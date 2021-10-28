NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks
The NHL season officially started on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as well as highlight other key dates throughout the season. For now, here’s your daily hockey schedule.
NHL Games Today – Thursday, October 28
There are nine NHL games today. The action begins at 7 PM, with the puck dropping between the Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. Among the NHL games tonight, the Minnesota Wild face the Seattle Kraken, and the Philadelphia Flyers battle the Vancouver Canucks.
Thursday, October 28
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Coyotes @ Lightning
|7:00 PM
|BSSUN, BSAZ
|Flames @ Penguins
|7:00 PM
|TVAS, ATTSN-PT, SNW
|Bruins @ Hurricanes
|7:00 PM
|SN360, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSSO, NESN
|Avalanche @ Blues
|8:00 PM
|BSMW, ALT
|Flyers @ Canucks
|10:00 PM
|SN, NBCSP+
|Sabres @ Ducks
|10:00 PM
|BSSC, BSSD, MSG-B
|Wild @ Kraken
|10:00 PM
|ROOT-NW, BSN, BSWI
|Jets @ Kings
|10:30 PM
|BSW, TSN3
|Canadiens @ Sharks
|10:30 PM
|NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS
NHL Daily Fantasy Picks (October 28)
- Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
- Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Colorado Avalanche
- David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
- Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks
- Frederik Anderson, G, Carolina Hurricanes
Fantasy hockey picks: The top 6 to watch and skip
The Best NHL Bets Today (October 28)
- San Jose Sharks (-135) over Montreal Canadiens
- Tampa Bay Lightning (-1.5 line) over Arizona Coyotes
- Calgary Flames (+100) over Pittsburgh Penguins
- Minnesota Wild (-110) over Seattle Kraken
Check below for details on the 2021 NHL schedule.
NHL Schedule
Friday, October 29
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Panthers @ Red Wings
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+, Hulu
|Blue Jackets @ Rangers
|7:00 PM
|MSG, BSOH
|Coyotes @ Capitals
|7:00 PM
|TVAS, NBCSWA, BSAZ
|Blackhawks @ Hurricanes
|7:00 PM
|BSSO, NBCSCH
|Ducks @ Golden Knights
|8:00 PM
|ATTSN-RM, BSW
|Senators @ Stars
|8:30 PM
|BSSW+, TSN5, RDS2
Saturday, October 30
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Islanders @ Predators
|1:30 PM
|NHL Network, SN, BSSO, MSG+
|Canadiens @ Kings
|4:00 PM
|BSW, TSN2, RDS
|Jets @ Sharks
|7:00 PM
|NHL Network, SN360, CITY, NBCSCA
|Panthers @ Bruins
|7:00 PM
|SN360, CITY, NBCSCA
|Red Wings @ Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM
|CBC, BSDET
|Devils @ Penguins
|7:00 PM
|ATTSN-PT, MSG+
|Blackhawks @ Blues
|8:00 PM
|BSMW, NBCSCH
|Wild @ Avalanche
|9:00 PM
|ALT, BSN+, BSWI+
|Oilers @ Canucks
|10:00 PM
|CBC
|Flyers @ Flames
|10:00 PM
|SN360, SN1, CITY, TVAS, NBCSP+
Sunday, October 31
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Coyotes @ Hurricanes
|1:00 PM
|BSSO, BSAZ
|Canadiens @ Ducks
|4:00 PM
|BSSC, BSSD, TSN2, RDS
|Sabres @ Kings
|4:00 PM
|SN, BSW, MSG-B
|Blue Jackets @ Devils
|5:00 PM
|SN, BSW, MSG-B
|Rangers @ Kraken
|9:00 PM
|NHL Network, SN1, ROOT-NW, MSG
Monday, November 1
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Capitals @ Lightning
|7:00 PM
|NHL Network, TVAS, BSSUN, NBCSWA
|Senators @ Blackhawks
|8:00 PM
|SN, NBCSCH+, RDS
|Kraken @ Oilers
|9:30 PM
|SN1, ROOT-NW
Tuesday, November 2
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Golden Knights @ Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM
|SN1, ROOT-NW
|Red Wings @ Canadiens
|7:00 PM
|SN1, ROOT-NW
|Coyotes @ Flyers
|7:00 PM
|NBCSP, BSAZ+
|Senators @ Wild
|8:00 PM
|BSN, BSWI+, TSN5, RDS2
|Stars @ Jets
|8:00 PM
|TSN3, BSSW+
|Predators @ Flames
|9:00 PM
|SN360, BSSO
|Rangers @ Canucks
|10:00 PM
|SN1, MSG
|Devils @ Ducks
|10:00 PM
|ESPN+, Hulu
|Sabres @ Sharks
|10:30 PM
|ESPN+, Hulu
More key NHL dates for 2021-22 season
- January 1, 2022: The NHL Winter Classic at Target Field between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues (TNT).
- NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas
- February 4: NHL All-Star skills competition (ESPN)
- February 5: NHL All-Star Game (ABC)
