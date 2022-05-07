NHL games today: TV schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs

The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as well as highlight other key dates throughout the season. For now, here’s your daily hockey schedule.

NHL games today: Saturday, May 7

There are four NHL games today. Saturday’s NHL playoff schedule begins at 1 PM EST when the Washington Capitals host Game 3 of their first-round series against the Florida Panthers. It’s all squared up in a 1-1 series tie, with Washington stealing Game 1 on the road. The Panthers vs Capitals game will be on ESPN.

Next on the NHL playoff schedule, we’ve got a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators. Colorado is feeling confident with a 2-0 series lead with Nashville hoping a return home to its energetic crowd will spark something in the Predators. Saturday’s Avalanche vs Predators game is on TNT at 4:30 PM EST.

The third matchup among the NHL games today is Game 3 between the Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers. After having Game 1 stolen from them, New York responded with a decisive Game 2 victory. The Penguins now have the home-ice advantage as they face the Rangers at 7 PM EST on TNT.

Closing out Saturday’s NHL playoff schedule, the Dallas Stars host the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM EST. It’s a 1-1 series slit as the first round of this Western Conference series heads back to Dallas. After a four-game slate on Saturday, we’ll also get four games with Sunday and Monday’s NHL postseason schedule.

Check below for details on the 2022 NHL playoff schedule.

NHL Schedule

2022 NHL Playoff schedule

How to watch the NHL Playoffs

The entire NHL Playoff schedule will be split among ABC, ESPN, TNT, and TBS in 2022. For those in Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs can be watched live on CBC TV or streamed through CBCSports.ca.

When are the Stanley Cup finals?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final will begin in June, shortly after the NHL Playoff conference finals. The NHL playoff schedule will end no later than June 30.

2021 Stanley Cup winners

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the reigning Stanley Cup champions. They are the first back-to-back Stanley Cup champions since the 2016-’17 Pittsburgh Penguins. If the Lightning advance through the NHL playoff schedule this year and win the Stanley Cup Final, they would achieve NHL history.

Only five teams have won the Stanley Cup in three consecutive years. The 1979-’83 New York Islanders won four consecutive years, tying the Montreal Canadiens’ four-peat from 1976-’79. The NHL record for most consecutive Stanley Cup championships is five, set by the Montreal Canadiens (1955-’60).

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 1

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 2

2019: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3

2018: Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1

2017: Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Nashville Predators 2

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, San Jose Sharks 2

2015: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

2014: Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 1

2013: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Boston Bruins 2

2012: Los Angeles Kings 4, New Jersey Devils 2

When will the next NHL season start?

The schedule for the upcoming NHL season will be announced on either the third Tuesday or Thursday of June. Until then, we can only speculate on when the 2022-2023 schedule will begin. Since this past season began on Oct. 12, it is a safe bet to assume the next season will commence in the second week of October.

How many games in the NHL season? Many fans wonder how long is the hockey season? Similar to the NBA, the NHL season lasts 82 games and takes place each year between October and June.

When is the NHL Draft?

Once the NHL season is complete and a Stanley Cup champion has been decided for the 2021-2022 season, franchises will switch their focus to the off-season. Which includes the all-important 2022 NHL draft. The annual seven-round event takes place between July 7 and July 8.

When is the NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2021-2022 NHL trade deadline occurred on March 21, 2022. Next season’s trade deadline will not be set until June, however, chances are it will happen in the third week of March in 2023.

When is the NHL all-star game?

The annual NHL all-star game took place on February 5 and featured the Metropolitan Division beating the Central Division 5-3. The date for next season’s NHL all-star event will be decided when the schedule for the new league year is created in June.

