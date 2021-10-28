NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

The NHL season officially started on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as well as highlight other key dates throughout the season. For now, here’s your daily hockey schedule.

Related: Watch exclusive videos @ Sportsnaut Vids NOW – Includes amazing guests and the hottest topics

NHL Games Today – Thursday, October 28

There are nine NHL games today. The action begins at 7 PM, with the puck dropping between the Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. Among the NHL games tonight, the Minnesota Wild face the Seattle Kraken, and the Philadelphia Flyers battle the Vancouver Canucks.

Thursday, October 28

Game Time (ET) TV Coyotes @ Lightning 7:00 PM BSSUN, BSAZ Flames @ Penguins 7:00 PM TVAS, ATTSN-PT, SNW Bruins @ Hurricanes 7:00 PM SN360, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSSO, NESN Avalanche @ Blues 8:00 PM BSMW, ALT Flyers @ Canucks 10:00 PM SN, NBCSP+ Sabres @ Ducks 10:00 PM BSSC, BSSD, MSG-B Wild @ Kraken 10:00 PM ROOT-NW, BSN, BSWI Jets @ Kings 10:30 PM BSW, TSN3 Canadiens @ Sharks 10:30 PM NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS

NHL Daily Fantasy Picks (October 28)

Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Colorado Avalanche

David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks

Frederik Anderson, G, Carolina Hurricanes

The Best NHL Bets Today (October 28)

San Jose Sharks (-135) over Montreal Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning (-1.5 line) over Arizona Coyotes

Calgary Flames (+100) over Pittsburgh Penguins

Minnesota Wild (-110) over Seattle Kraken

Check below for details on the 2021 NHL schedule.

Related: Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever: Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL

NHL Schedule

NHL schedule

Friday, October 29

Game Time (ET) TV Panthers @ Red Wings 7:00 PM ESPN+, Hulu Blue Jackets @ Rangers 7:00 PM MSG, BSOH Coyotes @ Capitals 7:00 PM TVAS, NBCSWA, BSAZ Blackhawks @ Hurricanes 7:00 PM BSSO, NBCSCH Ducks @ Golden Knights 8:00 PM ATTSN-RM, BSW Senators @ Stars 8:30 PM BSSW+, TSN5, RDS2

Saturday, October 30

Game Time (ET) TV Islanders @ Predators 1:30 PM NHL Network, SN, BSSO, MSG+ Canadiens @ Kings 4:00 PM BSW, TSN2, RDS Jets @ Sharks 7:00 PM NHL Network, SN360, CITY, NBCSCA Panthers @ Bruins 7:00 PM SN360, CITY, NBCSCA Red Wings @ Maple Leafs 7:00 PM CBC, BSDET Devils @ Penguins 7:00 PM ATTSN-PT, MSG+ Blackhawks @ Blues 8:00 PM BSMW, NBCSCH Wild @ Avalanche 9:00 PM ALT, BSN+, BSWI+ Oilers @ Canucks 10:00 PM CBC Flyers @ Flames 10:00 PM SN360, SN1, CITY, TVAS, NBCSP+

Sunday, October 31

Game Time (ET) TV Coyotes @ Hurricanes 1:00 PM BSSO, BSAZ Canadiens @ Ducks 4:00 PM BSSC, BSSD, TSN2, RDS Sabres @ Kings 4:00 PM SN, BSW, MSG-B Blue Jackets @ Devils 5:00 PM SN, BSW, MSG-B Rangers @ Kraken 9:00 PM NHL Network, SN1, ROOT-NW, MSG

Monday, November 1

Game Time (ET) TV Capitals @ Lightning 7:00 PM NHL Network, TVAS, BSSUN, NBCSWA Senators @ Blackhawks 8:00 PM SN, NBCSCH+, RDS Kraken @ Oilers 9:30 PM SN1, ROOT-NW

Tuesday, November 2

Game Time (ET) TV Golden Knights @ Maple Leafs 7:00 PM SN1, ROOT-NW Red Wings @ Canadiens 7:00 PM SN1, ROOT-NW Coyotes @ Flyers 7:00 PM NBCSP, BSAZ+ Senators @ Wild 8:00 PM BSN, BSWI+, TSN5, RDS2 Stars @ Jets 8:00 PM TSN3, BSSW+ Predators @ Flames 9:00 PM SN360, BSSO Rangers @ Canucks 10:00 PM SN1, MSG Devils @ Ducks 10:00 PM ESPN+, Hulu Sabres @ Sharks 10:30 PM ESPN+, Hulu

More key NHL dates for 2021-22 season

January 1, 2022: The NHL Winter Classic at Target Field between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues (TNT).

NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas February 4: NHL All-Star skills competition (ESPN) February 5: NHL All-Star Game (ABC)



More must-reads: