NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Big Game Recap: The Nashville Predators let a lead slip late in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes, and were in danger of going down 3-0 in their series. However, Nashville persevered through overtime, and in the second extra stanza, Matt Duchene scored the Game 3 winner as the Preds prevailed 5-4. Read Sportsnaut’s NHL roundup here.

NHL Playoff games today: Saturday, May 22

Here are all the NHL matchups today.

Game Time (ET) TV Panthers @ Lightning 12:30 PM SN, TVAS2, BSSUN, BSFL Penguins @ Islanders 3:00 PM SN, TVAS Canadiens @ Maple Leafs 7:00 PM CBC, SN, TVAS Knights @ Wild 8:00 PM SN360, TVAS2

NHL Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 22)

Jack Campbell, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

G, Toronto Maple Leafs Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

C, Pittsburgh Penguins Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Best NHL Bets Today (May 22)

Tampa Bay Lightning (-145) over Florida Panthers

over Florida Panthers New York Islanders (-120) over Pittsburgh Penguins

over Pittsburgh Penguins Toronto Maple Leafs (-175) over Montreal Canadiens

over Montreal Canadiens Minnesota Wild (+100) over Vegas Golden Knights

NHL Schedule

Sunday, May 23

Game Time (ET) TV Hurricanes @ Predators 2:30 PM SN, TVAS Avalanche @ Blues 5:00 PM SN360, TVAS Bruins @ Capitals 7:00 PM SN1, TVAS Oilers @ Jets 7:30 PM CBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, May 24

Game Time (ET) TV Islanders @ Penguins 7:00 PM SN1, TVAS, ATTSN-PT, MSG, MSG+ Maple Leafs @ Canadiens 7:00 PM CBC, SN, TVAS Lightning @ Panthers 8:00 PM FX-CA, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN Oilers @ Jets 9:45 PM CBC, SN, TVAS Wild @ Knights 10:30 PM SN1, TVAS, ATTSN-RM, BSN

