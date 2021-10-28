CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMhIv_0YRuAhXX00

The NHL season officially started on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as well as highlight other key dates throughout the season. For now, here’s your daily hockey schedule.

NHL Games Today – Thursday, October 28

There are nine NHL games today. The action begins at 7 PM, with the puck dropping between the Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. Among the NHL games tonight, the Minnesota Wild face the Seattle Kraken, and the Philadelphia Flyers battle the Vancouver Canucks.

Thursday, October 28

Game Time (ET) TV
Coyotes @ Lightning 7:00 PM BSSUN, BSAZ
Flames @ Penguins 7:00 PM TVAS, ATTSN-PT, SNW
Bruins @ Hurricanes 7:00 PM SN360, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSSO, NESN
Avalanche @ Blues 8:00 PM BSMW, ALT
Flyers @ Canucks 10:00 PM SN, NBCSP+
Sabres @ Ducks 10:00 PM BSSC, BSSD, MSG-B
Wild @ Kraken 10:00 PM ROOT-NW, BSN, BSWI
Jets @ Kings 10:30 PM BSW, TSN3
Canadiens @ Sharks 10:30 PM NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS

NHL Daily Fantasy Picks (October 28)

  • Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
  • Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Colorado Avalanche
  • David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
  • Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks
  • Frederik Anderson, G, Carolina Hurricanes
The Best NHL Bets Today (October 28)

  • San Jose Sharks (-135) over Montreal Canadiens
  • Tampa Bay Lightning (-1.5 line) over Arizona Coyotes
  • Calgary Flames (+100) over Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Minnesota Wild (-110) over Seattle Kraken

Check below for details on the 2021 NHL schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YssG7_0YRuAhXX00

NHL Schedule

NHL schedule

Friday, October 29

Game Time (ET) TV
Panthers @ Red Wings 7:00 PM ESPN+, Hulu
Blue Jackets @ Rangers 7:00 PM MSG, BSOH
Coyotes @ Capitals 7:00 PM TVAS, NBCSWA, BSAZ
Blackhawks @ Hurricanes 7:00 PM BSSO, NBCSCH
Ducks @ Golden Knights 8:00 PM ATTSN-RM, BSW
Senators @ Stars 8:30 PM BSSW+, TSN5, RDS2

Saturday, October 30

Game Time (ET) TV
Islanders @ Predators 1:30 PM NHL Network, SN, BSSO, MSG+
Canadiens @ Kings 4:00 PM BSW, TSN2, RDS
Jets @ Sharks 7:00 PM NHL Network, SN360, CITY, NBCSCA
Panthers @ Bruins 7:00 PM SN360, CITY, NBCSCA
Red Wings @ Maple Leafs 7:00 PM CBC, BSDET
Devils @ Penguins 7:00 PM ATTSN-PT, MSG+
Blackhawks @ Blues 8:00 PM BSMW, NBCSCH
Wild @ Avalanche 9:00 PM ALT, BSN+, BSWI+
Oilers @ Canucks 10:00 PM CBC
Flyers @ Flames 10:00 PM SN360, SN1, CITY, TVAS, NBCSP+

Sunday, October 31

Game Time (ET) TV
Coyotes @ Hurricanes 1:00 PM BSSO, BSAZ
Canadiens @ Ducks 4:00 PM BSSC, BSSD, TSN2, RDS
Sabres @ Kings 4:00 PM SN, BSW, MSG-B
Blue Jackets @ Devils 5:00 PM SN, BSW, MSG-B
Rangers @ Kraken 9:00 PM NHL Network, SN1, ROOT-NW, MSG

Monday, November 1

Game Time (ET) TV
Capitals @ Lightning 7:00 PM NHL Network, TVAS, BSSUN, NBCSWA
Senators @ Blackhawks 8:00 PM SN, NBCSCH+, RDS
Kraken @ Oilers 9:30 PM SN1, ROOT-NW

Tuesday, November 2

Game Time (ET) TV
Golden Knights @ Maple Leafs 7:00 PM SN1, ROOT-NW
Red Wings @ Canadiens 7:00 PM SN1, ROOT-NW
Coyotes @ Flyers 7:00 PM NBCSP, BSAZ+
Senators @ Wild 8:00 PM BSN, BSWI+, TSN5, RDS2
Stars @ Jets 8:00 PM TSN3, BSSW+
Predators @ Flames 9:00 PM SN360, BSSO
Rangers @ Canucks 10:00 PM SN1, MSG
Devils @ Ducks 10:00 PM ESPN+, Hulu
Sabres @ Sharks 10:30 PM ESPN+, Hulu
More key NHL dates for 2021-22 season

  • January 1, 2022: The NHL Winter Classic at Target Field between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues (TNT).
  • NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas
    • February 4: NHL All-Star skills competition (ESPN)
    • February 5: NHL All-Star Game (ABC)

