9 must-visit NYC bakeries for mouth-watering delicious treats

(David Silverman/Getty Images)

By Isoken Osagie

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) New York City is home to a plethora of decadent and delightful baked treats — from authentic Asian pastries in Chinatown to vegan goodies and Mediterranean fusions on the Lower East Side —there is so much to try!

However, finding the right place can be tricky, so we've compiled a list of must-experience bakeries with mouth-watering freshly baked goods for all your dietary needs.

1. Chip City Cookies

First up is Chip City! Known for its large and gooey cookies, the local bakery launched in Astoria, Queens years ago and quickly became a New York City fave.

The shop swaps out its cookie flavors daily — customers can find each day's flavor on the shop's website and choose from Chocolate Chip, Cookies N Cream, Glazed Pear, Lemon Berry and Pina Colada.

Chip City has multiple locations throughout the city as well as a truck available at the Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesdays. For those looking to visit the truck, sales start at noon, until supplies last — which usually isn't very long considering how popular these cookies are!

2. Huascar & Co. Bakeshop

Next in line is Huascar & Company Bakeshop which opened as H Bake Shop in 2013. The shop's owner Huascar Aquino won Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" in the same year and his bakery serves batches of delicious cupcakes, cookies, cheesecakes, flans, French macarons as well as custom-made cakes.

3. Baked Cravings

This Black-owned bakery offers both traditional and vegan treats while maintaining a nut-free environment. Craig Watson, the bakery's owner, made it his mission to source high-quality ingredients from nut-free vendors with strict packing processes "to provide pastries for children to enjoy and parents to trust." Watson's passion for baking led him from the financial sector to the You Crave’em We Bake’em world. Make sure to try Baked Cravings' signature Cake Rock when visiting!

4. Levain Bakery

Famous for its 6-ounce chocolate chip walnut cookie, Levain Bakery is one of New York City's go-to spots for cookies. Known to have long lines (although they move fast), this retail bakery shop first opened in 1995 and quickly became a popular option for New Yorkers. Levain Bakery also has corporate gifting options for business connoisseurs who like to indulge in decadent bites.

5. Las Delicias Patisserie

At the heart of Union Square, Las Delicias Patisserie guarantees kosher and gluten-free options. Their recipes are made with Italian and French inspirations that the bakeshop boasts will "transport you to the bliss of exceptional homemade goods."

6. Tai Pan Bakery

Located in Chinatown, Tai Pan Bakery serves authentic Chinese pastries. You can find delicious egg tarts, golden-fried doughnuts filled with rice, buns with fillings like taro, red bean, roast pork, cream, salted egg yolk and more.

7. Poseidon Greek Bakery

This family-owned Greek bakery has been in the business of making handmade pastries for over 90 years. From sweet and savory phyllo and spanakopita to baklava — Poseidon Greek Bakery in Hell's Kitchen offers a truly unique and comforting experience.

8. Lee Lee's Rugelach

Lee Lee's Rugelach is known for its critically acclaimed delightful rugelach available right in Harlem. Owner Alvin Lee Smalls, also known as Lee-Lee or Mr. Lee by the community, has a passion for baking better-than-store bought treats with all-natural ingredients which garnered recognition in Oprah's Favorite Things 2018 list. Do yourself a favor and stop by Lee Lee's cherry red and white-themed bakery!

9. Insomnia Cookies

You can never go wrong with Insomnia Cookies! This city staple has an array of delicious and affordable cookies from 11 a.m. on weekdays and 12 noon on weekends till as late as 3 a.m. — making it the perfect option for a late-night snack.

If you can't make it to the storefronts of these neighborhood favorites, they all offer delivery options — Enjoy!