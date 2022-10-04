NHL games today: 2022 NHL preseason schedule underway

With the start of the 2022-2023 NHL season almost here and preseason having started, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs. The preseason kicks off on Sept. 24 and will run through early Oct.

NHL games today: October 4

There are six NHL games today. Today’s NHL preseason schedule begins at 7 PM ET on ESPN+ when the puck drops between the New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers. The 7 PM slate of the NHL schedule also includes the Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes vs Buffalo Sabres.

Among the later NHL games today, fans can watch the Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues at 8 PM ET or the Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights (10 PM ET) or the Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks (10 PM ET)

When does the NHL preseason schedule start?

The 2022 NHL preseason schedule began on Sept. 24 and will run through October 8. It all leads up to the 2022-2023 NHL schedule, which you can find more information about further below.

When will the next NHL season start?

The 2022-’23 NHL season begins on Friday, October 7. The first game of the 2022 NHL season is the Nashville Predators vs San Jose Sharks, with the game played at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series.

What NHL teams will participate in the 2022 NHL Global Series?

San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators –– the Czech Republic on Oct. 7 and 8

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Colorado Avalanche – Finland on Nov. 4 and 5

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown is on Friday, Nov. 25 with two matchups. The NHL schedule begins with the Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers and concludes with the Tampa Bay Lightning vs St. Louis Blues.

How many games in the NHL season? Many fans wonder how long is the hockey season? Similar to the NBA, the NHL season lasts 82 games and takes place each year between October and June.

NHL Schedule

NHL offseason schedule

Here are important dates to know on the 2022 NHL offseason calendar.

August 9 – August 20 – 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships

2022 IIHF World Junior Championships September 16 – September 19 – 2022 Rookie Faceoff

Stanley Cup winners

The Colorado Avalance are the reigning Stanley Cup champions for 2021-2022. This is their first championship in over 20 years.

2022: Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 2021: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 1 2020: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 2 2019: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3

St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3 2018: Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Nashville Predators 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Nashville Predators 2 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, San Jose Sharks 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, San Jose Sharks 2 2015: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 2014: Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 1

Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 1 2013: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Boston Bruins 2

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Boston Bruins 2 2012: Los Angeles Kings 4, New Jersey Devils 2

When is the NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2021-2022 NHL trade deadline occurred on March 21, 2022. Next season’s trade deadline will not be set until June, however, chances are it will happen in the third week of March in 2023.

When is the NHL all-star game?

The annual NHL all-star game took place on February 5 and featured the Metropolitan Division beating the Central Division 5-3. The date for next season’s NHL all-star event will be decided when the schedule for the new league year is created in June.

When are the Stanley Cup finals?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final began on June 15, shortly after the NHL Playoff conference finals. The NHL playoff schedule will end no later than June 30.

