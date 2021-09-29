50 Brands With Lifetime Warranties

You might think buying products at bargain-basement prices is the best way to save money. However, the truth is that name brands are often the better bet for items you want to stand the test of time. From touted toolmakers to outdoor outfitters, many of your favorite companies offer warranties covering their wares for the span of the buyer's lifetime -- or even beyond. Before you buy, know who has the best policies.

Last updated: Sept. 29, 2021

Aldi Lifetime Warranty

Not only does Aldi offer tons of savings, but the low-priced grocer also impresses with its famous Twice as Nice Guarantee. If you're not satisfied with a product, Aldi will both replace it and refund your money. Just make sure to return the packaging and any unused product to your local store manager. This guarantee does not apply to nonfood Aldi Finds items, alcohol, national brands and items being returned for reasons that are unrelated to quality.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aldi has temporarily updated its return policy and is no longer accepting returns. However, you can still get a refund or replacement -- not both -- on fresh produce, meat, seafood or deli items that don’t meet Aldi's taste and quality guarantee.

Big Green Egg Lifetime Warranty

Here's a warranty that will light your grill. The distinctive Big Green Egg outdoor ceramic grill carries a limited lifetime warranty on materials and workmanship for its ceramic components. To qualify, you must purchase the product through an authorized dealer and register your warranty. The company offers limited warranties for other components and models as well.

Briggs & Riley Lifetime Warranty

Luggage takes a real beating, but replacing it frequently can be expensive. Briggs & Riley will repair your broken or damaged B&R bag for free -- even if an airline caused the damage. The company's Simple as That guarantee includes repairs for all functional portions of your luggage, so you can take that vacation without a worry. However, the warranty does not cover cosmetic wear, cleaning, damage to contents, or replacement of lost or stolen bags or contents.

Calphalon Lifetime Warranty

Calphalon delivers solid kitchenware that stands the test of time. Most of the company's products come with a lifetime guarantee, so any item that develops a defect in materials or workmanship under standard household use and proper care will be replaced for free. Products damaged by misuse or abuse are not covered.

CamelBak Lifetime Warranty

Hikers can rejoice -- CamelBak's Got Your Bak Lifetime Guarantee protects against manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for reservoirs, backpacks, bottles and accessories. Simply notify the company if one of your products has a manufacturing defect, and it will be repaired or replaced for free. This warranty doesn't cover lost or stolen items, normal wear and tear, combat damage, improper care or cleaning, nonstandard usage or negligence.

Chicago Cutlery Lifetime Warranty

Cooking gourmet fare is nearly impossible with a subpar knife. Thankfully, you're covered for life when you purchase from Chicago Cutlery. Encompassing all of the brand's knives, the warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship under normal household use.

Columbia Lifetime Warranty

Enjoy the great outdoors without a care when you shop with Columbia Sportswear Company. The company's limited lifetime warranty applies to items such as outerwear, sleeping bags and backpacks. This warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship, and it lasts for the practical life span of products manufactured by Columbia and its affiliates. The policy encompasses original, unaltered and unmodified materials and workmanship. Damage caused by normal use, improper care, misuse, accident, neglect or the natural breakdown of materials over time is not included.

Craftsman Lifetime Warranty

This maker of hand and power tools offers one of the most well-known lifetime warranties around. For example, if you own a defective Craftsman hammer, the company will replace it for free. But you must return the hand tool to the retailer that you purchased it from. Craftsman's full lifetime warranty also covers multitools and other products.

Cross Lifetime Warranty

More than just writing utensils, Cross pens reflect quality with every stroke. If your pen breaks, the company will repair or replace it for free. However, postage, insurance and processing fees might apply. This lifetime warranty does not include lead, erasers, the need for ink refills caused by standard use or emblems and other customized decorations. Not every product produced by Cross comes with a lifetime warranty.

Cutco Lifetime Warranty

Kitchen knives are products that you shouldn't have to replace often. When you buy Cutco knives, the company will repair or replace them for free at any time, courtesy of The Forever Guarantee. This warranty is good for the life of the knives. So, if you pass yours on to a friend or a family member, they will also be able to reap the benefits.

Darn Tough Vermont Lifetime Warranty

It might sound crazy to guarantee a pair of socks. Call Darn Tough Vermont what you will, but if you manage to wear out a pair of its ultra-durable socks, you can return the socks to the company for another pair. And, if your socks aren't the most comfortable or durable, you can exchange them for ones that are.

Davek Lifetime Warranty

Your umbrella should last beyond the next stiff wind. Davek's umbrellas are made to last, but if yours ever stops working properly -- or you encounter a defect in materials or workmanship -- return it for a free repair or replacement. You'll just have to pay for shipping and handling. Also, don't forget to register your umbrella to keep it protected under the unconditional lifetime guarantee.

Dr. Martens Lifetime Warranty

Dr. Martens don't come cheap, but you'll see devotees wearing them year after year. For some fans, that might be because Dr. Martens offers a lifetime guarantee on its For Life line of boots and shoes. If you wear out your pair of For Life shoes, Dr. Martens will repair or replace it after you activate your warranty online. The line was discontinued on April 1, 2018, but if you still have a pair, Dr. Martens will honor this For Life guarantee as long as your item was registered by May 31, 2018.

Duluth Trading Lifetime Warranty

This rugged sports and workwear company offers a hassle-free, No Bull Guarantee on its products, promising 100% satisfaction for every purchase or your money back. Although the satisfaction guarantee is technically only good for one year, you can return products even after the year mark if they're defective or not performing properly.

Eddie Bauer Lifetime Warranty

One of the best warranties around, Eddie Bauer's unconditional guarantee covers every one of the outdoor clothing brand's products. Instated by Bauer himself, the policy lets you return any item that fails to meet your expectations of quality. The company promises to replace any items that aren't performing as designed.

Esee Lifetime Warranty

Esee ensures the money you spend on a good knife will go far. Its unconditional lifetime warranty is remarkable for being transferable and valid without proof of purchase. You qualify for this coverage even if you break the knife. However, this warranty does not include damage due to rust or normal wear and tear. Esee recommends reaching out to its customer service team prior to returning your knife to ensure it satisfies warranty conditions.

Feetures Lifetime Warranty

Feetures offers a lifetime guarantee on all of its socks. If you're not satisfied with an item, return it for a replacement.

Filson Lifetime Warranty

As an outdoor enthusiast, you might not care how rugged the terrain is -- and neither do your Filson products. The company guarantees each of its items -- which include apparel, luggage, accessories, fishing and hunting equipment, and more -- for life against failure or damage in its intended use. Filson will not cover standard wear and tear, along with damage caused by accident or use of the product beyond its intended purpose.

Fiskars Lifetime Warranty

Fiskars stands behind the quality of its products, from gardening tools to rotary cutters. The company offers a lifetime warranty guaranteeing items will be free of defects in materials and workmanship for as long as you own them. The guarantee does not cover sharpening, standard wear and tear, environmental factors, accidental damage, misuse or industrial or commercial use.

Gibson Lifetime Warranty

To make beautiful music, you need high-quality instruments. This concept is not lost on Gibson, which offers a lifetime warranty guaranteeing its instruments from defects in materials and workmanship. Gibson's warranty isn't transferable.

Goruck Lifetime Warranty

This rucksack and endurance gear maker provides a lifetime guarantee on quality and performance, and it will replace items free of charge. The warranty does not cover damage caused by excessive abuse, but the company will still offer repairs at a fair, agreed-upon price.

Hydro Flask Lifetime Warranty

You can sip your hot or cool beverage out of a Hydro Flask with the peace of mind that your flask is guaranteed for life. A number of Hydro Flask products -- including products in the Hydration, Tumbler, Coffee, Beer, Wine & Spirits, Food, Large Capacity Hard Goods, Hard Good Accessory Products and Journey Series -- carry a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer’s defects for the life of the product. Hydro Flask will replace any product found to be defective, as long as it's been damaged within the scope of normal and appropriate use.

JanSport Lifetime Warranty

Looking for a backpack that can make it through more than one semester? JanSport's lifetime warranty includes repairs anytime you need them. If your pack can't be fixed, the company will replace it. So, stop worrying about shoving one too many books in your bag, and focus on acing your next exam.

Kingston Lifetime Warranty

The personal tech you use every day needs to be reliable. That's why independent memory-products maker Kingston offers a lifetime warranty for memory modules, flash memory cards and flash adapters. If your device is defective, the company will either repair or replace it. If it can't be repaired or replaced, Kingston will refund or credit the lesser of either the purchase price or the product value at the time the warranty claim is made.

Koss Lifetime Warranty

Music aficionados who trust Koss for quality electronics and accessories know the company stands behind its products. The brand offers a limited lifetime warranty against defects. Koss will repair or replace the product, or give you a refund.

Kryptonite Lifetime Warranty

If you're serious about securing your bike, motorcycle or another small vehicle, you've probably considered a Kryptonite lock. The company stands behind its lock products with a lifetime product warranty, which covers manufacturing defects. You'll need to submit photos of the lock and key with your replacement request.

Lands’ End Lifetime Warranty

Lands' End wants you to be satisfied with every item that you purchase from the company -- forever. If you're unhappy with a product, simply return it to the store or mail it in for an exchange or refund at any time.

Le Creuset Lifetime Warranty

You're likely to recognize this iconic cookware on sight. And you can feel good about purchasing this company's products, as Le Creuset will replace any cookware with defects in materials or workmanship. The company offers different warranties for different products, however, so it's important to read the terms and conditions for the cookware you buy.

LupinePet Lifetime Warranty

It's easy for pets to wear down their products, but you can stop shelling out money for replacement collars, leashes and more when you shop LupinePet. The company guarantees all of its products, and you don't even have to explain what happened or provide a receipt. Simply submit your replacement request, and your new item will be shipped as quickly as possible.

Nemo Equipment Lifetime Warranty

For an optimal camping experience, quality gear you can rely on is a must. Nemo Equipment fits the bill by offering a lifetime warranty on all products with manufacturing defects. The warranty does not cover standard wear and tear, unauthorized modifications or alterations, improper use, improper maintenance, misuse or neglect, or damage caused by using the product for unintended purposes. Warranty requests must be made by the original purchaser and accompanied by proof of purchase from a Nemo authorized dealer.

Osprey Lifetime Warranty

No matter how long you've owned your Osprey pack, the company will repair any damage or defects. If your pack can't be repaired, Osprey will replace it free of charge. Warranty policies vary by country, so the same terms might not apply if you live outside the U.S.

Patagonia Lifetime Warranty

Outdoor adventuring can be tough on your clothing and gear, but this isn't an issue when you shop Patagonia. The company's Ironclad Guarantee covers every Patagonia product, so if you're not satisfied with an item, return it to Patagonia or the store you bought it from for a repair, replacement or refund. The company will also repair damage caused by wear and tear at a reasonable rate.

Pelican Lifetime Warranty

Pelican's injection-molded cases for electronics are guaranteed against breakage or defects in workmanship. Pelican also promises its products are watertight to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes if they're properly closed and sealed. The company will repair or replace broken or defective parts or cases, but it's not liable for the contents of the case or its foam.

Polar Bottle Lifetime Warranty

Swapping one-use plastic water bottles for an eco-friendly Polar Bottle isn't just a win for the environment -- it's also a budget-friendly move. The company guarantees each of its products for life, so if your water bottle breaks or develops a flaw, you can get a new one for free.

Rainbow Sandals Lifetime Warranty

Stop wasting your money on cheap flip-flops and invest in a pair built to last. Rainbow Sandals guarantees its sandals for the life of the sole. Sandals that are damaged or have defects caused by manufacturing issues will be repaired or replaced for free until you've worn through the top or bottom layer of the sole.

Red Oxx Lifetime Warranty

Red Oxx's "No Bull" Lifetime Warranty covers all travel bags and accessories against defects in materials and workmanship, as well as unexpected damage. The team will try its best to repair your bag, but if it cannot be fixed, you'll receive an identical product for free.

Ridgid Lifetime Warranty

Craftsman isn't the only tool company with a lifetime warranty. If your Ridgid tool malfunctions based on a defect in materials or workmanship, the company will repair or replace it free of charge. If the product is still defective after three repair or replacement attempts, you have the option to receive a full refund.

Smith Optics Lifetime Warranty

Smith Optics offers performance sunglasses, goggles and helmets. For no extra charge, the company will repair or replace products that have faulty materials or workmanship. The lifetime warranty does not cover apparel and accessories such as bags and hats.

SquareTrade Lifetime Warranty

Don't panic if you break your phone because SquareTrade has you covered. This on-demand repair service, which bought iCracked in 2019, stands behind its iPhone screen replacements with a lifetime warranty for your new screen.

Stanley Lifetime Warranty

Few things are more frustrating than having your tools break in the middle of a repair, but Stanley has you covered. The company has a full lifetime warranty covering its mechanics tools and limited lifetime warranties covering its tape measures and hand tools. Deficiencies in materials and workmanship are included in the warranty, but improper use, abuse, alterations or repairs are not. Stanley also offers warranties for many of its other products.

Targus Lifetime Warranty

Targus stands behind the quality of its notebook cases by offering a limited lifetime warranty, as well as a one-year warranty on any electronic components. Tablet and e-reader cases purchased after Jan. 1, 2015, are also covered for the life of the product. The warranty is not transferable, and an original or copy of the sales receipt from an authorized retailer is required. Warranties for other products vary.

Tervis Lifetime Warranty

Insulated drinkware company Tervis will replace items in its classic double-walled plastic line of drinkware -- excluding accessories, non-tumbler limited-edition products and software-based products -- found to have defects in materials or workmanship. The Tervis Lifetime Guarantee doesn't include items damaged due to normal wear and tear, improper care or abuse.

The North Face Lifetime Warranty

It's important to choose gear that can take a beating when you embark on your next outdoor adventure. The North Face backs everything -- except its footwear products and items that are identified as “The North Face Renewed” -- with a lifetime warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship. Footwear is covered for one year after purchase, and only the original owner of the product can claim the warranty. So, if you bought your backpack at a secondhand store, you're out of luck.

Tilley Lifetime Warranty

Tilley backs most of its hats with a guarantee offering free repairs or replacements for items damaged by poor workmanship or faulty material, or worn out through normal use.

Timbuk2 Lifetime Warranty

Your bag from Timbuk2 is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty for quality and craftsmanship. Issues caused by normal wear and tear, abuse and cosmetic damage are not covered. The warranty is only valid for products purchased directly through Timbuk2 or an authorized reseller.

Tupperware Lifetime Warranty

This plastic storage container company offers a limited lifetime warranty against chipping, cracking, breaking, peeling or warping for any of its Tupperware brand products under normal, noncommercial use. The company will replace your product for free if you experience one of these issues. If the item is unavailable, you'll be given credit toward future purchases.

Vermont Teddy Bear Lifetime Warranty

Even your teddy bear can be guaranteed for life -- if it's a Vermont Teddy Bear, at least. Your teddy will get free repairs to cover all of life's potential tragedies, from overly friendly puppies to vicious lawn mowers. Simply admit your bear to the company's Bear Hospital, and it'll be nursed back to health. If your bear's injuries are too extensive, the company will send you a free replacement. The warranty does not include bear outfits and accessories.

Vortex Optics Lifetime Warranty

Vortex Optics offers a VIP Warranty that promises to repair or replace any of its damaged or defective riflescopes, prism scopes, red dots, range finders, binoculars, spotting scopes, tripods and monoculars. Its unlimited lifetime warranty is fully transferable and requires no receipt.

Xikar Lifetime Warranty

Cigar aficionados can rejoice -- Xikar has you covered. From cutters to lighters, the brand's lifetime warranty promises that products will meet your expectations. If you're not satisfied with an item for any reason, Xikar will repair or replace it at the company's discretion.

Zippo Lifetime Warranty

Holding up your lighter at a rock concert is somewhat old school nowadays, but if you want to give it a whirl, your Zippo is guaranteed to produce a flame -- no matter its age. The Zippo Windproof Lighter comes with free repairs.

