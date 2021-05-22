newsbreak-logo
NHL

NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

By Erica Commisso
Sportsnaut
 1 hour ago

Get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s NHL action, check out the NHL games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.

Big Game Recap: The Nashville Predators let a lead slip late in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes, and were in danger of going down 3-0 in their series. However, Nashville persevered through overtime, and in the second extra stanza, Matt Duchene scored the Game 3 winner as the Preds prevailed 5-4. Read Sportsnaut’s NHL roundup here.

NHL Playoff games today: Saturday, May 22

Here are all the NHL matchups today.

Game Time (ET) TV
Panthers @ Lightning 12:30 PM SN, TVAS2, BSSUN, BSFL
Penguins @ Islanders 3:00 PM SN, TVAS
Canadiens @ Maple Leafs 7:00 PM CBC, SN, TVAS
Knights @ Wild 8:00 PM SN360, TVAS2

NHL Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 22)

  • Jack Campbell, G, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Best NHL Bets Today (May 22)

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (-145) over Florida Panthers
  • New York Islanders (-120) over Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Toronto Maple Leafs (-175) over Montreal Canadiens
  • Minnesota Wild (+100) over Vegas Golden Knights

NHL Schedule

Sunday, May 23

Game Time (ET) TV
Hurricanes @ Predators 2:30 PM SN, TVAS
Avalanche @ Blues 5:00 PM SN360, TVAS
Bruins @ Capitals 7:00 PM SN1, TVAS
Oilers @ Jets 7:30 PM CBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, May 24

Game Time (ET) TV
Islanders @ Penguins 7:00 PM SN1, TVAS, ATTSN-PT, MSG, MSG+
Maple Leafs @ Canadiens 7:00 PM CBC, SN, TVAS
Lightning @ Panthers 8:00 PM FX-CA, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN
Oilers @ Jets 9:45 PM CBC, SN, TVAS
Wild @ Knights 10:30 PM SN1, TVAS, ATTSN-RM, BSN
NHL power rankings: Panthers roar to No. 1 ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

