavel Buchnevich and goalie Alexandar Georgiev are rumored to be among the players New York is considering moving on from.

Per the report, Buchnevich has been shopped “for week” while Georgiev “is seeking a fresh start.”

Rather than signing Buchnevich to a lucrative new contract, it’s not a bad idea to explore trade options for him. As for Georgiev, New York already has a more promising young netminder in Igor Shesterkin. The Rangers should probably look for a cost-effective veteran backup and make Shesterkin their workhorse going forward.

Teams who want to trade for Jack Eichel need to give up a lot

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported what the Buffalo Sabres’ asking price is for their young star forward :

Jack Eichel is one of the most dynamic players in the NHL, and he’s probably, understandably thinking about how life could be much better elsewhere. He suffered through an injury-plagued season in Buffalo and watched the Sabres crash to the bottom of the NHL standings.

One silver lining to Buffalo’s ineptitude was its good fortune of landing the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. That said, the club is still at least a couple years off from putting together a legitimately competitive roster.

If any suitor is willing to cough up the reported asking price for Eichel, perhaps the Sabres could talk themselves into parting with a would-be franchise cornerstone to build depth and still build for a bright future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jti1_0YSZGe6800 Also Read:
2021 NHL Draft: 10 best players who’ll be picked first

Key free agency narratives driving NHL trade rumors

Boston Bruins end Taylor Hall’s NHL free agency rather quickly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9qAV_0YSZGe6800
Apr 15, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) gets ready for a face-off during the third period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight offseason, former MVP winner Taylor Hall entered free agency after his season with the Boston Bruins comes to a close. Of course, Hall was one of the key subjects of NHL trade rumors before he was dealt to the Bruins from the Buffalo Sabres, as his $8 million price tag made him unattainable for many teams, and a lot of people felt like it was too big for the points he produced as a Sabre.

Then, he found new life in Boston, and was vital in the Bruins’ 3-1 series victory over the Washington Capitals. While this is Hall’s fourth team in two years–he played with the Bruins, Sabres, Arizona Coyotes and the New Jersey Devils (with Palmieri and Zajac), the former Edmonton Oilers draft pick is, undoubtedly, a talent in the league.

Hall doesn’t want to be relied on to lead a team, but could be a valuable second line player with a gift for scoring goals. The Bruins saw his value, and opted to retain him on a four-year, $24 million contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJNY2_0YSZGe6800 Also Read:
Boston Bruins sign Taylor Hall to 4-year, $24M contract

Gabriel Landeskog will likely remain with the Avalanche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oak0Q_0YSZGe6800
Feb 2, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

On the least year of a team-friendly contract, Gabriel Landeskog ‘s just over $5.5 million AAV will likely increase with a new contract. Born in 1992, the Avs captain is one of the youngest in the league’s history, and considering his prime age, production, and leadership quality, he is a prime candidate for a huge contract.

Considering the Avalanche’s current cap situation, NHL trade rumors surrounding an inability to re-sign Landeskog to the contract he deserves have begun to swirl. But, it seems unlikely that Landeskog, a fixture in the Denver community, will leave the Avs organization, even as teams like the St. Louis Blues , per Sportsnet’s Eliotte Friedman, are interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XNLS_0YSZGe6800 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Lightning lead the way after Stanley Cup repeat

The second overall draft pick in the 2011 NHL draft, Landeskog became the captain almost immediately, and has been involved in several community initiatives since he started playing with the club.

With Brandon Saad and Philipp Grubauer also becoming free agents this season, it’s possible–even probable–that general manager Joe Sakic and company can work some magic and have these key parts resign in the same way that Nathan MacKinnon did. MacKinnon took less money to stay with the Avalanche, hoping that it would help them build a successful team.

After all the NHL trade rumors, what’s next for Kyle Palmieri?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbWqN_0YSZGe6800
Apr 11, 2021; Uniondale, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) awaits a face off against the New York Rangers during the second period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Former New Jersey Devils Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac were dealt to the New York Islanders at the trade deadline, both in the last years of their contracts with the Devils. Moving within the tri-state area, the two were acquired to add depth to the Isles’ roster for a lengthy playoff run. Palmieri, in particular, has made a noticeable impact for his new club, scoring big goals and proving his 30-goal scoring capability.

But, when free agency opens, what will happen for Palmieri and Zajac? While it seems feasible that Zajac could retire, Palmieri is still young, and has a lot of hockey left in him. Palmieri was the subject of NHL trade rumors before, when he was dealt to the Devils from the Anaheim Ducks, but this is his biggest test in free agency thus far.

Could he go back to New Jersey? Would he want to? He’s from the tri-state area, with his family in New Jersey. Is that where he wants to stay? Only time will tell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ41V_0YSZGe6800 Also Read:
New York Islanders trade Andrew Ladd to Arizona Coyotes

The future of Dougie Hamilton

Dougie Hamilton is, arguably, the most capable defenseman on the free agent market. The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the top teams in the league this year, and has already been the subject of NHL trade rumors, as he was dealt from the Calgary Flames to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018, just before free agent frenzy.

The young, big blue liner has been a huge boost for the Canes, and a team like the Philadelphia Flyers could really benefit from his all-around skill and prowess.

Of course, many other teams–the Canes included–could benefit from having Dougie Hamilton on their roster, which likely means that many teams will be pursuing Hamilton. It will certainly make for one of the biggest stories in the offseason, as NHL trade rumors persist.

Related: 10 Most Valuable Hockey Cards: From $22,000 To Six-Figures

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Travis Zajac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Columbus Blue Jackets#The Nashville Predators#Bridgestone Arena#Blackhawks#Athletic#Keybank Center#Sports Sportsnet#Yahoo Sports#Philly#Buffalo Sabres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLFanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLFanSided

Bruins Reportedly Lose Defensemen to KHL and That’s OK

This offseason, there are several decisions that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and the front office have to make on both restricted and unrestricted free agents. Monday, the Bruins now have one less decision to make. After two stints with Boston and nine years overall in the NHL, Steven...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLFanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Two Forwards.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a couple of signings on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that the team has signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to one year two way deals. They both signed deals through the 2021-22 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Bruins looking to trade Jake DeBrusk

Earlier in the year NHL trade rumors were floating around that the Boston Bruins were looking at trading Jake DeBrusk. At the NHL trade deadline the Vancouver Canucks had interest in a trade but nothing ever materialized. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff is reporting DeBrusk was healthy scratched multiple...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLFanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLFanSided

Chicago Blackhawks make two great free-agent signings

The Chicago Blackhawks have been very active so far this offseason. By now, you know about Seth Jones, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson, and Caleb Jones. You have also heard about the subtractions, some big names like Duncan Keith and Nikita Zadorov are on the way out. Well, it seems like they are all in on making sure that their defense is better going forward. They are signing Jake McCabe to a four-year contract with a four million dollar cap hip hit.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Maple Leafs Trade Defenseman To Bruins.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a trade on Monday. The team has acquired defenseman James Greenway and his signing rights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In return the Leafs will receive "future considerations". Green was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Getzlaf, Tarasenko Trade

While goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ponders his future after his stunning trade by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks, his former Pittsburgh Penguins club doesn't seem too motivated to pry him from the Windy City. Fleury reportedly found out the Knights sent him to the Hawks for a minor...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams sends strong message to Jack Eichel’s camp

BUFFALO – General manager Kevyn Adams’ strong words sounded like a not-so-subtle message to Jack Eichel’s agents, who recently said they expect the Sabres to trade their captain soon. Adams won’t give in to Eichel’s demands and simply deal his best player because he wants out. The Sabres have an...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Krejci Walks Away From Bruins?

Just a little bit before free agency opened there was a report that forward David Krejci had re-signed with the Boston Bruins. However as free agency came and went and nothing happened, not a word about the Krejci contract. Now a couple of days after and Krejci is officially a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy