NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets
Get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s NHL action, check out the NHL games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.
Big Game Recap: The Nashville Predators let a lead slip late in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes, and were in danger of going down 3-0 in their series. However, Nashville persevered through overtime, and in the second extra stanza, Matt Duchene scored the Game 3 winner as the Preds prevailed 5-4. Read Sportsnaut’s NHL roundup here.
Related: Watch exclusive videos @ Sportsnaut Vids NOW – Includes amazing guests and the hottest topics
NHL Playoff games today: Saturday, May 22
Here are all the NHL matchups today.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Panthers @ Lightning
|12:30 PM
|SN, TVAS2, BSSUN, BSFL
|Penguins @ Islanders
|3:00 PM
|SN, TVAS
|Canadiens @ Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM
|CBC, SN, TVAS
|Knights @ Wild
|8:00 PM
|SN360, TVAS2
NHL Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 22)
- Jack Campbell, G, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Best NHL Bets Today (May 22)
- Tampa Bay Lightning (-145) over Florida Panthers
- New York Islanders (-120) over Pittsburgh Penguins
- Toronto Maple Leafs (-175) over Montreal Canadiens
- Minnesota Wild (+100) over Vegas Golden Knights
Related: 10 Most Valuable Hockey Cards: From $22,000 To Six-Figures
NHL Schedule
Sunday, May 23
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Hurricanes @ Predators
|2:30 PM
|SN, TVAS
|Avalanche @ Blues
|5:00 PM
|SN360, TVAS
|Bruins @ Capitals
|7:00 PM
|SN1, TVAS
|Oilers @ Jets
|7:30 PM
|CBC, SN, TVAS
Monday, May 24
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Islanders @ Penguins
|7:00 PM
|SN1, TVAS, ATTSN-PT, MSG, MSG+
|Maple Leafs @ Canadiens
|7:00 PM
|CBC, SN, TVAS
|Lightning @ Panthers
|8:00 PM
|FX-CA, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN
|Oilers @ Jets
|9:45 PM
|CBC, SN, TVAS
|Wild @ Knights
|10:30 PM
|SN1, TVAS, ATTSN-RM, BSN
NHL power rankings: Panthers roar to No. 1 ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs
More must-reads: